Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 De Mayo Allendale

review star

No reviews yet

11221 Commerce Drive

Allendale, MI 49401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Your Choice Burrito

Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & covered with burrito sauce and cheese

3 Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Tacos Dinner

$15.99

3 corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & lime. 3 chorizo, 3 carne azada, 3 pork, 3 pastor or 3 grilled chicken

Margaritas

Cadillac (20 Oz)

$13.99

On the rocks. 1800 Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, Grand Marnier & house margarita mix

House (20 Oz)

$9.99

(Frozen - on the rocks) House Tequila, Triple Sec, Curacao & House margarita mix

Jalapeño 20 oz

$12.99

20 oz. On the rocks. Ghost 100% Agave Tequila, Chile Liquor, Fresh jalapeño, Ancho Reyes & pineapple

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.69

Horchata

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Redbull

$5.99

Juices

$3.49

Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

Full Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole (Sm)

$6.49

Cheese Dip (Sm)

$5.99

Nachos Supreme

Tortilla chips, shredded cheese & cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole

Ceviche

$15.99

Steamed shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo & tostadas

Mucho Sampler

$16.99

1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, 2 tacos & 3 Mozzarella sticks

Nachos Del Mar

$17.99

Nachos smothered with melted cheese & cheese sauce, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat & pico de gallo

Loaded Steak Fries

$10.99

Seasoned French fries topped with carne azada, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream

Choriqueso Dip

$10.99

Mexican-style chorizo with queso sauce & 3 flour or corn tortillas

Fajitas Nachos

$14.99

Homemade tortilla chips, onions, peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese & cheese sauce

Cinco Sampler

$14.99

4 small yellow cheese quesadillas, 2 chicken flautas, 1 chicken chimichanga, lettuce & sour cream

Guacamole & Crab Meat

$15.99

Fresh guacamoles topped with crab meat

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$8.99

Shrimp Diablitos

$15.99

(6) breaded & fried jumbo shrimp with creamy chipotle sauce on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo

BEAN & CHEESE DIP

$7.99

Fajitas

Fajitas (Single)

$18.99

Cooked peppers, onions & tomatoes

Double Fajitas

$32.99

Cooked peppers, onions & tomatoes

Texas fajitas

$19.99

Double Texas Fajitas

$36.99

Fajitas Del Mar

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, crab meat, red bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, zucchini cauliflower, green onions & cilantro

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots & mushrooms

Alambre Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onions & mushrooms. Cooked in red sauce and topped with cheese

Fiesta Fajitas

$19.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, mushrooms

Fajitas with Piña

$20.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & pineapple

Burritos

Your Choice Burrito

Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & covered with burrito sauce and cheese

Ranchero Burrito

$16.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green salsa and cheese sauce. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Burrito Loco

$16.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers & onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Side of rice

Burritos Roqueta

$15.99

Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, cheese & side of rice

Hot and Spicy Burrito

$14.99

Chicken, ground beef, beans & rice. Topped with salsa ranchera, cheese & sour cream

Fajita Burrito

$15.99

Your choice of meat, cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Side of lettuce, sour cream, Pico De Gallo, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce

Southwestern Burrito

$15.99

Dry. Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.99

3 corn or flour tilapia tacos, grilled tilapia tacos, side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Lengua Tacos

$17.99

3 corn or flour cow tongue tacos, with cilantro & onions, side of rice

3 Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Tacos Dinner

$15.99

3 corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & lime. 3 chorizo, 3 carne azada, 3 pork, 3 pastor or 3 grilled chicken

Tacos De Arrachera

$15.99

3 corn or flour skirt steak tacos with cilantro & onions, guacamole, rice & beans

1 Taco

$3.33

2 Tacos

$6.66

4 TACOS

$13.32

Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$12.99

Served with rice and beans

Especialidades

Cena Mexicana

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, slice of rib-eye steak, rice, beans & jalapeño toreado

Carnitas

$16.99

Deep fried pork until tender. Rice, beans & pico de gallo

Jalisco

$15.99

Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions & peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce

Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled sliced of rib-eye, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado & tomatoes

Lengua De Vaca

$16.99

Tender & tasty meat in sauce. Tomatillo or ranchero sauce. Side of rice and beans

Arrachera

$20.99

Tender skirt-steak, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice

Cheese-Steak Rib-eye

$17.99

Topped with mushrooms & onions with creamy cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and refried beans

Traditional Molcajete

$26.99

Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete. Grilled sliced of rib-eye, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales & queso fresco. Side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Chicken

Pollo Chipotle

$17.99

Marinated chicken with chipotle sauce & sautéed onions. Side of rice & beans

Pollo Supremo

$17.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms & creamy white sauce. Side of rice & beans

Pollo Toluca

$17.99

Chicken breast, chorizo & cheese sauce. Side of rice & beans

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.99

Grilled chicken strips, rice & cheese sauce

Pollo Guanajuato

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp & chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes & topped with cheese sauce. Side of rice

Quesadillas

Fajitas Quesadilla

$15.99

Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & topped with cheese sauce

Quesadilla Hawaiiana

$15.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream & pico de gallo

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Six cheese slices of quesadillas, pico de gallo & sour cream

Bravo Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Your Choice Quesadilla

Quesadilla Rellena

One quesadilla, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole

Quesadilla Loca

$15.99

Chicken, chorizo & sautéed onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole

La Grande Quesadilla

$15.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Seafood

Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.99

Shrimp with garlic & sautéed onions. Side of rice & beans, tortillas, avocado, lettuce & tomatoes

Shrimp Chipotle

$18.99

Shrimp, onions & creamy chipotle sauce. Side of rice & beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes & tortillas

Burrito Marino

$16.99

Shrimp, green peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes & cheese sauce. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Camaron Supremo

$18.99

Shrimp, onions, mushrooms & creamy white mushroom sauce. Side of rice & beans & tortillas

Camarones Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp & sautéed onions with spicy salsa. Side of rice & beans & tortillas

Tilapia De Pescado

$16.99

Grilled tilapia. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions & tortillas

Tilapia & Shrimp Al Ajillo

$20.99

Grilled tilapia & jumbo shrimp with garlic & sautéed onions. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & tortillas

Coctel De Camarones

$16.99

Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo & lime juice, mixed in homemade cocktail sauce & salty crackers

Seafood Molcajete

$26.99

Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete. Jumbo shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Traditional of Mexico

Southwestern Chimichangas

$17.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce

Three Flautas

$9.99

Three Tamales

$10.99

Traditional Chimichangas

$15.99

Your choice of meat, topped with cheese & red sauce. Side of rice, lettuce, sour cream tomatoes, guacamole

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.99

Two beef & two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole

Poblanos Rellenos

$9.99

Seafood Chimichangas

$19.99

Mix of grilled shrimp, scallops & crab meat. Covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole

Acapulco

$14.99

Flour tortilla topped with meat, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rice

Soups

Chicken & Rice

$9.99

Shredded chicken, Spanish rice, lime, pico de gallo

Chicken & Tortilla

$10.99

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, tortilla chips

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, cooked onions, bell pepper & tomatoes over a bed of lettuce

Ensalada Del Mar

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled shrimp, crab meat, scallops, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas strips

Texas Style Taco Salad

$14.99

Your choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans on the bottom. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$16.99

Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, two beef, one bean. Topped with mild sauce & cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

3 Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes (3)

$13.99

Topped with mild green sauce and cheese. Side of rice & beans

Enchiladas Locas (3)

$13.99

Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole

Veggie Plates

Vegetarian Plates A

$12.99

One tostada, one cheese enchilada, refried beans

Vegetarian Plates B

$12.99

Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and rice

Vegetarian Plates C

$12.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one tostada

Vegetarian Plates D

$12.99

One bean burrito, one quesadilla & one tostada

Mushrooms Quesadilla

$12.99

Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & rice

Burrito Golondrina

$13.99

Large burrito with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli. Covered with cheese sauce & side of lettuce and guacamole

Extras

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.85

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.85

Chopped Tomatoes

$0.99

Mushrooms

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Cilantro

$0.99

French Fries

$4.99

Jalapeños

$1.99

Nopales

$6.99

Cactus

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onions

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.79

Queso Fresco

$3.99

Limes

$1.99

Avocado Slices

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Chopped Onions

$0.99

Rice & beans

$3.99

Grilled onions

$1.99

1 Chimichanga

$4.99

Crafted Desserts

Xango

$6.99

This cheesecake consists of a creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture

Churros

$6.99

Deep fried Mexican pastry filled with dulce de leche (sweet caramel cream)

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside!

Sopapillas

$6.99

Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy, and a small air pocket appears within the pastry

Flan

$6.99

Baked creamy firm custard topped with a glaze of caramel

Kids Meal

Mini cheese quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Corn dog

$6.99

Chicken nuggets

$6.99

Chicken tenders

$6.99

Breaded shrimp

$6.99

Mac & Cheese with French fries

$6.99

Mini nachos

$6.99

Lunch

Two Enchiladas

$9.99

Two enchiladas, rice & beans

Lunch Burrito

$9.99

One burrito, rice & beans

Lunch Enchilada & Taco

$9.99

Chicken enchilada, beef taco, rice & beans

Lunch Fajitas

Cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas

Lunch Burrito & Taco

$9.99

One burrito, one hard taco & rice

Lunch Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Rice, grilled chicken, cheese sauce & tortillas

Lunch Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl. Beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes

Lunch Taquitos

$10.99

Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.99

Topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes

Fried Burrito

$10.99

Fried burrito topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Served with rice & beans

Lunch Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla served with rice & beans

Lunch Trio

$10.99

One burrito, one taco & one enchilada

Lunch Hot & Spicy Burrito

$10.99

Chicken, ground beef, beans & rice. Topped with salsa ranchera, cheese & sour cream

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Mexican style chorizo mixed with scrambled eggs, rice, beans & tortillas

Lunch Southwestern Chimichanga

$11.99

A flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and topped with cheese

Lunch Acapulco

$11.99

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & rice

Poblano Relleno & Taco

$10.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with beef & cheese and topped with ranchero mild sauce & one hard shell beef taco & salad. Lettuce, cream, tomatoes, and guacamole

Dos Tacos

$9.99

Two tacos, lettuce & cheese. Served with rice and beans

DIPS & CHIPS To-Go

Dips & Chips

6 oz Guacamole & SM Chips

$6.49

16 oz Guacamoles & MD Chips

$14.99

6 oz Cheese Dip & SM Chips

$5.99

16 oz Cheese Dip & MD Chips

$13.99

5.5 oz Salsa

$2.75

16 oz Salsa

$7.99

SM Chips

$1.75

MD Chips

$2.50

XL Chips

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11221 Commerce Drive, Allendale, MI 49401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Pub - Allendale
orange star5.0 • 280
11240 University Pkwy Allendale, MI 49041
View restaurantnext
Pizza Parliament - Green Truck
orange starNo Reviews
5025 Stanton Street Blendon Township, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Champs Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
287 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
Champs Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 586
287 Main St Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
One Eyed Pete's
orange star4.3 • 4
1275 W Randall St. Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
Coopersville Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 134
1275 W Randall St. Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Allendale
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston