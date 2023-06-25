Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Fixx 453 S Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

453 S Ridge

Minooka, IL 60447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizer

Salsa and chips

Salsa and chips

$2.50+
Queso and chips

Queso and chips

$4.25+
Guacamole and chips

Guacamole and chips

$4.25+
Nachos Bean and Queso

Nachos Bean and Queso

$6.75

Nachos beef or chicken

$9.75

Fixx Sticks

$6.25

Our twist on Mozzarella sticks, they are fried in corn tortillas, creating a crunchy crust with melted cheese inside. Choose any of our sauces for dipping. 4 pcs

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.99

Bulk Order

chips, bag

$2.50

salsa pint

$7.50

queso pint

$10.00

guacamole pint

$12.00

pico de gallo pint

$7.00

sour cream pint

$5.00

rice pint

$3.00

refried beans pint

$3.00

grated cheese pint

$5.00

lettuce pint

$3.00

tomatoes pint

$3.00

onions small cup

$2.00

pickled jalapenos small cup

$1.00

pickled onions small cup

$1.00

flour tortillas, dozen

$3.00

corn tortillas,dozen

$3.00

Combo

Combo2

Combo2

$8.50

Choose any two tacos or enchiladas. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme choices have an upcharge added.

Combo3

Combo3

$11.50

Choose a combination of 3 items from our taco or enchilada selections. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharge.

Combo4

Combo4

$13.75

Choose any 4 items from Taco or Enchilada menus. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharged.

Dessert

Funnel cake

Funnel cake

$5.00+

Homemade, fried to order FUNNEL CAKE! Served with powdered sugar. Add your favorite toppings for an extra charge.

Ice cream scoop

$2.50

Elephant ear

$4.00

Fried Cinnamon Sugar Treat, topped with homemade Whipped Cream

Dessert special

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$4.25

Tres Leches Cake

$5.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00+

bottled water

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Starbucks Frappuchino

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Lipton Peach Tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00+

Root Beer

$2.00

Arizona Juice

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

PRIME

$3.50

Entree

Tostada

Tostada

$2.75

Tostada deluxe

$4.25

Flautas

$11.50

Burrito Bean

$2.75

refried bean burrito, cheese and southwest sauce

Ultimate Burrito

Ultimate Burrito

$9.50

Soft Flour Tortilla, refried beans, rice, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, black olives, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole.

Fixxurrito

Fixxurrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla, ground beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, smothered with Southwest sauce, Cheddar cheese and Black olives. A Tex-Mex legend!

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Family Packs

Fixx Taco pack for 2

$20.00

beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips

Fixx Taco pack for 4

$40.00

beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips

Fixx Encilada pack for 2

$20.00

cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips

Fixx Enchilada pack for 4

$40.00

cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips

Salad

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.85

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Sides

Refried beans

$1.25

Fruit cup

$3.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Pickled jalapenos

$0.50

rice

$1.25

pico de gallo

$2.00

small queso

$4.00

side guacamole

$4.00

pickled onions

$0.50

diced onions

$0.30

grated cheese

$1.50

Single items

Avocado Taco

$3.50
Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$2.25
Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$2.50
Street Taco Steak

Street Taco Steak

$3.25

Soft corn tortilla filled with steak, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, sprinkled with cilantro.

Pork Taco

$3.25

Street Taco Chicken

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$3.25

Enchilada

$2.75

Hot Dog

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

453 S Ridge, Minooka, IL 60447

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aces Garage Bar and Grill - 502 Twin Rail Drive
orange starNo Reviews
502 Twin Rail Drive, Suite 2 Minooka, IL 60447
View restaurantnext
The Minooka Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Ridge Rd Minooka, IL 60447
View restaurantnext
Dock Rotz Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
859 S Ridge Rd Minooka, IL 60447
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Loco - Channahon
orange star4.2 • 338
27025 W Eames St Unit A Channahon, IL 60410
View restaurantnext
Game Changers - 25334 W Eames St
orange starNo Reviews
25334 W Eames St Channahon, IL 60410
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - Channahon
orange starNo Reviews
23836 W Eames St Channahon, IL 60410
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Minooka
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston