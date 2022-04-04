348 Cantina Latina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
348 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Rock Social House - 2895 Fairfield Ave
5.0 • 4
2895 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT 06605
View restaurant
Madero's is Fairfield's Best Latin Grill Place!.
No Reviews
222 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fairfield
More near Fairfield