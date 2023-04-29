5 De Mayo Allendale
11221 Commerce Drive
Allendale, MI 49401
Popular Items
Your Choice Burrito
Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & covered with burrito sauce and cheese
3 Tacos
Grilled Tacos Dinner
3 corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & lime. 3 chorizo, 3 carne azada, 3 pork, 3 pastor or 3 grilled chicken
Margaritas
Cadillac (20 Oz)
On the rocks. 1800 Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, Grand Marnier & house margarita mix
House (20 Oz)
(Frozen - on the rocks) House Tequila, Triple Sec, Curacao & House margarita mix
Jalapeño 20 oz
20 oz. On the rocks. Ghost 100% Agave Tequila, Chile Liquor, Fresh jalapeño, Ancho Reyes & pineapple
Full Menu
Appetizers
Guacamole (Sm)
Cheese Dip (Sm)
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips, shredded cheese & cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole
Ceviche
Steamed shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo & tostadas
Mucho Sampler
1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, 2 tacos & 3 Mozzarella sticks
Nachos Del Mar
Nachos smothered with melted cheese & cheese sauce, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat & pico de gallo
Loaded Steak Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with carne azada, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
Choriqueso Dip
Mexican-style chorizo with queso sauce & 3 flour or corn tortillas
Fajitas Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, onions, peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese & cheese sauce
Cinco Sampler
4 small yellow cheese quesadillas, 2 chicken flautas, 1 chicken chimichanga, lettuce & sour cream
Guacamole & Crab Meat
Fresh guacamoles topped with crab meat
Mozzarella Sticks & Fries
Shrimp Diablitos
(6) breaded & fried jumbo shrimp with creamy chipotle sauce on a bed of lettuce and pico de gallo
BEAN & CHEESE DIP
Fajitas
Fajitas (Single)
Cooked peppers, onions & tomatoes
Double Fajitas
Cooked peppers, onions & tomatoes
Texas fajitas
Double Texas Fajitas
Fajitas Del Mar
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, crab meat, red bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, zucchini cauliflower, green onions & cilantro
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onion, cauliflower, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots & mushrooms
Alambre Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, peppers, onions & mushrooms. Cooked in red sauce and topped with cheese
Fiesta Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed onions, mushrooms
Fajitas with Piña
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & pineapple
Burritos
Your Choice Burrito
Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & covered with burrito sauce and cheese
Ranchero Burrito
Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with green salsa and cheese sauce. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
Burrito Loco
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers & onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Side of rice
Burritos Roqueta
Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, cheese & side of rice
Hot and Spicy Burrito
Chicken, ground beef, beans & rice. Topped with salsa ranchera, cheese & sour cream
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Side of lettuce, sour cream, Pico De Gallo, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce
Southwestern Burrito
Dry. Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Tacos
Fish Tacos
3 corn or flour tilapia tacos, grilled tilapia tacos, side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado
Lengua Tacos
3 corn or flour cow tongue tacos, with cilantro & onions, side of rice
3 Tacos
Grilled Tacos Dinner
3 corn or flour tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & lime. 3 chorizo, 3 carne azada, 3 pork, 3 pastor or 3 grilled chicken
Tacos De Arrachera
3 corn or flour skirt steak tacos with cilantro & onions, guacamole, rice & beans
1 Taco
2 Tacos
4 TACOS
Especialidades
Cena Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, slice of rib-eye steak, rice, beans & jalapeño toreado
Carnitas
Deep fried pork until tender. Rice, beans & pico de gallo
Jalisco
Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions & peppers over rice and covered with queso sauce
Carne Asada
Grilled sliced of rib-eye, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado & tomatoes
Lengua De Vaca
Tender & tasty meat in sauce. Tomatillo or ranchero sauce. Side of rice and beans
Arrachera
Tender skirt-steak, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice
Cheese-Steak Rib-eye
Topped with mushrooms & onions with creamy cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and refried beans
Traditional Molcajete
Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete. Grilled sliced of rib-eye, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales & queso fresco. Side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Chicken
Pollo Chipotle
Marinated chicken with chipotle sauce & sautéed onions. Side of rice & beans
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms & creamy white sauce. Side of rice & beans
Pollo Toluca
Chicken breast, chorizo & cheese sauce. Side of rice & beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips, rice & cheese sauce
Pollo Guanajuato
Jumbo shrimp & chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes & topped with cheese sauce. Side of rice
Quesadillas
Fajitas Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & topped with cheese sauce
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushrooms, sautéed onions, sour cream & pico de gallo
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Six cheese slices of quesadillas, pico de gallo & sour cream
Bravo Quesadilla
Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Your Choice Quesadilla
Quesadilla Rellena
One quesadilla, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole
Quesadilla Loca
Chicken, chorizo & sautéed onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole
La Grande Quesadilla
Lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Seafood
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp with garlic & sautéed onions. Side of rice & beans, tortillas, avocado, lettuce & tomatoes
Shrimp Chipotle
Shrimp, onions & creamy chipotle sauce. Side of rice & beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes & tortillas
Burrito Marino
Shrimp, green peppers, sautéed onions, tomatoes & cheese sauce. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Camaron Supremo
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms & creamy white mushroom sauce. Side of rice & beans & tortillas
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp & sautéed onions with spicy salsa. Side of rice & beans & tortillas
Tilapia De Pescado
Grilled tilapia. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions & tortillas
Tilapia & Shrimp Al Ajillo
Grilled tilapia & jumbo shrimp with garlic & sautéed onions. Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & tortillas
Coctel De Camarones
Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo & lime juice, mixed in homemade cocktail sauce & salty crackers
Seafood Molcajete
Served in an authentic volcanic stone molcajete. Jumbo shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Traditional of Mexico
Southwestern Chimichangas
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce
Three Flautas
Three Tamales
Traditional Chimichangas
Your choice of meat, topped with cheese & red sauce. Side of rice, lettuce, sour cream tomatoes, guacamole
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef & two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
Poblanos Rellenos
Seafood Chimichangas
Mix of grilled shrimp, scallops & crab meat. Covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole
Acapulco
Flour tortilla topped with meat, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rice
Soups
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, cooked onions, bell pepper & tomatoes over a bed of lettuce
Ensalada Del Mar
Romaine lettuce, grilled shrimp, crab meat, scallops, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas strips
Texas Style Taco Salad
Your choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans on the bottom. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme
Five different enchiladas. One cheese, one chicken, two beef, one bean. Topped with mild sauce & cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
3 Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes (3)
Topped with mild green sauce and cheese. Side of rice & beans
Enchiladas Locas (3)
Side of rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole
Veggie Plates
Vegetarian Plates A
One tostada, one cheese enchilada, refried beans
Vegetarian Plates B
Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and rice
Vegetarian Plates C
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one tostada
Vegetarian Plates D
One bean burrito, one quesadilla & one tostada
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & rice
Burrito Golondrina
Large burrito with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli. Covered with cheese sauce & side of lettuce and guacamole
Extras
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
Chopped Tomatoes
Mushrooms
Refried Beans
Rice
Cilantro
French Fries
Jalapeños
Nopales
Cactus
Chiles Toreados
Grilled jalapeños and sautéed onions
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Queso Fresco
Limes
Avocado Slices
Pico De Gallo
Chopped Onions
Rice & beans
Grilled onions
1 Chimichanga
Crafted Desserts
Xango
This cheesecake consists of a creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture
Churros
Deep fried Mexican pastry filled with dulce de leche (sweet caramel cream)
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside!
Sopapillas
Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy, and a small air pocket appears within the pastry
Flan
Baked creamy firm custard topped with a glaze of caramel
Kids Meal
Lunch
Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas, rice & beans
Lunch Burrito
One burrito, rice & beans
Lunch Enchilada & Taco
Chicken enchilada, beef taco, rice & beans
Lunch Fajitas
Cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas
Lunch Burrito & Taco
One burrito, one hard taco & rice
Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
Rice, grilled chicken, cheese sauce & tortillas
Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl. Beans, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
Lunch Taquitos
Two flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & beans
Lunch Chimichanga
Topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
Fried Burrito
Fried burrito topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Served with rice & beans
Lunch Quesadilla
Quesadilla served with rice & beans
Lunch Trio
One burrito, one taco & one enchilada
Lunch Hot & Spicy Burrito
Chicken, ground beef, beans & rice. Topped with salsa ranchera, cheese & sour cream
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican style chorizo mixed with scrambled eggs, rice, beans & tortillas
Lunch Southwestern Chimichanga
A flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and topped with cheese
Lunch Acapulco
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & rice
Poblano Relleno & Taco
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef & cheese and topped with ranchero mild sauce & one hard shell beef taco & salad. Lettuce, cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
Dos Tacos
Two tacos, lettuce & cheese. Served with rice and beans
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
11221 Commerce Drive, Allendale, MI 49401