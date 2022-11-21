Main picView gallery

75 Center

628 Reviews

$$

75 Center

Southington, CT 06479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Taco
Boozy Burger
Colossal Pretzel

APPS

Colossal Pretzel

$12.95

Mucho Nachos

$13.95

Beef'd Up Nachos

$15.95

Loaded Spuds

$12.95

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$13.95

Bubba Gump Bowl

$15.95

Potstickers

$12.95

Deep Fried Poutine

$14.95

Quesadilla

$12.95

WINGS

8 Bone In

$13.95

16 Bone In

$23.95

6 Boneless

$11.95

12 Boneless

$21.95

GREENS

Southwest Salad

$17.95

Strawberry Spinach

$15.95

75 House Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

FALL IN LOVE

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$7.95

Fall Harvest Sandwich

$16.95

Glazed and Confused Burger

$18.95

Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

$14.95

Apple Harvest Spinach Salad

$15.95

Apple Pie Nachos

$10.95

THAT'S A WRAP

You're Making Me Caprese

$16.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.95

The Goodfella

$16.95

The Bruce Banner

$17.95

Philly Special

$17.95

BOB'S BURGERS

The O.G Burger

$14.95

Jacked Up Burger

$15.95

Boozy Burger

$15.95

Buffalo Stack

$16.95

You're My Boy Bleu

$15.95

Return of the Mac

$17.95

The Big Cheese

$16.95

Veggie Burger

$15.95

Basic Burger

$15.95

TACOS

Mix n Match Tacos (3)

$15.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$4.95

BLT Taco

$4.95

Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

Chorizo Street Taco

$4.95

El Gringo

$4.95

Pork Belly

$4.95

Pulled Pork

$4.95

Southwest Chicken Taco

$4.95

Veggie Monster

$4.95

Giant Taco

$20.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

MAC BAR

The Basic B

$14.95

Porky's Revenge

$16.95

Buff Stuff

$16.95

Mac Deluxe

$17.95

SIDES

Reg Fries

$4.95

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$5.95

Side Tots

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Chipolte Aioli

$0.50

Side Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Side Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Hoisen Drizzle

$0.50

Side Honey Hot

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

DESSERTS

Cheesecake Parfait

$7.95

Bread Pudding

$7.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.95

BURGER OF THE WEEK

Feta Believe It Burger

$15.95

angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Ed's secret sauce on a sesame seed bun!

WING OF THE WEEK

buffalo wings . bacon . ranch . scallions . served w. bleu cheese or ranch

Hoison Sauce

$14.95

jumbo wings in a Nashville hot sauce served w. bleu cheese or ranch

MINI MENU

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.95

HAMBURGER

$8.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.95

PASTA W. BUTTER

$8.95

MAC & CHEESE

$8.95

MINI BRUNCH

FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

MINI WAFFLES

$6.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$6.95

EGG & CHEESE SAMMY

$6.95

BIG KID BREAKFAST

$10.95

KIDMOSAS

$3.50

CLOTHES

BASEBALL TEE

$30.00

ZIP UP HOODIE

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

75 Center, Southington, CT 06479

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
