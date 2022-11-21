Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Main Street Pub - Allendale

280 Reviews

$$

11240 University Pkwy

Allendale, MI 49041

Order Again

Popular Items

Fritter Wrap
Tailgate Wrap
Finger Basket

Appetizers & Combos

Pick 2 Combo

$9.99

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99

Finger Basket

$9.99

4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.

Dingers

$8.99

Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.

Fries

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99+

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$7.99

8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa

Guacamole & Chips

$6.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

16 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99+

6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & ScallionsDeluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)

Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pickle Spears

$7.99

Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$7.99
Pub Tater Tots

Pub Tater Tots

$7.99

House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item

Pubs Queso

$6.99

Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips

Pub Nacho Supreme

Pub Nacho Supreme

$11.99+

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

Chips & Cheese

$8.99+

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

9 in Pizza

$9.99

9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge

Fire Sticks (8)

$8.99

8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix (cheese, onion, jalapeno, green chilies and lots of seasonings!) and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our fire-stick sauce and side of tortilla chips.

Shrimp Bangers

$8.99

Salads

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house chipotle ranch dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.

Gundry Salad

$12.99
Palmer Steak Salad

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

Fresh romaine tossed in house-made bleu cheese dressing & topped with diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, a 6oz steak -cooked to your liking- & haystack onions.

Chefs Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

Speckled Chicken Salad

Speckled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house chipotle ranch dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Speckled Chicken Salad

Speckled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chefs Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$10.99

Soups-n-Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.99

A delicious melody of various herbs and spices paired with a smooth tomato soup formed to create a tomato soup with a kick.

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

A delicious melody of various herbs and spices paired with a smooth tomato soup formed to create a tomato soup with a kick.

Cup of Southwest Chicken

$3.99

Bowl of Southwest Chicken

$5.49

Sandwiches

Half Pub Dip

$9.99
Full Pub Dip

Full Pub Dip

$12.99

Half Pub Dip Deluxe

$10.99

Full Pub Dip Deluxe

$13.99
Maui Chicken

Maui Chicken

$9.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.

California BLT

California BLT

$9.99

A classic with a twist! Four pieces of crisp bacon, slices of avocado, lettuce, mayo and tomato sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.

Chicken Ranch Melt

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made ranch dressing, bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough.

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Our house made BBQ pulled pork with creamy mac n cheese sandwiched between grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey Pita

Turkey Pita

$9.99

Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, Pico de Gallo all wraped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned beef & lamb meat, diced tomatoes & onions wrapped in a grilled pita & served with a side of cucumber sauce.

Pesto Chicken Club

$10.99

Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli.

Pubs Turkey Club

Pubs Turkey Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. 8.49 Or make it a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese. 8.99

Deluxe Club

$10.99

Portabella Pita Club

$9.99

Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked goudacheese & pesto aioli on a grilled pita.

Pretzel Bun Sandwich

$9.49

A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Pub Grind

Pub Grind

$9.99

Pit smoked ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.

Mile High Stacker

Mile High Stacker

$10.99

Choose juicy pot roast piled onto grilled Texas toast & topped with mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, onions, haystack onions & gravy. Pub fries can be substituted for mash.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

FULL Reuben

FULL Reuben

$10.99

Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced & topped with Swiss cheese & a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Half Reuben

$7.99

Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced & topped with Swiss cheese & a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Perch Reuben

$13.99

Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.

Single BLT

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Full Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Half Turkey Reuben

$7.99
BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

A southern classic. Tender juicy pulled-pork mixed with house-made BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun with haystack onions and a side of cole slaw.

The Black Jack

The Black Jack

$9.99+

The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & monterey jack cheese on grilled sourdough.

Gourmet Burgers

Craving a delicious burger? Check out our selection and give in to your cravings.
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$9.99

1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato, red onion or a pickle on the side at no charge. Comes with a side of French fries.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato or onion for no additional charge. Served with French fries.

Cabo Beach Burger

Cabo Beach Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Option to add lettuce, tomato, or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with French fries.

The Bronco

The Bronco

$12.99

Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Option to add lettuce, tomato, onion, or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with fries.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Our 1/2 lb. burger topped with a generous portion of sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato, onion or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with a side of French fries.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$10.99

Our 1/2 burger seasoned, cooked to order and topped with olive mayo mix. Option to add lettuce, tomato or onion at no additional charge. Served with fries.

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of French fries. *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion

The 3-Bs

The 3-Bs

$12.99

Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.

Carolina Burger

$14.99

Our 1/2 pound burger served on a toasted bun with garlic aioli and topped with bacon, cheddar, pulled pork, hay stack onions and drizzled with spicy BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$12.99

Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries..

Wraps

All of our wraps are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear. Flatbreads do not come with fries. .
Fritter Wrap

Fritter Wrap

$9.99

The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Cougar Wrap

Cougar Wrap

$9.99

A tribute to KVCC! Crispy chicken tenders, house-made BBQ sauce, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Hornet Wrap

Hornet Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, mixed greens & chipotle ranch rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Tailgate Wrap

Tailgate Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, crisp bacon, onion, our southwest guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap. Make this wrap an experince for your taste buds.

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Faiita seasoned chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, fresh Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

$10.99

Tender juicy pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce and mozzarella cheese all rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Jacks Favorite

Jacks Favorite

$9.99

This refreshing wrap is a wonderful combination of grilled chicken, chopped romaine, raspberry vinaigrette, sun-dried cranberries, & bleu cheese crumbles served in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Laker Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, our southwest guacamole, lettuce &

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, spicy black bean dip, lettuce & shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Main Courses

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$15.99

A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast on top flat bread, topped with gravy, mushrooms, onions, and mixed cheese.

Half Kabob

$13.99

Grilled hicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Full Kabob

Full Kabob

$17.99

Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.99

Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Half Blknd Chicken Pasta

Half Blknd Chicken Pasta

$13.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breast.

Full Blknd Chicken Pasta

$15.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts.