COLT Grill Village Of Oak Creek

6101 HWY 179

Sedona, AZ 86351

Sweet Treats

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00

a huge housemade oatmeal, coconut, chocolate, cookie

Whiskey Brownie

$8.00

homemade rich chocolate brownie made with whiskey

Rootbeer Float

$5.80

Cup Of Ice Cream

$3.00

COLT Breakfast To Go

The Paddock Parfait

$5.50

Outlaw Burrito

$8.00

Gigantic stuffed burrito with scrambled eggs, smoked beef brisket, potatoes, smoked applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and salsa

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

6101 HWY 179, Sedona, AZ 86351

