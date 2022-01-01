- Home
- /
- East Northport
- /
- Greek
- /
- Aegean Grill - 354 LARKFIELD RD
Aegean Grill 354 LARKFIELD RD
No reviews yet
354 LARKFIELD RD
East Northport, NY 11731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Spinach Pie APP CRISPY
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling
Cheese Pie APP CRISPY
filo dough pastry with cheese filling
Mozzarella Sticks(7PC) APP
served with marinara sauce
Falafel (6PC) APP
Dolmades (8PC)APP
stuffed grape leaves
Fried ZucchiniAPP
lightly fried zucchini chips, served with skordalia
Fried EggplantAPP
lightly fried eggplant chips, served with skordalia
Fried Calamari APP
served with marinara sauce
Charcoal Calamari APP
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano
BUFFALO CALAMARI APP
fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce
Grilled Octupus(6)OZ.APP
baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Greek sausage APP (3PC)
Greek sausage
Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS (6PC) APP
fried Greek meatballs
Buffalo WingsAPP
Greek Wings APP
with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions
SWEET CHILI WINGS
HONEY BBQ WINGS
Chicken Souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)
served with pita & tzatziki
Pork souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)
served with pita & tzatziki
Saganaki with sauteed tomatoesAPP
broiled or fried saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano
GIGANTES BEANS APP
BROILED FETA CHEESE APP
drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Shrimp Saganaki Opa-Opa APP
broiled saganaki cheese, shrimp, and tomatoes
Simply Hot Pikilia app
gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese
Simply Cold Pikilia APP
taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
DIPS & SPREADS
Hummus APP
ground chickpea spread
Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) APP
fire-roasted eggplant dip
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus APP
hummus infused with roasted red peppers
Htipiti Spicy Feta APP
tyrokauteri
Taramosalata APP
red caviar spread
Tzatziki APP
yogurt sauce
Skordalia APP
Greek garlic and potato spread
SOUPS
SALADS
Greek Salad
mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Horiatiki Greek
tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts
Aegean Special Salad
cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers
Santorini Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dried figs
Prasini Salad
romaine lettuce , scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese
Mykonos Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples
Kastoria Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese
Tossed Salad
GREEK SANDWICHES
Gyro SAND
beef & lamb
Chicken Souvlaki SAND
Chicken GyroSAND
Pork Souvlaki SAND
Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND
Lamb Souvlaki SAND
Greek sausageSAND
Greek sausage
Falafel SAND (4PS)
fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce
Keftedes Greek meatballs (4PC) SAND
fried Greek meatballs
Shrimp Souvlaki (5PC) SAND
GREEK SALAD SAND
GRILLED VEGETABLES SAND
SIDE ORDERS
French Fries SIDE ORDER
Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER
Greek Fries SIDE ORDER
with broiled feta and oregano
Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Pork Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Filet Mignon Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Shrimp Souvlaki Side Order(7pc)
side order of shrimp souvlaki
Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER
Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER
eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and onions
Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER
Orzo Pasta WITH MARINARA SIDE ORDER
Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER
with olive oil and garlic
Chickpea Salad (16 oz)
Tabouli Salad (16 oz)
Pita Bread
Whole wheat Pita
whole wheat pita
GLUTEN FREE PITA
Sauce 4oz
FETA 4OZ
BURGERS
Beefburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Cheeseburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Greek Burger
on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Lamb Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Turkey Burger
mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Chicken Finger (4p) Deluxe
with fries
MELTS
Gyro Melt
on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Melt
on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro Melt
chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Pita Melt Spinach
spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita
Healthy Melt
veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Souvlaki Melt
on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
PANINIS
Grilled Chicken Bacon American Cheese Panini
deluxe served with fries
Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto And Red Peppers Panini
deluxe served with fries
Grilled Chicken Marinara And Mozzarella Panini
deluxe served with fries
Sliced Steak Pepper Onions Mozzarella Panini
deluxe served with fries
WRAPS
DINNERS PLATTERS
Gyro Dinner
gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Gyro Dinner
chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Souvlaki Dinner
pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Souvlaki Dinner
lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner
filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Loukaniko GREEK SAUSAGE (3PC) Dinner
platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS (8PC) Dinner
platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Spinach Pie Dinner CRISPY
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Cheese Pie Dinner CRISPY
filo dough pastry with cheese filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Falafel Dinner (7PCS)
fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Shank Dinner WITH ORZO
lamb shank braised in tomato sauce served over orzo pasta and with choice of soup or salad
KEBOBS PLATTERS
Chicken Kebob DINNER
chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Kebob DINNER
pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER
filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Kebob DINNER
lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Shrimp (7P) Kebob DINNER
shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
SEAFOOD AND CHOPS
Filet of Sole Stuffed
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Stuffed Shrimp with Spinach and Feta Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Stuffed Shrimp with Crab Meat Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Fresh Broiled Salmon 8OZ Med Style Dinner
broiled salmon with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Whole Lavraki Brazino Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Chops Dinner
pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Baby Lamb Chops Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Charcoal Calamari Dinner
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Charcoal Octopus Dinner
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
COMBO DINNERS PLATTERS
PASTAS PLATTERS
Santorini Pasta (6) shrimp
fresh shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, onions and feta cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
Mykonos Pasta eggplant with mozz
baked penne with eggplant, fresh tomatoes and garlic, topped with melted mozzarella and olive oil, served with choice of soup or salad
Chicken Hilopites Pasta
with sauteed chicken in a red wine sauce, topped with kefalotiri cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
Aegean Pasta LAMB WITH ORZO
baked orzo with roasted lamb and sauteed tomatoes in a wine & garlic sauce, topped with romano cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
KIDS MENU
QUESADILLAS
GYRO QUESAD
gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD
chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD
chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
SLICED STEAK QUESAD
sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
AEGEAN CHICKEN QUESAD
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla
DESSERTS
SODAS
COFFEE&SHAKES
WINE
HOUSE WINES
SANGRIA
WHITEMOSCHOFILERO
WHITE,HATZ,LEFKOS
WHITE,VOYATZ.ORGANIC
WHITE RETSINA
WHITE OKO (organicPinot Grigio)
WHITE,LE DEUX.CHARDONNAY
RED,KYKLOS AGIORGITTIKO
RED,LE DEUX,PINOT NOIR
RED,HATZIM,ERYTHROS
RED,OKO(Malbec Organic)
RED,FIRST LADY.CABERNET
PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES **
Salads
Kebobs
Chicken Kebob
chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Pork Kebob
pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Lamb Kebob
lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Shrimp Kebob
shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Filet Mignon Kebob
filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Meats
Other Specials
Packages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
354 LARKFIELD RD, East Northport, NY 11731