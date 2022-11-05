A map showing the location of La Toscanas WellesleyView gallery

La Toscanas Wellesley

review star

No reviews yet

99 Central Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

Popular Items

Cheese -L.
Peperoni-L
GREEK SALAD

Large

Aglio-L.

$22.99

BBQ Chicken-L.

$23.99

Bianca-L.

$24.99

Buff Chick-L.

$23.99

Capricciosa-L.

$23.99

CHICKEN RANCH , Mozzarella , Chicken, Bacon, Brocolli, Ranch - L

$23.99

Diavola-L.

$23.99

Hawaiian-L.

$21.99

La Carne-L.

$28.99

La Toscana-L.

$23.99

Margherita-L

$22.99

Napolentana-L.

$22.99

Ortolana-L.

$22.99

Parmigiana-L.

$23.99

Peperoni-L

$19.99

Pesto-L.

$23.99

Piccante-L.

$23.99

Cheese -L.

$17.99

Italian Sausage - L.

$23.99

Shitake-L

$23.99

Half Chz / Half Peperoni - L

$19.99

Custom

$17.99

Small

Aglio-S

$16.99

BBQ Chicken-S

$17.99

Bianca-S

$18.99

Buff Chick-S

$17.99

Capricciosa-S

$17.99

CHICKEN RANCH, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Brocolli

$17.99

Diavola-S

$17.99

Hawaiian-S

$16.99

La Carne-S

$21.99

La Toscana-S

$19.99

Margherita-S

$16.99

Napolentana-S

$16.99

Ortolana-S

$16.99

Parmigiana-S

$17.99

Peperoni-S

$15.99

Pesto-S

$17.99

Piccante-S

$17.99

Cheese -S

$13.99

Italian Sausage - S

$17.99

Shitake-S

$17.99

Half Chz / Half Pepperoni - S

$15.99

Cheese Base

$13.99

Pizza By the Slice

Cheese

$4.25

Pepperoni

$4.25

Margherita

$4.75Out of stock

Veggie

$4.35Out of stock

BBQ

$4.60Out of stock

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$8.99

Meatballs

$11.99

Antipasti Piatto

$14.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Organic baby spinach, Cherry tomato, cubes of mozzarella, basil, with balsamic dressing.

TOSCANA SALAD

$14.99

Organic baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, feta, Italian prosciutto. Infused fig Balsamic.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine , sundried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, capers, creamy asiago dressing .

BABY GREEN

$12.99

Sweet baby lettuce, romaine , cherry tomato, english cucumber, avocado, balsamic dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Romaine, green pepper, cherry tomato, kalamatra olives, red onion, english cucumber, feta cheese ( sheep's and goat's milk) Greek dressing.

BLT SALAD

$12.99

ITALIAN GARDEN

$13.99

ANTIPASTO

$14.99

Extra Dressing

$2.25

Vegan Feta Cheese

$3.50

Sandwiches

BALSAMIC

$9.99

Caprese.

$8.99

Polpette /

$12.99

Cacio

$5.99Out of stock

Antonio.

$13.99

Hot Buffala

$9.99

Barbacoa.

$10.99

Tuna

$12.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Lasagna

Bolognese Lasagna

$12.99

Lasagna Ortolana

$12.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Lasagna Bolognese

$10.99Out of stock

Pasta

Bolognese

$12.99Out of stock

Diavola

$12.99Out of stock

Tortellini

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken

0

$20.99Out of stock

O

$20.99Out of stock

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.99Out of stock

Nutella Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Bakery Items

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Paleo Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Carrot Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Paleo Brownie "Almond Flour"

$3.95Out of stock

Al Pacino Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Fudge Brownie G/F

$3.85

Smoothies

Chocolate Banana

$10.00

Cinnamon Banana

$10.00

Emma

$10.00

Koko Kale

$10.00

The Nutty

$10.00

Coconut Cooler

$10.00

Coconut Mango

$10.00

Tropical Tumeric

$10.00

Blueberry Blast

$10.00

Power Burst

$10.00

Summer Sunset

$10.00

Sunrise Sipper

$10.00

Tango Twister

$10.00

Watermelon Punch

$10.00

Coldbrew Skinny

$10.00

Complexion Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Lotus

$10.00Out of stock

Karla

$10.00

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Tropical Breeze

$10.00

Juices

Cleanser

$10.00Out of stock

C-Green

$10.00Out of stock

Immunity

$10.00Out of stock

Live Young

$10.00Out of stock

Morning Energizer

$10.00Out of stock

Popeyes Power

$10.00Out of stock

Siena

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Energizer

$10.00Out of stock

Weight-loss Express

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Tea

Passion Tea

$5.00

Ice Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Mermaid

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Bottle Drinks

Water

$1.25

Saratoga 12 Onz

$1.99

Joe Tea

$3.99

Joe Lemonade

$3.99

Gatorade Orange Or Lemon

$2.25

San Peligrio 8.45onz

$2.50

Galvanina

$3.25

Coca Cola

$2.10

Polar Seltzer

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Apple Juice

$2.99

Culture Pop Soda Mango

$2.99

Culture Pop Soda Watermelon

$2.99

San Pelegrino 16.9onz

$3.75

Organic Coconut Water

$4.10

CHIPS

Route 11 BBQ

$2.99

Route 11 Sour Cream

$2.99

Route 11 Plain Potatoes

$2.99

Route 11 Mama Zuma's Hot Habanero

$2.99

Le Venezie GF Pasta

Rigatoni

$5.99

Pipe Rigate

$5.99

Farfalle

$5.99

Ditalini

$5.99

Penne Rigate

$5.99

Fettuce

$5.99

Eliche

$5.99

Elbows

$5.99

Spaghetti

$5.99

Tubetti Rigati

$5.99

Lasagna

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

99 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

