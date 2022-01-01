Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.
11 Main Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
APPETIZERS
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Not your average ballpark pretzels. Served with cheese dipping sauce.
Bomb Quesadilla
Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.
Bucket of Chips
Chicken Fingers
1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.
Coconut Raspberry Shrimp
Eight (8) panko crusted fried shrimp served with our fresh raspberry remoulade.
Deep Fried Pickles
Pickles deep fried until golden brown in our home made spicy breading. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Loaded Fries
HUGE! French fries piled high and layered with nacho cheese, bacon, beer cheese, and sour cream.
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater tots layered with nacho cheese, bacon, melted cheddar and a side of sour cream.
Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla
Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
Mooney's Sampler
Three mozzarella sticks, three pizza logs, three chicken fingers (served with pizza sauce and bleu cheese), and onion petals.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six (6) breaded and fried pieces of mozzarella served with pizza sauce.
Nachos Supreme
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.
Onion Petals
Pizza Logs
Five (5) cheese and pepperoni rolls fried and served with pizza sauce.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
A trio of roasted Hungarian banana peppers stuffed with our famous cheese filling served over garlic toast points.
SOUPS
SALADS
Caesar Salad (No Meat)
Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated Romano cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken and grated Romano cheese.
Souvlaki Salad (No Meat)
Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing, served with pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.
Taco Salad
Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream
Deli Salad
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked ham, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomatoes and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
A house salad served with a side of dressing of your choice.
MAC & CHEESE
3 Pigs Mac
Bacon Cheeseburger Mac
Beef on Weck Mac
BLT Mac
Bomb Mac
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cheddar Broccoli Mac
Fried Bologna Mac
Kenny Pow Supreme Mac
Lobster Mac
Mac of the Month
Philly Cheesesteak Mac
Pizza Mac
Regular
Reuben Mac
Rodeo Mac
Stinger Mac
Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac
Taco Mac
BURGERS
1/2lb Burger
Handmade every day! Served on a grilled garlic toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.
Black & Bleu Burger
Spicy Cajun with Mooney's crumbly bleu cheese.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Regular mac n cheese piled high on burger.
Pulled Pork Rodeo Burger
Our in-house pulled BBQ pork, topped with onion petals, smothered with Cheddar cheese.
Stuffed Pepper Burger
It's our famous stuffed banana peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese. You can't go wrong.
PB & J Bacon Burger
Peanut butter and jelly with crispy bacon.
A1 Burger
Mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and A1 steak sauce.
"The Irishman" Burger
House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
WINGS
HAWG WINGS
2pc Hawg Wing Dinner
Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.
4pc Hawg Wing Dinner
Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.
Side Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)
Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.
Whole Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)
Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.
8pc Hawg Wing Dinner
Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.
HOAGIES + HOT SUBS
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Italian Sausage Sub
Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie
Grilled chopped steak with our house seasoning, melted blend of cheeses and sauteed onions topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. May & Oil on request.
Pizza Sub
House pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni baked. A classic.
Royal Sub
Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Steak & Cheese Sub
Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
The Stinger
Seasoned chopped steak, chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil on request.
Turkey Hoagie
House roasted turkey breast with sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted blend of cheeses and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil upon request.
COLD SUBS
Assorted Sub
An even distribution of Ham, Roast Beef, and Turkey, topped with cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.
Cheese Sub
With Lettuce and Tomato
Ham Sub
With Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Roast Beef Sub
With cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Sub
With cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Sub
Real smoked turkey with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
MOONEY'S SAMMY'S
Moses Style Pork Sandwich
Half pound of Mooney's oven roasted pulled pork with French fries and coleslaw piled high on a hard roll. Your choice of BBQ or Mooney's Gold sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Choice of sauce - barbecue or gold barbecue. Half pound of Mooney's in-house smoked pork. It's nothing short of amazing.
Mooney's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled hard roll.
Corned Beef Reuben
House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and sauerkraut.
The Rachel
Roasted turkey on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and coleslaw.
Buffalo's Beef on Weck
We serve it with horseradish on a hard roll with kimmelweck topping. You know the rest!
Turkey Melt
The BOMB
Chopped steak, stuffed banana peppers, and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bomber roll. An explosion of flavor, kabooooom!
Classic BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.
Club Sandwich
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.
Tuna Melt
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.
Regular Grilled Cheese
With American cheese.
Banana Pepper Mac Grilled Cheese
Our banana pepper mac stuffed inside a grilled cheese.
Tomato Grilled Cheese
With provolone cheese.
BLT Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato and melted American Cheese.
Steak Grilled Cheese
Grilled swiss american cheese stuffed with 8oz of philly steak.
Original Mac Grilled Cheese
Our original mac N' Cheese stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich.
WRAPS
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
An old standby. Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.
Pulled Pork Wrap
Moses style, melted cheese with French fries and coleslaw.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Chopped steak, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.
Taco Wrap
Your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and dressed with sub oil.
MUNCHKIN MENU
Munchkin Burger
Four ounce burger with melted American cheese on a toasted burger bun, served with French fries and a pickle.
Munchkin Chicken Finger
Three chicken fingers served with French fries, celery
Munchkin Grilled Cheese
Made on sourdough bread grilled with American cheese and served with French fries.
Munchkin Mac
A smaller portion of our famous mac n' cheese with melted Cheddar and panko bread crumbs.
Munchkin Mozzarella Sticks
Three mozzarella sticks served with French fries and marinara pizza sauce.
Munchkin PB & J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough bread served with French fries.
Munchkin Pizza Logs
Three pizza logs served with French fries and pizza sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Dishing up our famous Man N' Cheese since 2010!
11 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150
