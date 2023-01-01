  • Home
Ace's Garage Bar and Grill LLC 502 Twin Rail Drive, Suite 2

No reviews yet

502 Twin Rail Drive, Suite 2

Minooka, IL 60447

Ace's Food

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Piston Poppers

$9.00

Breaded Cutlass Cauliflower

$7.00

Piston Poppers

$11.00

Montego GT Mushrooms

$7.00

Carcuterie Board

$13.00

Mozzerati Stixs

$7.00

Dodge OMNI Onion Rings

$8.00

Soups / Salad

GTO Salad

$12.00

Broiled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Greese Zerk Salad

$14.00

Ranchero

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Mac Cheese

GTA Buffalo Chicken MAC

$13.00

Build Your Own Mac

$12.00

Four Speed Cheese MAC

$12.00

Boss Hogg Pulled Pork MAC

$14.00

MAC of the MONTH

$14.00

Burgers

Impala Burger

$14.00

Akron Paddy Wagon Burger

$16.00

Pinto Burger

$15.00

Plain Burger

$14.00

Rally GT Gouda Burger

$16.00

Towed Stool Burger

$15.00

Jeep Scrambler Burger

$17.00

Burger of the Month

$14.00

Sandwiches

Road Runner (Grilled Chicken)

$15.00

Front Grill Ham cheese

$14.00

Italian Alfa Beef

$15.00

Nash Coupe Hard Hard Top Chicken

$16.00

General Lee Pulled Pork

$16.00

AMC Rebel Rueben

$14.00

Polish Dog Special

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese

$13.00+

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Sausage

$15.00+

Supreme

$18.00+

Meat Lovers

$18.00+

Hawaiian

$16.00+

Caprese

$16.00+

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Home Style

$3.50

Jalapeño Slaw

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Cake

$8.00

Pie

$8.00

Extras

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

5 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Extra Burger Patty

$3.00

Feta Cheese

$1.50

French

$0.50

Fried Chicken Breast

$4.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$3.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$3.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Mac

$4.00

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

FOOD ALLERGIES

AVOCADO ALLERGY

DARIY ALLERGY

DARIY FREE

GLUTEN FREE

LIFE ALLERGY ;-)

PEANUT ALLERGY

SHELL FISH ALLERGY

SOY BEAN ALLERGY

TREE NUT ALLERGY

Aces Beverages

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Shirley Temple

$3.00+

Dr Pepper

$3.00+

IBC Rootbeer

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Pineapple Juice

$3.50+

Soda

Tonic

Milk

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Red Bull Can

$6.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free) Can

$6.00

1919 Rootbeer

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Hazy Ace

$6.00

Crystal Lake Beach Blonde

$7.00

Short Fuse Tropical Hurt Locker

$8.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

MGD

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

MiIler High Life

$3.00

Bush Light

$2.00

PBR Tall Boy

$3.50

2 Brothers Prairie Path

$4.00

Bush Lite (Special)

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Guinness 16oz Can

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Revaluation Anti-Hero

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

*Lime White Claw

$6.00

Cider Boys Traditional

$5.00Out of stock

Cider Boys Peach

$5.00

*Twisted Tea Traditional

$5.00

*Twisted Tea Light

$5.00

Twisted Tea Half and Half

$5.00

*Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

*Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

*Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

*Magner's Irish Cider

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary (16oz)

$8.00

Big Bloody Mary (22oz)

$18.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Blue Mother F**ker

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Blueberry Mint Mojito

$7.00

Martini

Apple Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00Out of stock

French Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Pineapple Martini

$9.00

Summer Cocktails

Corvette Sparkling Cocktail

$8.00

Audi for the Weekend Sunrise

$8.00

Roadmaster in Paradise

$8.00

Road Runner

$8.00

Cadillac Margarite

$8.00

Mustang Mule

$8.00

Porsche Poloma

$8.00

Long Island Prowler

$10.00

CAR SHOW BEERS/COCKTAILS

Black Cherry White Claw TB

$9.00

Bud Light TB

$5.00

Bush Latte TB

$3.00

Coors Light TB

$5.00

Corona TB

$6.00

Mango White Claw TB

$9.00

Miller Light TB

$5.00

Modelo TB

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Shots

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$6.50

Absolut

$5.50

Absolute Citron

$5.50

Deep Eddie's Ruby Red

$4.50

Deep Eddie's Sweet Tea

$4.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Smirnoff

$4.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Carmel

$4.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.00

Smirnoff Peach

$4.00

Smirnoff Peppermint

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Rum

Bar Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Coconut Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$6.00Out of stock

RumChata

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$5.00

Gin

Bar Gin

$4.00

Beefeaters

$5.00

Hendricks

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tequila

Bar Tequila

$4.00

1800 Blanco

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio

$8.50

Jose Quervo Gold

Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Bar Whiskey

$4.00

American Highway

$5.00

Angels Envy

$7.50

Basil Haydens

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

Out of stock

Bulleit

$7.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Dead Rabbit

$5.00

Early Time

$5.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jamesons

$7.00

Jamesons Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder

$6.00

Old Forester

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Teeling Whiskey

$6.00

VO

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$10.00

Wyoming Small Batch

$7.50

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Macallan 12 Yr. Sherry Oak

$12.50Out of stock

Cordials / Cognac

Aperol

$9.00Out of stock

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.50

Courvoisier

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Dr's McGillicuddy's Cherry

$5.00

Dr's McGillicuddy's Coffe

$5.00

Dr's McGillicuddy's Menthol

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Josh Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Moscato

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Chardonnay

BTL Riesling

BTL Moscato

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Moscato

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

GLS Prosecco

GLS Riesling

House Cabernet

$5.00

Josh Cabernet

$9.00

Josh Legacy (Blend)

$9.00

Josh Merlot

$9.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet

Pinot Noir

Merlot

Melbec

Shiraz

Cabernet

Merlot

Malbec

Pinot Noir

Shiraz

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Josh Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Moscato

$20.00

Josh Cabernet

$34.00

Josh Merlot

$34.00

Josh Legacy (Blend)

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Casual food and drink. Great burgers, thin crust south side pizza and cocktails!

502 Twin Rail Drive, Suite 2, Minooka, IL 60447

Directions

Main pic

