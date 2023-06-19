Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
707 Main Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Main Menu
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Queso Dip
Guacamole Dip
Chori Queso
Bean Dip
Nachos Pollo O Ground Beef
Nachos Steak O Grilled Chicken
Nachos Con Queso
Papas Con Queso
Tamal
Chile Poblano
Stuffed with egg and cheese
Chile Relleno
Hot Poppers
Cheese Stuff Shrimp
French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Chori Papas
Side of Rice and Beans
Queso Fundido
Distinctively flavorful chorizo sausage blended with melted cheese and tomatillo sauce garnished with red onion and served piping hot
Holy Guacamole
Made fresh to order at your table with two whole avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, and signature spices
El Trio
Frijoles Negros
Frijoles Charros
Frijoles Fritos
Arroz
Shrimp Cocktail
Pollos Locos
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast cooked with poblano peppers and topped with homemade poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Pollo Osin
Chicken breast mushrooms and onion topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken strips with a sour cream cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Parrilladas
Carne Asada
Carne asada steak grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, beans, jalapeño, onion, avocado salad, and flour tortillas
Mar Y Tierra
Juicy t-bone steak and shrimp cooked as you wish, with jalapeño and onions. Served with rice and flour tortillas
Steak Con Papas
T-bone steak served with french fries, tossed salad, and flour tortillas
Chuletas Mexicanas
2 pork chops topped with homemade tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork tips with sautéed onion, guacamole salad, beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas
Molcajete
Shrimp, steak, chicken, and chorizo served in a volcano rock topped with nopales, ranchera sauce rice, and beans
Chile Poblano
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and topped with red salsa. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla
Chuletas a La Mexicana
Pork chops with onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Carnitas in green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Carnitas Fiesta
Served with Mexican rice, onions, beans, flour tortillas, and nopales
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak with ranchera sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
Beto
Carne asada and chicken breast topped with chorizo and onions with a side of rice and beans. Served with flour tortillas
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajita
Served with flour tortillas
Fajitas Texanas
A combination of grilled shrimp or chicken and steak with a mixture of sautéed veggies. Served with flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies and chicken. Served with flour tortillas
Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies and steak. Served with flour tortillas
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet served with sautéed veggies, chicken, and steak. Served with flour tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and your choice of meat. Served with rice, flour tortillas, and a Mexican side salad
Fajita Quesadilla - Steak
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and steak. Served with rice, flour tortillas, and a Mexican side salad
Fajitas Acapulco
Chicken breast topped with creamy melted cheese and savory bacon crumbles. Served with flour tortillas
Fajitas Cancun
Grilled shrimp and scallops with sautéed veggies. Served with flour tortillas
Carnitas Fajita
Served with flour tortillas
Cazuelada Dinner for Two
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onion, tomato, and pepper with rice, beans, and guacamole salad on the side. Served with flour tortillas
Tacos Mexicanos
Fish Taco
Campe Chano
Steak and Chorizo
Asada
Steak
Pollo
Grilled chicken
Molida
Ground beef
Al Pastor
Marinaded pork tips with pineapple and onion
Carnitas
Fried pork, onion, and spices
Chorizo Mexican
Sausage
Fish Tilapia
Shrimp
Tongue
Tripe
Rib Eye Steak
Cecina Dry Salted Steak
Torta Mexicana
Asada, Pollo, and Carnitas
Al Pastor, Cecina O Ribeye
Barbacoa
Platos Del Mar
Salmon with Vegetables
Grilled salmon with vegetables, rice, and tossed salad. Served with flour tortillas
Camaron a La Diabla
Shrimp cooked with a hot diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, and flour tortillas
Camaron Al Chipotle
Camarones cooked in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad, and flour tortillas
Camaron Al Mojo Ajo
Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce and onion with rice and salad. Served with flour tortillas
Burritos
Burrito California
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, sour cream cheese, and your choice of one filling. Served with house salad
Burrito El Rancho
Flour burrito filled with fresh carnitas, rice, and beans topped with our ranchera
Burrito Jumbo
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, ground beef or shredded chicken, and sour cream with salad on the side
Burrito BBQ
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, and BBQ pulled pork. Served with house special salad
Burrito Deluxe
(2) burritos (1) chicken, and (1) ground beef with red sauce, lettuce, and sour cream
Burrito Acapulco
Extra large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, refried beans, and sautéed veggies topped with our homemade cheese sauce. Served with rice and a Mexican side salad
Burrito Fajita
Chicken or steak. Served with guacamole salad
Burrito Fajita with Shrimp
Tomato, bell pepper, onion, and white cheese with tossed salad and rice
Burrito El Paso
Chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Super Burrito
Extra large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, sautéed veggies, and your choice of grilled chicken or sirloin steak topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with rice and Mexican salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla - Small
Served with cheese
Chicken Quesadilla - Large
Served with cheese
Steak Quesadilla - Small
Served with cheese
Steak Quesadilla - Large
Served with cheese
Shrimp - Small
Onions, chili, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
Shrimp - Large
Onions, chili, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
Quesadilla Rellena Chicken
Chicken stuffing with rice, crema salad, and guacamole
Vegetarian
Pick Two Items (Vegetarian)
Comes with rice and beans
Vegetarian Fajita
Stuffed with bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, carrot, squash, and zucchini topped with queso rice and sour cream salad on the side. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Vegetarian Burrito
Stuffed with bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, carrot, squash, and zucchini topped with queso rice and sour cream salad on the side
Vegetarian Taco
Soups and Sadas
Taco Salad
Taco bowl with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Taco Salad Fajita
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with beans, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Shrimp Salad
Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
Chicken Salad
Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
Avocado Salad
Served with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
Tossed Salad
With bell pepper, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions
Caldo Camaron
Caldo De Pollo Con Arroz
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Four pulled chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, and Mexican parmesan cheese
Enchiladas Acapulco
Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp and sautéed veggies topped with our delicious red mole sauce (multi-pepper, gravy-like sauce)
Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken corn enchiladas topped with salsa Verde and cheese served with Mexican rice and salad
Enchiladas Rancheras
4 enchiladas with bean, cheese, chicken, and beef topped with cheese sauce and sour cream salad
Enchiladas Tapatias
3 pork green salsa enchiladas served with Mexican rice and salad
Enchiladas De Mole
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips or pulled chicken. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Chimichanga Acapulco
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp and grilled vegetables. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Chimichanga Old School
Fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, black beans, and rice. Topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Chimichanga Loca
2 deep-fried carnita burritos topped with green and queso on the side. Server with rice and guacamole salad
Flautas Mexicanas
4 fried tacos with corn tortillas, (2) chicken, and (2) beef served with corn, cream salad, rice, and beans
Combo Platters
Desserts
Kids Menu
Lunch
Lunch Specials
Burrito
Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans
One Enchilada
Served with rice and beans
One Quesadilla
Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans
One Taco
Chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans
Mini Burrito
Chicken or beef. Crema salad, rice, and beans
Lunch Chimichanga
Chicken or shredded beef, rice, beans, and crema salad
Lunch Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans
Steak Fajita
Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans
Steak and Chicken Fajita
Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans
Texana Fajita
Served with rice, vegetables, onions, tomatoes, chile, crema salad, flour tortillas, and beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
