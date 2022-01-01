A map showing the location of Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.View gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Not your average ballpark pretzels. Served with cheese dipping sauce.

Bomb Quesadilla

$12.99

Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.

Bucket of Chips

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.

Coconut Raspberry Shrimp

$10.99

Eight (8) panko crusted fried shrimp served with our fresh raspberry remoulade.

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.99

Pickles deep fried until golden brown in our home made spicy breading. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$11.99

HUGE! French fries piled high and layered with nacho cheese, bacon, beer cheese, and sour cream.

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.99

Tater tots layered with nacho cheese, bacon, melted cheddar and a side of sour cream.

Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.

Mooney's Sampler

$14.99

Three mozzarella sticks, three pizza logs, three chicken fingers (served with pizza sauce and bleu cheese), and onion petals.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six (6) breaded and fried pieces of mozzarella served with pizza sauce.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.

Onion Petals

$8.99

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Five (5) cheese and pepperoni rolls fried and served with pizza sauce.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$11.99

A trio of roasted Hungarian banana peppers stuffed with our famous cheese filling served over garlic toast points.

SOUPS

Stuffed Hot Pepper Soup

$5.99

Italian sausage, a blend of peppers, and an array of cheeses cooked to perfection.

Soup of the Day

$5.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Quart of Soup

$15.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated Romano cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken and grated Romano cheese.

Souvlaki Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$13.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream

Deli Salad

$11.99

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked ham, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomatoes and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

A house salad served with a side of dressing of your choice.

MAC & CHEESE

3 Pigs Mac

$12.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

$12.99+

Beef on Weck Mac

$12.99+

BLT Mac

$12.99+

Bomb Mac

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99+

Cheddar Broccoli Mac

$12.99+

Fried Bologna Mac

$12.99+

Kenny Pow Supreme Mac

$13.99+

Lobster Mac

$13.99+

Mac of the Month

$15.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Mac

$12.99+

Pizza Mac

$12.99+

Regular

$11.99+

Reuben Mac

$12.99+

Rodeo Mac

$12.99+

Stinger Mac

$13.99+

Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac

$12.99+

Taco Mac

$12.99+

BURGERS

1/2lb Burger

$11.99

Handmade every day! Served on a grilled garlic toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Spicy Cajun with Mooney's crumbly bleu cheese.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.99

Regular mac n cheese piled high on burger.

Pulled Pork Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Our in-house pulled BBQ pork, topped with onion petals, smothered with Cheddar cheese.

Stuffed Pepper Burger

$13.99

It's our famous stuffed banana peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese. You can't go wrong.

PB & J Bacon Burger

$13.99

Peanut butter and jelly with crispy bacon.

A1 Burger

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and A1 steak sauce.

"The Irishman" Burger

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

WINGS

Single Wings

$16.50

With one bleu cheese and celery.

Double Wings

$26.50

Two homemade bleu cheese, and celery.

HAWG WINGS

2pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$13.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

4pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$23.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

Side Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$23.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

Whole Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$27.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

8pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$32.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

HOAGIES + HOT SUBS

Chicken Finger Sub

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.99

Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.99

Grilled chopped steak with our house seasoning, melted blend of cheeses and sauteed onions topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. May & Oil on request.

Pizza Sub

$11.99

House pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni baked. A classic.

Royal Sub

$11.99

Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

The Stinger

$13.99

Seasoned chopped steak, chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil on request.

Turkey Hoagie

$12.99

House roasted turkey breast with sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted blend of cheeses and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil upon request.

COLD SUBS

Assorted Sub

$11.99

An even distribution of Ham, Roast Beef, and Turkey, topped with cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.

Cheese Sub

$9.99

With Lettuce and Tomato

Ham Sub

$10.99

With Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Roast Beef Sub

$10.99

With cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Sub

$10.99

With cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Real smoked turkey with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

MOONEY'S SAMMY'S

Moses Style Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Half pound of Mooney's oven roasted pulled pork with French fries and coleslaw piled high on a hard roll. Your choice of BBQ or Mooney's Gold sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Choice of sauce - barbecue or gold barbecue. Half pound of Mooney's in-house smoked pork. It's nothing short of amazing.

Mooney's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled hard roll.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and sauerkraut.

The Rachel

$11.99

Roasted turkey on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and coleslaw.

Buffalo's Beef on Weck

$12.99

We serve it with horseradish on a hard roll with kimmelweck topping. You know the rest!

Turkey Melt

$12.99

The BOMB

$15.99

Chopped steak, stuffed banana peppers, and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bomber roll. An explosion of flavor, kabooooom!

Classic BLT

$10.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$11.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Regular Grilled Cheese

$9.99

With American cheese.

Banana Pepper Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our banana pepper mac stuffed inside a grilled cheese.

Tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.99

With provolone cheese.

BLT Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato and melted American Cheese.

Steak Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled swiss american cheese stuffed with 8oz of philly steak.

Original Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our original mac N' Cheese stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich.

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

An old standby. Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.99

Moses style, melted cheese with French fries and coleslaw.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Chopped steak, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Taco Wrap

$11.99

Your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and dressed with sub oil.

MUNCHKIN MENU

Munchkin Burger

$6.99

Four ounce burger with melted American cheese on a toasted burger bun, served with French fries and a pickle.

Munchkin Chicken Finger

$6.99

Three chicken fingers served with French fries, celery

Munchkin Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Made on sourdough bread grilled with American cheese and served with French fries.

Munchkin Mac

$6.99

A smaller portion of our famous mac n' cheese with melted Cheddar and panko bread crumbs.

Munchkin Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Three mozzarella sticks served with French fries and marinara pizza sauce.

Munchkin PB & J

$6.99

Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough bread served with French fries.

Munchkin Pizza Logs

$6.99

Three pizza logs served with French fries and pizza sauce.

SIDES AND EXTRAS

16oz Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$6.99

16oz Homemade daily!

French Fry Side

$5.99

Side of Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$1.50

3oz Homemade daily!

Side Sauces/Dressings

Side Onion Petals

$3.99

Side Tots

$3.99

Side Mac Salad

$2.99

Side Gravy

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
