Aero Crafters

TAKE OFF
AERO WINGS
Seven not so lucky cluckers spun with buffalo sauce, secret weapon sauce, savory or lemon pepper rub. We're told they are the best in town...you be the judge.
BEER TRAIL
A crunchy snack blend coated in our steak seasoning and spices.
CRISPY PICKLES
Hand battered fried dill pickle chips served with tangy ranch dipping sauce.
FRIED PIGGIES
Freshly fried pork rinds topped with cinnamon sugar, savory, or lemon pepper seasoning.
HOUSE SALTED PRETZEL
Traditional, house made, salted pretzel paired with handcrafted stout cheese sauce and honey Dijon mustard.
KETTLE NACHOS
Fresh kettle chips accompany hand crafted stout beer cheese, cheese whiz, and cheddar-jack blend finished off with Texas Pico, Greek yogurt sauce and Aerocado spread.
REUBEN EGG ROLLS
Beer brine corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, shredded carrots, and a hint of jalapeno served with Aero sauce for dipping.
SPICY SWEET SPROUTS
Crispy brussel sprouts drizzled in Honey & Sriracha
TRUFFLE FRITES
Made to order crispy fries tossed in truffle oil topped with Parmesan and stout beer cheese.
ORBIT'S PIckle NACHOES
GREENS
AERO SALAD
Romaine and spinach blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and Parmesan. Choice of dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette Ranch, Aero Dressing or Bleu Cheese.
CHEF SALAD
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomato, ham, smoked turkey, cheddar and swiss cheeses. Choice of dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette Ranch, Aero Dressing or Bleu Cheese.
BERRY SALAD
Fresh spinach, ripe blueberries and strawberries, queso cotija, topped with homemade blackberry vinaigrette and Texas cinnamon pecans.
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine tossed with Ceasar dressing, Parmesan and house made crispy garlic croutons.
LOX SALAD
Spinach, cucumber, red onion and blackened wild caught Pacific salmon plank drizzled with dill cream dressing and topped with cotija cheese.
GRUB
AHI TUNA TOSTADA
Seared blackened Ahi Tuna topped with Texas pico, cotija, a balsamic reduction atop two fried corn tortillas and Aerocado spread.
BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO
Creamy Alfredo with pasta and a hint of heat topped with 6 blackened shrimp.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Hand battered fried chicken breast tossed in signature buffalo sauce. Topped with swiss cheese, lettuce and bleu cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with crispy fries.
CAPTAIN'S RIBEYE
Hand cut in house and seared ribeye resting on a garlic parmesan aioli and a herb focaccia roll. Garnished with fried rosemary and sliced for quick handling.
CHEESE STEAK
Caramelized fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, add our shaved ribeye, and finish it off with traditional gooey cheese whiz or provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with crispy fries.
CLUB SANDWICH
Texas toasted topped with bacon, Virginia ham, smoked turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and grey poupon. Served kettle chips.
CRAB MAC AND CHEESE
Mac and cheese redefined. Radiatori pasta, lump creab meat and creamy cheese sauce.
CRABBY CAKES
You won't be crabby when you taste these three handcrafted lump crab cakes served on a bed of romaine and creamy Aero sauce.
FIRST CLASS BURGER
8 oz. fresh beef brisket blend patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Aero sauce on a toasted brioche bun and crispy fries.
FISH & CHIPS
Deep Ellum Neato Bandido battered Mahi-Mahi served with cripsy fries and a side of house made tartar sauce.
FRENCH DIP
Shaved Ribeye, provolone, garlic parmesan aioli on a toasted hoagie roll served with house made aujus and crispy fries
PATTY MELT
8 oz. beef brisket blend patty. Pepper jack cheese, grilled red onions, and Aero sauce on toasted rye bread. Served with cripsy fries.
PRIME RIB SANDWICH
Prime rib, garlic parmesan aioli, spinach, and melted provolone on a herb focaccia roll. Served with crispy fries.
SHRIMP & GRITS
Sx blackened shrimp woth a garlic polenta cake topped with Texas pico, parmesan and drizzled with garlic butter.
SHRIMP BASKET
Six fried or grilled shrimp rolled in secret weapon sauce on a bed of greens or crispy fries.
TEXAS RUEBEN
Beerbrine corned beef, sauerkraut, pepperjack, slathered with Aero sauce - served on a grilled marble rye with crispy fries.
THIRD COAST STREET TACOS
Three beer battered or grilled Mahi-Mahi tacos served with Texas pico, cotija, tangy yogurt sauce, and red cabbage all snuggled together in a corn tortilla.
WILD CAUGHT GRILLED SALMON
4 oz. wild caught Pacific salmon filet served with rice pilaf and garlic butter.
SEAFOOD STUFFED FLOUNDER
LIL' AERO BITES
ADULT UPCHARGE
For all our passengers over the age of 12 who need just a bite
I DON'T CARE- Beef
Cheeseburger or chicken slider served with crispy fries or fresh fruit.
I DON'T CARE- Chicken
I DON'T WANT THAT 🍝
Mac and cheese served with crispy fries or fresh fruit.
I DON’T KNOW 🍞🧀
Grilled cheese served with cripsy fries or fresh fruit.
I'M NOT HUNGRY🐟🍟
Fried Mahi-Mahi served with crispy fried or fresh fruit