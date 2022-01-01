Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Aegean Grill 354 LARKFIELD RD

review star

No reviews yet

354 LARKFIELD RD

East Northport, NY 11731

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro SAND
Chicken GyroSAND

APPETIZERS

Spinach Pie APP CRISPY

$11.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling

Cheese Pie APP CRISPY

$11.00

filo dough pastry with cheese filling

Mozzarella Sticks(7PC) APP

$11.00

served with marinara sauce

Falafel (6PC) APP

$11.00

Dolmades (8PC)APP

$10.00

stuffed grape leaves

Fried ZucchiniAPP

$14.00

lightly fried zucchini chips, served with skordalia

Fried EggplantAPP

$14.00

lightly fried eggplant chips, served with skordalia

Fried Calamari APP

$17.00

served with marinara sauce

Charcoal Calamari APP

$17.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano

BUFFALO CALAMARI APP

$18.00

fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce

Grilled Octupus(6)OZ.APP

$25.00

baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Greek sausage APP (3PC)

$15.00

Greek sausage

Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS (6PC) APP

$16.00

fried Greek meatballs

Buffalo WingsAPP

$13.00+

Greek Wings APP

$14.00+

with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$13.00+

HONEY BBQ WINGS

$13.00+

Chicken Souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)

$15.00

served with pita & tzatziki

Pork souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)

$15.00

served with pita & tzatziki

Saganaki with sauteed tomatoesAPP

$15.00

broiled or fried saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano

GIGANTES BEANS APP

$12.00

BROILED FETA CHEESE APP

$13.00

drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Shrimp Saganaki Opa-Opa APP

$25.00

broiled saganaki cheese, shrimp, and tomatoes

Simply Hot Pikilia app

$19.00+

gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese

Simply Cold Pikilia APP

$15.00+

taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

DIPS & SPREADS

Hummus APP

$10.00

ground chickpea spread

Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) APP

$12.00

fire-roasted eggplant dip

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus APP

$11.00

hummus infused with roasted red peppers

Htipiti Spicy Feta APP

$12.00

tyrokauteri

Taramosalata APP

$13.00

red caviar spread

Tzatziki APP

$10.00

yogurt sauce

Skordalia APP

$10.00

Greek garlic and potato spread

SOUPS

served with pita

Chicken Lemon Soup

$6.00+

with rice (Avgolemono)

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

SALADS

Greek Salad

$11.00+

mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Horiatiki Greek

$15.00+

tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts

Aegean Special Salad

$15.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers

Santorini Salad

$15.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dried figs

Prasini Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce , scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese

Mykonos Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples

Kastoria Salad

$15.00+

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese

Tossed Salad

$10.00+

GREEK SANDWICHES

Gyro SAND

$11.50

beef & lamb

Chicken Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Chicken GyroSAND

$13.00

Pork Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND

$17.00

Lamb Souvlaki SAND

$15.00

Greek sausageSAND

$13.00

Greek sausage

Falafel SAND (4PS)

$11.00

fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce

Keftedes Greek meatballs (4PC) SAND

$14.00

fried Greek meatballs

Shrimp Souvlaki (5PC) SAND

$15.00

GREEK SALAD SAND

$10.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES SAND

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER

$8.00

Greek Fries SIDE ORDER

$10.00

with broiled feta and oregano

Gyro SIDE ORDER

$13.00

side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Pork Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Filet Mignon Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$19.00

side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$17.00

side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Shrimp Souvlaki Side Order(7pc)

$21.00

side order of shrimp souvlaki

Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER

$7.00

eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and onions

Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Orzo Pasta WITH MARINARA SIDE ORDER

$8.00

Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER

$7.00

with olive oil and garlic

Chickpea Salad (16 oz)

$6.00

Tabouli Salad (16 oz)

$6.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Whole wheat Pita

$2.00

whole wheat pita

GLUTEN FREE PITA

$3.75

Sauce 4oz

$1.50

FETA 4OZ

$2.50

BURGERS

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Beefburger

$9.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Cheeseburger

$11.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Burger

$12.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Greek Burger

$12.00+

on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Lamb Burger

$13.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00+

mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Chicken Finger (4p) Deluxe

$14.00

with fries

MELTS

Gyro Melt

$15.00

on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Melt

$16.00

on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro Melt

$18.00

chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Pita Melt Spinach

$12.00

spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita

Healthy Melt

$14.00

veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Souvlaki Melt

$16.00

on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

PANINIS

Deluxe served with fries or substitute onion rings for $1 extra

Grilled Chicken Bacon American Cheese Panini

$13.00+

deluxe served with fries

Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto And Red Peppers Panini

$13.00+

deluxe served with fries

Grilled Chicken Marinara And Mozzarella Panini

$13.00+

deluxe served with fries

Sliced Steak Pepper Onions Mozzarella Panini

$14.00+

deluxe served with fries

WRAPS

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.00+

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.00+

Aegean Wrap

$15.00+

hummus, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese with choice of gyro, chicken gyro, or chicken souvlaki

DINNERS PLATTERS

all platters served with pita, choice of soup or salad, and choice of lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables, french fries or rice

Gyro Dinner

$19.00

gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$20.00

chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$20.00

chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$20.00

pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Souvlaki Dinner

$26.00

lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner

$28.00

filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Loukaniko GREEK SAUSAGE (3PC) Dinner

$21.00

platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS (8PC) Dinner

$22.00

platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Spinach Pie Dinner CRISPY

$19.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Cheese Pie Dinner CRISPY

$19.00

filo dough pastry with cheese filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Falafel Dinner (7PCS)

$19.00

fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Shank Dinner WITH ORZO

$25.00

lamb shank braised in tomato sauce served over orzo pasta and with choice of soup or salad

KEBOBS PLATTERS

Chicken Kebob DINNER

$23.00

chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Kebob DINNER

$23.00

pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER

$30.00

filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Kebob DINNER

$28.00

lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Shrimp (7P) Kebob DINNER

$29.00

shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

SEAFOOD AND CHOPS

Filet of Sole Stuffed

$26.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Stuffed Shrimp with Spinach and Feta Dinner

$26.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Stuffed Shrimp with Crab Meat Dinner

$26.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Fresh Broiled Salmon 8OZ Med Style Dinner

$29.00

broiled salmon with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Whole Lavraki Brazino Dinner

$29.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Chops Dinner

$24.00

pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Baby Lamb Chops Dinner

$35.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Charcoal Calamari Dinner

$25.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Charcoal Octopus Dinner

$30.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

COMBO DINNERS PLATTERS

Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro DINNER

$21.00

chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Special Combo DINNER

$29.00

Homemade Chicken & Greek Doner DINNER

$25.00

PASTAS PLATTERS

Santorini Pasta (6) shrimp

$28.00

fresh shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, onions and feta cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

Mykonos Pasta eggplant with mozz

$20.00

baked penne with eggplant, fresh tomatoes and garlic, topped with melted mozzarella and olive oil, served with choice of soup or salad

Chicken Hilopites Pasta

$28.00

with sauteed chicken in a red wine sauce, topped with kefalotiri cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

Aegean Pasta LAMB WITH ORZO

$24.00

baked orzo with roasted lamb and sauteed tomatoes in a wine & garlic sauce, topped with romano cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

KIDS MENU

Tiger Kids grilled cheese w/fries

$10.00

Aegean Greek Pizza Kids pita, marinara, mozzarella

$11.00

Poseidon

$12.00+

Bear Kids Pasta With Marinara

$11.00

Zeus Kids Gyro w/ fries

$11.00

Big Bird Kids Chicken (3p) Fingers With F/F

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

SLICED STEAK QUESAD

$16.00+

sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

AEGEAN CHICKEN QUESAD

$16.00+

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla

DESSERTS

Baklava

$7.50

Galactobourico

$7.50

Rice Pudding

$7.50

Ekmek Kataifi

$7.50

Greek Cookies

$7.50

Ice Cream Baklava

$9.50

Tartufo

$9.50

BLUEBERRY BAKLAVA

$9.50

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00+

SODAS

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SOUROTI SPARKING WATER

$10.00

COFFEE&SHAKES

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Greek Coffee

$4.50

Greek Frappe

$4.50

Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.50

WINE

HOUSE WINES

$9.00+

SANGRIA

$10.00+

WHITEMOSCHOFILERO

$10.00+

WHITE,HATZ,LEFKOS

$10.00+

WHITE,VOYATZ.ORGANIC

$10.00+

WHITE RETSINA

$9.00+

WHITE OKO (organicPinot Grigio)

$10.00+

WHITE,LE DEUX.CHARDONNAY

$10.00+

RED,KYKLOS AGIORGITTIKO

$10.00+

RED,LE DEUX,PINOT NOIR

$10.00+

RED,HATZIM,ERYTHROS

$10.00+

RED,OKO(Malbec Organic)

$10.00+

RED,FIRST LADY.CABERNET

$11.00+

BEER

GREEK

$8.00

IMPORTED

$8.00

DOMESTIC

$6.00

PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES **

PACKAGE#4

$180.00

PACKAGE#5

$150.00

PACKAGE#6

$100.00

PACKAGE#7

$60.00

FAMILY NIGHT

$60.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$25.00+

Tossed Salad

$22.00+

Caesar Salad

$22.00+

VLAHO salad

$23.00+

Horiatiki Greek

$41.00+

Aegean Special Salad

$41.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

Kebobs

all kebobs served with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and peppers

Chicken Kebob

$90.00+

chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Pork Kebob

$90.00+

pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Lamb Kebob

$140.00+

lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Shrimp Kebob

$140.00+

shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Filet Mignon Kebob

$140.00+

filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Meats

Gyro

$60.00+

beef & lamb

Chicken Gyro

$80.00+

Pork Souvlaki

$80.00+

Chicken Souvlaki

$80.00+

Lamb Souvlaki

$100.00+

Filet mignon souvlaki

$120.00+

Pastas

Penne ala Vodka

$46.00+

Mykonos

$46.00+

Santorini

$75.00+

Side Orders

Rice

$30.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$45.00+

Lemon Potatoes

$45.00+

Other Specials

Mousaka

$60.00+

Pastichio

$60.00+

Spinach Pie

$60.00

Cheese Pie

$60.00

(20) SOUVLAKIA Sticks Pork

$60.00+

(20) SOUVLAKIA Sticks Chicken

$60.00+

Packages

Package #1

$130.00

feeds 10-12 people

Package #2

$230.00

feeds 15-20 people

Package #3

$330.00

feeds 25-30 people

CATERING DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$60.00+

GALACTOBOURICO

$60.00+

EKMEK KATAIF

$60.00+

GREEK COOKIES

$45.00+

RICE PUDDING

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

354 LARKFIELD RD, East Northport, NY 11731

Directions

Gallery
Aegean Grill image
Aegean Grill image
Aegean Grill image
Aegean Grill image

