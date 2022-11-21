Main Street Pub - Allendale
280 Reviews
$$
11240 University Pkwy
Allendale, MI 49041
Popular Items
Appetizers & Combos
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
Finger Basket
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Spicy Cheese Curds
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
Guacamole & Chips
Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole
Pretzel Bites
16 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & ScallionsDeluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pickle Spears
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
Pickle Fries
Pub Tater Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Pubs Queso
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips
Pub Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
Chips & Cheese
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
9 in Pizza
9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix (cheese, onion, jalapeno, green chilies and lots of seasonings!) and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our fire-stick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
Shrimp Bangers
Salads
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house chipotle ranch dressing.
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Pecan Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
1/2 Gundry Salad
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
1/2 Speckled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
SM House Salad
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house chipotle ranch dressing.
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Pecan Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
Gundry Salad
Palmer Steak Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in house-made bleu cheese dressing & topped with diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, a 6oz steak -cooked to your liking- & haystack onions.
Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
Speckled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
LG House Salad
Soups-n-Chili
Cup of Chili
A delicious melody of various herbs and spices paired with a smooth tomato soup formed to create a tomato soup with a kick.
Bowl of Chili
A delicious melody of various herbs and spices paired with a smooth tomato soup formed to create a tomato soup with a kick.
Cup of Southwest Chicken
Bowl of Southwest Chicken
Sandwiches
Half Pub Dip
Full Pub Dip
Half Pub Dip Deluxe
Full Pub Dip Deluxe
Maui Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
California BLT
A classic with a twist! Four pieces of crisp bacon, slices of avocado, lettuce, mayo and tomato sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.
Chicken Ranch Melt
A grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made ranch dressing, bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough.
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
Our house made BBQ pulled pork with creamy mac n cheese sandwiched between grilled sourdough bread.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, Pico de Gallo all wraped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Gyro
Seasoned beef & lamb meat, diced tomatoes & onions wrapped in a grilled pita & served with a side of cucumber sauce.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli.
Pubs Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. 8.49 Or make it a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese. 8.99
Deluxe Club
Portabella Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked goudacheese & pesto aioli on a grilled pita.
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.
Mile High Stacker
Choose juicy pot roast piled onto grilled Texas toast & topped with mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, onions, haystack onions & gravy. Pub fries can be substituted for mash.
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
FULL Reuben
Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced & topped with Swiss cheese & a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Half Reuben
Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced & topped with Swiss cheese & a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Perch Reuben
Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.
Single BLT
Grilled Cheese
Full Turkey Reuben
Half Turkey Reuben
BBQ Pork Sandwich
A southern classic. Tender juicy pulled-pork mixed with house-made BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun with haystack onions and a side of cole slaw.
The Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & monterey jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
Gourmet Burgers
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato, red onion or a pickle on the side at no charge. Comes with a side of French fries.
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato or onion for no additional charge. Served with French fries.
Cabo Beach Burger
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Option to add lettuce, tomato, or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with French fries.
The Bronco
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Option to add lettuce, tomato, onion, or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with fries.
Mushroom & Swiss
Our 1/2 lb. burger topped with a generous portion of sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. Option to add lettuce, tomato, onion or a pickle spear at no additional charge. Served with a side of French fries.
Olive Burger
Our 1/2 burger seasoned, cooked to order and topped with olive mayo mix. Option to add lettuce, tomato or onion at no additional charge. Served with fries.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of French fries. *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
The 3-Bs
Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.
Carolina Burger
Our 1/2 pound burger served on a toasted bun with garlic aioli and topped with bacon, cheddar, pulled pork, hay stack onions and drizzled with spicy BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries..
Wraps
Fritter Wrap
The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Cougar Wrap
A tribute to KVCC! Crispy chicken tenders, house-made BBQ sauce, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, mixed greens & chipotle ranch rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Chicken Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, crisp bacon, onion, our southwest guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap. Make this wrap an experince for your taste buds.
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
Faiita seasoned chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, fresh Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
Tender juicy pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce and mozzarella cheese all rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Jacks Favorite
This refreshing wrap is a wonderful combination of grilled chicken, chopped romaine, raspberry vinaigrette, sun-dried cranberries, & bleu cheese crumbles served in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Laker Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, our southwest guacamole, lettuce &
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, spicy black bean dip, lettuce & shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Main Courses
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast on top flat bread, topped with gravy, mushrooms, onions, and mixed cheese.
Half Kabob
Grilled hicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Half Blknd Chicken Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breast.
Full Blknd Chicken Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts.