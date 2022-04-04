Restaurant header imageView gallery

348 Cantina Latina

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

348 Black Rock Turnpike

Fairfield, CT 06825

Order Again

Small Plates

Fire

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Beef Empanadas

$12.00

Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Cantina Nachos

$11.00

Platano Relleno

$11.00

Duck Fat Fries

$8.00

Cantina Croquettes

$10.00

Tres Amigos

$10.00

Cantina Eggroll

$8.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Shrimp Tostada

$11.00

Smashed Plantain

$6.00

Pepino Salad

$6.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Rice & Beans

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Cuban Tostones

$10.00

Calamari Frita

$15.00

Pulpo

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00Out of stock

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Tacos

Baha Fish

$6.00

Bourbon Chicken

$5.00

Street

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp

$6.00

Gringo

$5.00

Rock

$6.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Pepper Tuna

$6.00

Calamari Taco

$4.00

Portobello

$4.00

Duck Birria

$19.00

Lamb Birria

$19.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Pernil

$6.00

Pork Birria

$17.00

Hand Helds

Quesadilla

$15.00

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Dinner Entrees

Half Chicken

$20.00

Mahi Mahi AL AJO

$25.00

Portobello Stack

$19.00

Paella

$28.00

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Pupusa

$10.00

Jamon Croauettes

$12.00

Mojo Shrimp Kabobs

$14.00

Pozole Ramen

$24.00

Churrasco

$28.00

Gordita De Pernil

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Desserts

Sorbet

$9.00

Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Dulce De Leche Half Moon

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Chipolet Aioli

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Pina Agave BBQ

$0.50

Cumi Harissa

$0.50

Gordita

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.50

Poblano LIME Tequila

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Cilantro Pesto

$0.50

Coconut Honey

$0.50

Street Corn Salsa

$0.50

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Ahi Verde

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Wasabi Cream

$0.50

Siracha Soy

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salads

Caesar Salad (Copy)

$15.00

Kale

$16.00

Cantina House

$14.00

Sides

Guac

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Queso

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Smashed Plantains

$3.50

Platano Madura Sliced

$4.00

Restaurant Week Menu

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

348 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825

Directions

