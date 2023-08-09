PIZZA

Specialty Pies

Thin Crust - 12" Pago's Special

$18.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 14" Pago's Special

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 16" Pago's Special

$21.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Sm Sicilian - 12" Pago's Special

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Lg Sicilian - 14" Pago's Special

$21.75

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, zucchini

Thin Crust - 12" Milano

$18.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 14" Milano

$19.50

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 16" Milano

$21.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Sm Sicilian - 12" Milano

$20.00

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Lg Sicilian - 14" Milano

$21.75

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes

Thin Crust - 12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Sm Sicilian - 12" Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Lg Sicilian - 14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.75

Chicken breast with alfredo sauce

Thin Crust - 12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 14" BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 16" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Sm Sicilian - 12" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Lg Sicilian - 14" BBQ Chicken

$21.75

Chicken breast, red onion with BBQ sauce

Thin Crust - 12" Peter Angelo

$18.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 14" Peter Angelo

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 16" Peter Angelo

$21.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Sm Sicilian - 12" Peter Angelo

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Lg Sicilian - 14" Peter Angelo

$21.75

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, Canadian bacon

Thin Crust - 12" Italian Beef

$19.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 14" Italian Beef

$20.50

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 16" Italian Beef

$22.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Sm Sicilian - 12" Italian Beef

$21.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Lg Sicilian - 14" Italian Beef

$23.00

Garlic olive oil base with thinly sliced Italian beef, green peppers, giardiniera

Thin Crust - 12" Veggie

$17.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 14" Veggie

$18.75

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 16" Veggie

$20.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Sm Sicilian - 12" Veggie

$19.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Lg Sicilian - 14" Veggie

$21.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, zucchini

Thin Crust - 12" Margarita

$17.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 14" Margarita

$18.75

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 16" Margarita

$20.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Sm Sicilian - 12" Margarita

$19.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Lg Sicilian - 14" Margarita

$21.50

Fresh basil, tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Thin Crust - 12" White

$16.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 14" White

$18.25

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 16" White

$19.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Sm Sicilian - 12" White

$18.75

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Lg Sicilian - 14" White

$20.50

Garlic olive oil base, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano

Thin Crust - 12" Hawaiian

$16.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Thin Crust - 14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Thin Crust - 16" Hawaiian

$20.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Sm Sicilian - 12" Hawaiian

$18.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Lg Sicilian - 14" Hawaiian

$20.75

Canadian bacon, pineapple

Create Your Own Pie

12" Thin Crust

$13.00

14" Thin Crust

$14.00

16" Thin Crust

$15.00

Sm 12" Sicilian

$15.50

Lg 14" Sicilian

$16.75

DRINKS MENU

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Gold Peak Teas

$3.00

Unsweetened, sweet, raspberry, green

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Italian Soda

$5.00

Strawberry or vanilla

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pekoe & assorted herbal

Coffee

$3.00

Regular or decaf

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

After Dinner Drinks

Ii Tramonto Limencello

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Disaronno Italian Coffee

$7.00

Irish Cream Coffee

$7.00