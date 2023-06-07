  • Home
831 Tokyo Ramen - Sedona 6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1

No reviews yet

6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1

Sedona, AZ 86351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Edamame

$4.00

Gyoza (6cp)

$9.00

Kara Age

$10.00

Albacore Carpaccio with Crispy onion

$16.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio with Japapeño

$16.00

831 Salad

$12.00

Poke Salad

$14.00

Noodle & Rice

831 Vegan Veggie Ramen

$19.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Tokyo Shoyu

$18.00

Vegan Curry

$15.00

Sushi Rolls

California

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Vegetable

$6.00

Eel Avocado

$10.00

Yellow tail

$10.00

Spicy Albacore

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Calpico

$6.00

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hakurei Sparkling

$7.00

Ramune

$5.00

Yuzu Peach Sparkling

$7.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Match Cheese Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1, Sedona, AZ 86351

Directions

