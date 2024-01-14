5D Tavern - Victoria 5D Tavern - Victoria
No reviews yet
213 South Main Street
Victoria, TX 77901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
5D TAVERN
Shareables
- Cream Cheese & Jellies$15.79
- Meat & Cheese Boards$16.99
- Taquitos$10.95
- 12 Bone-In-Wings$15.95
- 6 Bone-In-Wings$8.95
- 12 Veggie Shitake Mushroom Potstickers$15.95
- 6 Veggie Shitake Mushroom Potstickers$9.95
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
- Pulled Pork Sliders$11.95
- Crab Cakes$16.95
- Soft Pretzel$9.95
- Extra Crackers$2.00
- Munchies - Entree$1.00
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- 5D Signature Punch$11.00
Hurricane Glass .5 oz Captain Morgan, .5oz Coconut Rum, .5 oz Blue Curacaoo, .5 oz Peach Schnapps, top with equal parts Pineapple Juice, Sweet n Sour, and Sprite. Garnish with a lemon and a cherry.
- 5D Slammer$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Absolut, 1/2 oz Southern Comfort, 1/2 oz Disaronno Amaretto. Splash of Strawberry Puree and Mango Puree. Fill with Sweet n Sour. Garnish with a Lime
- Adios MF$13.00
Pint Glass. 1 oz LIT, 1 oz Blue Curaco. Top with Sweet n Sour. Splash of Sprite. Garnish with a lemon.
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Coconut, 1 oz Blue Curacao. Add a splash of pina colada mix, fill with pineapple juice. Garnish with cherry and orange.
- Colorado Bulldog$12.00
Rocks Glass. 1 oz Vodka, 1 oz Kahlua, Fill with Milk or Heavy Whipping Cream. Splash of Coke.
- Happy Hawaiian$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Coconut Rum, 1 oz Peach Schnapps. Fill 1/2 way with OJ and 1/2 way with Pineapple Juice. Splash of Cranberry. Garnish with an Orange.
- Hawaiian Hammer$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1/2 oz Coconut Rum 1/2 oz 151 Rum, 1/2 oz Banana Schnapps. Fill with 1/2 OJ and 1/2 Pineapple Juice. Top with Grenadine. Garnish with an Orange Slice and a Cherry.
- Island Punch$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1.25 oz Cruzan Mango Rum, .75 oz Peach Schnapps, Fill glass 1/2 pineapple juice, 1/2 orange juice. Top with a splash of cranberry. Toss and garnish with an orange and cherry.
- Long Island$11.00
Pint Glass. 2 oz Barton LIT, Fill with sweet n sour, top with splash of Coke. Garnish with Lemon.
- Mango Burst$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1.5 oz Absolut, Splash of Finest Call Mango. Splash Of Pina Colada Mix. Top with Pineapple Juice. Garnish with a Cherry.
- Matagorda Bay Breeze$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1.5 oz Bacardi Silver. Fill glass 1/2 cranberry juice, 1/2 pineapple juice. Garnish with lime and a cherry
- Mojito$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1.5 Barcardi Mojito. Splash of Lime Juice. Splash of Mint Syrup and Simple Syrup. A few sprigs of Fresh Mint. Muddle together, Fill with Club Soda.
- Ocean Water$11.00
Hurricane Glass. .75 oz Blue Curacao, .75 oz Coconut Rum, Top with sprite. Garnish with lime.
- Paloma$10.00
Hurricane Glass. Ask customer is they would like Vodka or Tequila. 1.5 oz of Tequila OR Vodka, 1/2 grapefruit juice, 1/2 club soda, splash of fresh lime juice. Garnish with a lime.
- Ranch Girl$11.00
Hurricane Glass. 1 oz Coconut Rum, .5 oz Disaronno. Splash of Sprite, top with Pineapple Juice. Garnish with cherry.
- Ranch Water$11.00
Pint Glass. 1.5 oz Don Julio Silver. Top with Topo Chico. Splash of Fresh Lime Juice. Garnish with Lime
- St. Germain Cranberry Spritzer$11.00
High Ball Glass.1 oz Absolut, 1/2 oz St. Germain. Top with Cranberry Juice. Garnish with Fresh Cranberries and a Lime.
- St. Germain Pineapple Breeze$12.00
High Ball Glass. .5 oz Bacardi Silver, .25oz St Germain, .25oz Tanqueray. Fill with Pineapple Juice. Garnish with lemon.
Highball Cocktails
- Woodford Spire$13.00
Rocks Glass. 1.25 oz Woodford Reserve. Heavy Splash of Cranberry Juice. Top with Lemonade. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Tennessee Tea Cooler$13.00
High Ball Glass. 1.5 oz Jack Daniel's Honey. Splash of Fresh Lemon Juice. Fill 1/2 way with Lemonade and 1/2 way with Sweet Tea. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Lynchburg Lemonade$13.00
High Ball Glass. 1.5 oz Jack Daniel's, .5 oz of Triple Sec. Splash of Fresh Lemon Juice. Fill 1/2 way with Lemonade, Top with Club Soda. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Johnnie & Elderflower$13.00
Rocks Glass. .75 oz Johnnie Walker Black, .75 oz St Germaine. Splash of Fresh Lemon Juice. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with a Lemon
Old School Cocktails
- Classic Martini$10.00
Chilled Martini Glass. 1.5 oz of Gin OR Vodka, .25 oz of Dry Vermouth. Shake Gin/Vodka with a splash of olive juice. Place Vermouth in chilled martini glass, swirl around the walls, then dump. Strain martini mixture into glass. Garnish with a Lime Twist or Olives.
- Manhattan$10.00
Rocks Glass. 1.5 of Whiskey, .5 oz of Sweet Vermouth. 1 dash of bitters. Serve with large ice cub. Garnish with a cherry.
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
Chilled Martini Glass. 1.5 oz of Vodka, .5 oz of Cointeau. Splash of Sweetened Lime, Heavy splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with a lime.
- Moscow Mule$10.00
Copper Mug. 1.25 oz Deep Eddy Vodka, Splash of Fresh Lime Juice, Top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with a Lime.
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Rocks Glass. 1 Packet of Sugar. 1 Bourbon Cherry. 1 Orange Slice. 2 Dashes of Bitters. Muddle all together. Serve with a large ice cube. Pour 1.5 oz Whiskey over.
- Negroni$14.00
Rocks Glass. 1 oz Gin. 1 oz Aperol. 1 oz Sweet Vermouth. Serve with a Large Ice Cube. Garnish with an Orange Peel.
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
Chilled Martini Glass. 1 oz Vodka, .75 oz Chocolate Liquor, .75 oz Bailey's, Squeeze of Chocolate Syrup. Drilled Chocolate Syrup in the Chilled Martini Glass. Shake ingredients and strain into glass.
- Espresso Martini$13.00
Chilled Martini Glass. 2 oz of Vodka, .5 oz Kahlua, 1 oz Espresso, .5 oz Simple Syrup. Shake and strain into Martini Glass.
- Mexican Martini$12.00
Chilled Martini Glass. 1 oz Don Julio, .5 oz Grand Marnier. Splash of Lime Juice. Squeeze of Agave. Splash of OJ and Olive Juice. Fill with Sweet n Sour. Salt Rim and Garnish with a Lime and Olives.
- Chilton$10.00
High Ball Glass. 1.5 oz Vodka, .25 oz Lemon Juice. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with a Lemon.
- French 75$11.00
Wine Glass. 1 oz Gin. .5 oz Lemon Juice. Dash of Simple Syrup. Top With Champagne.
- Lemondrop Martini$12.00
Chilled Martini Glass. .75 oz Vodka, .75 oz Lemon Vodkam ,5 oz Triple Sec. Splash of Sweet n Sour, Simple Syrip, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Sprite. Sugar Rim. Garnish with a Lemon.
- Aperol Spritzer$11.00
Wine Glass, 1oz Aperol, Splash of sprite, fill Champagne. top w/ cherry
- Apple Martini$10.00
1.5 oz of Well Vodka, .5 oz of Apple Pucker, .25 oz of Lemon Juice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Rob Roy$10.00
2oz of Whiskey, 1 oz of Sweet Vermouth, 2 Dashes of Bitters. Serve with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.
Deep Eddy Cocktails
- Bri's Lemonade$10.00
DE Glass 1 1/2oz DE Lemon, splash lemon, fill water. garnish with lemon
- Marfa Lights$11.00
DE Glass, 1 1/2oz DE Vodka, splash simple, splash lime, fill w/ grapefruit, top club soda, garnish with grapefruit
- Grapefruit Mule$11.00
Mule Mug, 1 1/2oz DE Grapefruit, splash Lime, top w/ gingerbeer
- Cranberry Crush$11.00
DE Glass, 1oz DE Cranberry, 1/2oz St Germaine, top with Cranberry, Garnish with lemon
- Arnold Palmer$11.00
DE Glass, 3/4oz DE Lemon, 3/4 DE Tea, 1/2 tea, 1/2 lemonade, splash simple syrup garnish with lemon
- Key Lime Pie$11.00
DE Glass, 1 1/2oz DE Lime, splash Lime, 1/2 pineapple. 1/2 cream soda, garnish lime
- Dreamsicle$11.00
Deep eddy glass, 1 1/2oz DE orange, large splash OJ, fill w/ cream soda, garnish w/ orange
- Peach Spritzer$11.00
wine glass, 1oz DE Peach, splash sprite, top champagne top w/ cherry
Early Bird Beverages
- Bloody Mary$10.00
pint Glass, 1oz vodka, fill w/ zingzang and spices
- Classic Mimosa$9.00
- Coconut Mimosa$10.00
Hurricane Glass, 1oz coconut rum, large splash grenadine, 1 oz pineapple, top w/ champagne
- Michelada$12.00
Pint Glass, 1/2 ice, fill zingzang to ice level. Add spices and beer
- Tropical Sunrise$11.00
Hurricane Glass, 1 1/2 oz tequila, splash grenadine, 1/2 OJ, 1/2 Pineapple
- Wildberry Sangria$11.00
Hurricane Glass, splash strawberry, splash mango, splash OJ, splash sprite, top with house Pinot Noir
- Coffee$3.00
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$10.00
Pint Glass, 1oz Well Tequila, 1/2 oz Triple Sec, splash lime, splash OJ, fill sour
- Grand Patron Margarita$12.00
Pint Glass, 1oz Patron, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, splash sweetened lime, splash OJ, fill sour
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita$13.00
Pint Glass, 3 slices of Jalapeno, 1 oz Don Julio, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, Muddle and strain, Fill w/ ice, splash sweetened lime, 1/2 pineapple, 1/2 Sour
- Jose Jalapeno Margarita$11.00
Pint Glass, 3 slices of Jalapeno, 1 oz Jose, 1/2 oz Grand Marnier, Muddle and strain, Fill w/ ice, splash sweetened lime, splash OJ, fill w/ Sour
Frozens
Shots
- 4 Horseman$9.00
1/4 jack, 1/4 johnnie red, 1/4 jim, 1/4 jose
- Alien Secretion$7.50
.25 oz melon, .25 oz coconut rum, .25 of pineapple juice.
- AMF$9.00
.75 oz Barton LIT, .25 oz Blue Curacao. Splash of sweet n sour, splash of sprite
- Bend Me Over$7.00
1 oz amaretto, 1 oz sweet n sour, top with orange juice
- Blow Job$7.00
.5 oz Kahlua, .5 oz Baileys. Top with Whipped Cream.
- Blue Balls$7.00
1/2 oz Coconut Rum, 1/2 oz Blue Curacao. Splash of Pineapple
- Breakfast Shot$7.00
1/2 oz Jameson, 1/2 oz Buttershots. Splash of Simple Syrup and Splash of OJ
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
1/2 oz Buttershots, 1/2 oz Bailey's. Layer together
- Cinnamon Toast$7.00
1/2 oz Fireball, 1/2 oz Rumchata
- Dirty Pussy$7.00
1/2 oz Amaretto, 1/2 oz Banana Schnapps, 1/2 oz Melon Liquer, 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice
- Duck Fart$7.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Bailey's, 1/2 oz Kahlua
- Green Tea$7.00
1/2 oz Jameson, 1/2 Peach Schnapps, Splash of Sweet n Sour
- Jager Bomb$7.00
1 oz Jager, splash of Redbull
- Kamakazee$7.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Triple Sec, Splash of Fresh Lime Juice
- LemonDrop$7.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 Lemon Vodka, Splash of simply syrup, lemon juice, sweet n sour, and sprite. Sugar Rim
- Liquid Cocaine$7.00
1/4 oz Grand Marnier, 1/4 oz Southern Comfort, 1/4 oz Vodka, 1/4 oz Amaretto, splash of pineapple juice
- Liquid Marijuana$7.00
1/2 oz Coconut Rum, 1/2 oz Blue Curacao, 1/2 Captain Morgan, 1/2 oz Melon, Splash of pineapple juice and sprite
- Mexican Candy$7.00
1/2 oz of well tequila, 1/2 of watermelon pucker, 2 dashes of tobasco. Tajin Rim
- Orange Tea$7.00
1/2 oz Jameson Orange, 1/2 Peach Schnapps, Splash of Sweet n Sour
- PB&J Shot$8.00
.5 oz Skrewball Whiskey, .5 oz Chambord, .25oz Grape Pucker.
- Pickle Shot$7.00
3/4 oz Well Vodka, Splash of Pickle Juice
- Pineapple Upside Cake$7.00
1 oz Vanilla Vodka, Splash of Pineapple juice. Sink a drop of Grenadine After Shaken and Strained
- Purple Gatorade$7.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Grape Pucker. Splash of Sweet n Sour
- Purple Ghecko$7.00
1/2 oz Well Tequila, 1/2 oz Blue C, Splash of Cranberry juice and sweet n sour
- Red Headed Slut$7.00
1/2 oz Jagermeister, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Cranberry
- Red Snapper$7.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Amaretto, Splash of Cranberry Juice
- Scooby Snack$7.00
1/4 oz Coconut Rum, 1/4 oz Creme De Banana, 1/4 Melon, Splash of Pineapple Juice, Top with whipped cream
- Star Fucker$7.00
1/2 oz Watermelon pucker, 1/2 oz Crown Royal, Splash of Redbull
- Surfer Acid$7.00
1/2 oz Jager, 1/2 oz Coconut Rum, Splash of Pineapple Juice
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Redbull
- Water Moccassin$7.00
1/2 oz Crown Royal, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash of Sweet n Sour
- White Tea$7.00
1/2 oz Vodka, 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps, Large splash of Sweet n Sour, Small splash of Sprite.
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.50
- Belvedere$11.00
- Backporch Bacon Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddy$8.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$8.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.00
- Effen Cucumber$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Kettle One$9.00
- Raspberry Vodka$6.00
- Titos$8.00
- Vanilla Vodka$6.00
- Townes Vodka$8.00
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.00
- 1800 Silver$9.50
- Casamigos$10.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$48.00
- Clase Azul Gold$33.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Clase Azul Plata$20.00
- Codigo Blanco$10.00
- Codigo Reposado$11.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Silver$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$9.00
- Espolon Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Basil Hayden$9.00
- Blantons$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor$13.00
- Crown Apple$9.25
- Crown Black$10.00
- Crown Caramel$9.25
- Crown Peach$9.25
- Crown Special Reserve$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.25
- Crown Vanilla$9.25
- Crown XR$29.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Jack Daniel's$9.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$9.00
- Jameson$9.25
- Jameson Orange$9.25
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek 12 year$13.00
- Knob Creek 9 year$10.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Pendelton$9.00
- Rebecca Creek$9.00
- Seagrams$8.50
- Skrewball$12.00
- TX Whiskey$10.00
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$9.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- B&B$9.00
- Bailey's$9.00
- Barton Long Island$8.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Chocolate Liquer
- Cointreau$8.00
- Banana Schnapps$6.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- Melon Liquer$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$9.00
- Disaronno Velvet$9.00
- D'Usse Cognac VSOP$9.50
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Grape Pucker$6.00
- Hennessy Cognac$11.00
- Hpnotiq$9.00
- Island Punch Pucker$6.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Louis XIII$320.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Rumchata$7.50
- Rumple Minze$7.50
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- St. Germain Elderflower
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
Beer
- Lone Star$4.00
- Lone Star Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Corona Premier$4.50
- Modelo Especial$4.50
- Karbach Hopadillo$5.00
- Karbach Love Street$5.00
- Karbach Crawford Bock$5.00
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Coors Light$4.00
- Dos XX$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Shiner Blonde$4.50
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Heinekn Silver$4.50
- White Claw - Mango$4.00
- White Claw - Strawberry$4.00
- White Claw - Blackberry$4.00
- White Claw - Pineapple$4.00
- Yuengling Flight$4.00
- Yuengling Lager$4.00
- Shiner Oktoberfest$4.50
- Shiner Holiday Cheer$4.50