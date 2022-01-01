Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minooka restaurants you'll love

Go
Minooka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Minooka

Must-try Minooka restaurants

Dock Rotz Tavern image

 

Dock Rotz Tavern

859 S Ridge Rd, Minooka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Noodles$5.99
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.***
Choose Mac n Cheese, buttered noodles, or noddles & marinara. Served with one side.
Dock Burger$10.99
Served with Dock’s cheese sauce (Can substitute with Cheddar, Swiss, American, Provolone, White American or Pepper Jack). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.99
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.***
Kid's burger served with American cheese. Served with one side.
More about Dock Rotz Tavern
The Minooka Pub & Grill image

 

The Minooka Pub & Grill

106 N Ridge Rd, Minooka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$2.95
Philly Cheese Sandwich$12.95
Side Ranch$0.50
More about The Minooka Pub & Grill
Twin Rail Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Twin Rail Pub

502 Twin Rail Dr, Minooka

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
More about Twin Rail Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Minooka

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burgers

Nachos

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Minooka to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston