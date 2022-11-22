Aero Crafters imageView gallery

Aero Crafters

372 Reviews

$$

309 E Crestwood Dr

Victoria, TX 77901

Order Again

TAKE OFF

AERO WINGS

$13.99

Seven not so lucky cluckers spun with buffalo sauce, secret weapon sauce, savory or lemon pepper rub. We're told they are the best in town...you be the judge.

BEER TRAIL

$1.95Out of stock

A crunchy snack blend coated in our steak seasoning and spices.

CRISPY PICKLES

$5.99

Hand battered fried dill pickle chips served with tangy ranch dipping sauce.

FRIED PIGGIES

$5.99

Freshly fried pork rinds topped with cinnamon sugar, savory, or lemon pepper seasoning.

HOUSE SALTED PRETZEL

$7.99

Traditional, house made, salted pretzel paired with handcrafted stout cheese sauce and honey Dijon mustard.

Ketchup

$0.25

KETTLE NACHOS

$7.99

Fresh kettle chips accompany hand crafted stout beer cheese, cheese whiz, and cheddar-jack blend finished off with Texas Pico, Greek yogurt sauce and Aerocado spread.

Ranch

$0.50

REUBEN EGG ROLLS

$6.99

Beer brine corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, shredded carrots, and a hint of jalapeno served with Aero sauce for dipping.

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

SPICY SWEET SPROUTS

$8.99

Crispy brussel sprouts drizzled in Honey & Sriracha

TRUFFLE FRITES

$8.99

Made to order crispy fries tossed in truffle oil topped with Parmesan and stout beer cheese.

ORBIT'S PIckle NACHOES

$8.99

GREENS

AERO SALAD

$6.99

Romaine and spinach blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and Parmesan. Choice of dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette Ranch, Aero Dressing or Bleu Cheese.

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomato, ham, smoked turkey, cheddar and swiss cheeses. Choice of dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette Ranch, Aero Dressing or Bleu Cheese.

BERRY SALAD

$7.99

Fresh spinach, ripe blueberries and strawberries, queso cotija, topped with homemade blackberry vinaigrette and Texas cinnamon pecans.

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Fresh romaine tossed with Ceasar dressing, Parmesan and house made crispy garlic croutons.

LOX SALAD

$15.99

Spinach, cucumber, red onion and blackened wild caught Pacific salmon plank drizzled with dill cream dressing and topped with cotija cheese.

Bowl Of Soup

$3.99

GRUB

AHI TUNA TOSTADA

$12.99

Seared blackened Ahi Tuna topped with Texas pico, cotija, a balsamic reduction atop two fried corn tortillas and Aerocado spread.

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo with pasta and a hint of heat topped with 6 blackened shrimp.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Hand battered fried chicken breast tossed in signature buffalo sauce. Topped with swiss cheese, lettuce and bleu cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with crispy fries.

CAPTAIN'S RIBEYE

$19.99

Hand cut in house and seared ribeye resting on a garlic parmesan aioli and a herb focaccia roll. Garnished with fried rosemary and sliced for quick handling.

CHEESE STEAK

$13.99

Caramelized fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, add our shaved ribeye, and finish it off with traditional gooey cheese whiz or provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with crispy fries.

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

Texas toasted topped with bacon, Virginia ham, smoked turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and grey poupon. Served kettle chips.

CRAB MAC AND CHEESE

$9.99

Mac and cheese redefined. Radiatori pasta, lump creab meat and creamy cheese sauce.

CRABBY CAKES

$11.99

You won't be crabby when you taste these three handcrafted lump crab cakes served on a bed of romaine and creamy Aero sauce.

FIRST CLASS BURGER

$12.99

8 oz. fresh beef brisket blend patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Aero sauce on a toasted brioche bun and crispy fries.

FISH & CHIPS

$12.99

Deep Ellum Neato Bandido battered Mahi-Mahi served with cripsy fries and a side of house made tartar sauce.

FRENCH DIP

$13.99

Shaved Ribeye, provolone, garlic parmesan aioli on a toasted hoagie roll served with house made aujus and crispy fries

PATTY MELT

$13.99

8 oz. beef brisket blend patty. Pepper jack cheese, grilled red onions, and Aero sauce on toasted rye bread. Served with cripsy fries.

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$13.99

Prime rib, garlic parmesan aioli, spinach, and melted provolone on a herb focaccia roll. Served with crispy fries.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$12.99

Sx blackened shrimp woth a garlic polenta cake topped with Texas pico, parmesan and drizzled with garlic butter.

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

Six fried or grilled shrimp rolled in secret weapon sauce on a bed of greens or crispy fries.

TEXAS RUEBEN

$12.99

Beerbrine corned beef, sauerkraut, pepperjack, slathered with Aero sauce - served on a grilled marble rye with crispy fries.

THIRD COAST STREET TACOS

$12.99

Three beer battered or grilled Mahi-Mahi tacos served with Texas pico, cotija, tangy yogurt sauce, and red cabbage all snuggled together in a corn tortilla.

WILD CAUGHT GRILLED SALMON

$15.99

4 oz. wild caught Pacific salmon filet served with rice pilaf and garlic butter.

SEAFOOD STUFFED FLOUNDER

$15.99

Prime Filet

$44.99

Crawford Bock Dog Single

$8.99

Crawford Bock Dog Double Play

$15.99

LIL' AERO BITES

ADULT UPCHARGE

$2.00

For all our passengers over the age of 12 who need just a bite

I DON'T CARE- Beef

$5.99

Cheeseburger or chicken slider served with crispy fries or fresh fruit.

I DON'T CARE- Chicken

$5.99

I DON'T WANT THAT 🍝

$4.99

Mac and cheese served with crispy fries or fresh fruit.

I DON’T KNOW 🍞🧀

$4.99

Grilled cheese served with cripsy fries or fresh fruit.

I'M NOT HUNGRY🐟🍟

$6.99

Fried Mahi-Mahi served with crispy fried or fresh fruit

Side Fruit

$4.00

EXTRA ADD-ON (Side)

Add Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Corned Beef

$7.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Mahi Mahi

$6.00

Add Prime Rib

$7.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Mac

$3.99

Side Sauté Veggies

$3.99

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

DESSERT

Brownie

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$5.99Out of stock

Dessert With No Name

$5.99

MERCH

Aeros Hat

$25.00

Black T-shirt

$20.00

Black Tank

$22.00

Black V-Neck

$20.00

Gray T-Shirt

$20.00

Gray Tank

$22.00

Logo Pint Glass

$4.00

White T-Shirt

$20.00

White V-Neck

$20.00

FOOD TRUCK

$26,000.00

COVER

$100 Cover

$100.00

$12 Cover

$12.00

$15 Cover

$15.00

$4 Cover

$4.00

$40 Cover

$40.00

$30

$30.00

Wine Dinner

$60.00

NA Beverages

Boots Dewberry Soda (Caffeine Free/Gluten Free)

$4.50

Boots Picture Show Red Hot Soda

$4.50

Boots Straw N' Cream Soda

$4.50

Bottle Water

$0.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

St. Arnold Rootbeer

$4.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

BIOLYTE

$5.50

Catering Sodas

$30.00

Catering Water

$10.00

NA Beer

Lagunitas IPNA N/A

$5.50Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

$5.50

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA N/A

$5.50

Cocktails

New York Sour

$10.00

Adios MFKR

$10.39

Appletini

$9.24

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.62

Colorado Bulldog

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.50

French 757

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

L.I.T

$9.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.01

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Martini

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.31

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pisco Sour

$9.50

Ranch Water (Espolon)

$8.54

Rum Punch

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Paper Plane

$10.00

Texas Tea

$8.50

White Russian

$7.50

Greater 8

$6.75Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Aero Espresso Martini

$12.00

Aero Old Fashioned

$10.16

Aero-Rita

$9.70

Aviation

$12.00

Blackberry Sangria

$10.16

Strawberry Kiwi Long Island

$10.00

Dreamliner

$9.70

Earhart Canary

$10.00

Early Bird

$10.00Out of stock

EL HEFE

$12.00

Fly Tai

$9.00

French 757

$9.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Lift Off

$10.00

PB&J

$9.00

Ruby Sipper

$10.00

Daddy's Spicy Cucumber

$8.31

Strawberry Blossom

$10.00

Peach Old Fashioned

$10.00

Xalapa-Rita

$9.00

Shots

$3 Shots

$3.00

4 Horsemaen

$12.00

Baby Guiness

$6.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Chamoy

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast

$7.00

Cucumber

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.57

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Mangonada

$8.50Out of stock

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Pickle

$2.00

Purple Gatorade

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Red Snapper

$7.00

Star F*ker

$7.00

Pb&J Shot

$7.00

Sweet Tart

$8.00

Carbomb

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$6.50

Vodka

Belvedere

$7.39

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.77

Deep Eddy Ruby GF

$5.77

Dripping Spring

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.31

Good Night Loving

$6.00

Suntory Haku

$8.25

Tito's

$6.47

Vanilla Vodka

$6.50

WS Blueberry

$5.54

WS Cucumber

$6.00

WS Watermelon

$6.00

Live Oak Vodka

$6.50

DBL Tito's

$12.70

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby GF

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL WS Watermelon

$10.00

DBL WS Blueberry

$10.00

DBL WS Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Dripping Spring

$12.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$6.93

Roku

$8.00

Botanist

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Roku

$16.00

DBL Tanq Rangpur

$13.00

Rum

Bac Light

$6.50

Capt. Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$7.50

Cayman Reef

$7.00

Plantation

$7.00

Leblon

$10.00

Flora De Cana

$6.00

Cruzana

$5.00

DBL Bac Light

$10.00

DBL Capt. Morgan

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Cayman Reef

$10.00

DBL Zafra

$24.00

DBL Leblon

$20.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$8.75

Herra Silver

$8.25

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Roja Blanco

$6.50

1942

$32.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Teremana Anejo

$10.00

Herra Ultra

$13.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Herra Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL Milagro

$16.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$14.00

DBL Toro

$12.00

DBL Patron Coffee

$14.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$12.00

DBL DD Sotol

$24.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Slane

$6.50

Bib & Tucker 6yr

$15.00

Blanton's

$28.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

E H Taylor

$18.00

Fireball

$5.50

High Ridge

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Kilbeggan

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$12.50

Screwball

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Woodford

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Year

$9.50

Heaven Hill

$8.50

Barrell Infinite

$15.00

Barrell Seagrass

$20.00

King County ( Barrel Pick)

$23.00

Nine Banded (Barrel Pick)

$8.50

Balcones Rye (Barrel Pick)

$10.00

DBL Balcones Single

$24.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Blanton's

$35.00

DBL Bulleit

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL High Ridge

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Smoke Wagon

$40.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Woodinville

$20.00

DBL Four Roses

$27.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL RB Boxcar

$16.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Sazerac

$16.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$6.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$20.00

DBL Woodford

$24.00

DBL Kilbeggan

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$14.00

DBL Belfour

$45.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

JW Black

$8.00

MaCallan 12

$15.50

Laphroig

$14.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL JW Black

$16.00

DBL MaCallan 12

$31.00

DBL Tamdhu

$40.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amar DiSarrono

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Borghettis

$7.50

Butterscotch

$3.50

Chambord

$7.50

Chartreuse

$10.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Ferrand

$10.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermiester

$6.00

Kahula

$5.75

Lemoncello

$5.00

Luxardo

$7.50

Michael's

$5.00

Midori

$6.50

Peachtree

$3.50

Pimm's

$5.00

Pisco

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$3.50

Rum Chata

$6.00

Sour Apple

$3.50

St. Germain

$8.00

Watermelon

$3.50

Well Amaretto

$4.00

DBL Amar DiSarrono

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$7.00

DBL Butterscotch

$7.00

DBL Peachtree

$7.00

DBL Sour Apple

$7.00

DBL Watermelon

$7.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$7.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Jagermiester

$12.00

DBL Ferrand

$21.00

DBL Kahula

$11.50

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Michael's

$8.00

DBL Pimm's

$10.00

DBL Rum Chata

$12.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Luxardo

$15.00

DBL Violette

$13.00

DBL Lemoncello

$10.00

DBL St. Germain

$16.00

DBL Pisco

$14.00

DBL Chartreuse

$20.00

Liq Tasting

6 Liq

$6.00

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$10.00

Draft Beer

(01) Real Ale Coffee Porter