831 Tokyo Ramen - Sedona 6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1, Sedona, AZ 86351
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
No Reviews
6657 SR-179 STE D1 SEDONA, AZ 86351
View restaurant