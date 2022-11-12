Main picView gallery

AfroPean Catering

8101 University City Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28213

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$16.00

Hand mixed seasoned meats. Two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, Ketchup, mustard and mayo

Southern Momma's Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

A unique twist on an old classic. Juicy fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, pickles, onion and house Cuban sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Perfectly smoked for hours pulled pork smothered in homemade barbecue sauce and homemade coleslaw Served on a fresh bun.

New York Meatball Hero

$15.00Out of stock

Made from scratch meatballs and sauce on a warm crusty hero with melted blended cheeses

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Generous amounts of cheese perfectly melted, smothered with your choice of protein.

Strong Island Cheesesteak

$15.00

Mushrooms and onions perfectly sautéed beef or chicken thinly shredded loaded up on a warm crispy hero and smothered with melted cheese

Mushroom onion Swiss cheese burger

$16.00

Two handmade patties topped with swiss cheese mushrooms, grilled onions and mayo

Carolina Smash Burger

$16.00

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$16.00

Delicious burger cooked to perfection topped with Jalapeno's Bacon, cheddar cheese and our special sauce.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$13.00Out of stock

Your favorite BLT with a twist Fried green tomatoes locally grown from Union County breaded and fried with bacon, lettuce, mayo on sourdough bread

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Savory Smoked pulled chicken topped with homemade slaw and Homemade barbecue sauce

Hotdogs

Single Hotdog

$7.00

All beef hotdogs Sabretts or Nathans cooked in our durty water solution grilled and served on a toasted bun. Choose your toppings.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00+

Homemade Hand sliced fries with your choice of toppings.

Entrees

African Inspired Creamy Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh salmon sautéed in a creamy tomato sauce. Served on a bed of flavorful rice with peas and carrots. served with your choice of vegetables and garlic bread

Fried Fish Dinner

$16.00

A healthy portion of Flounder fried to a golden brown crust. Served with fries and house tartar sauce.

Homemade Meat Loaf beef or Turkey

$15.00Out of stock

Hand Mixed and seasoned meat formed into personal loaf. Served on a bed of flavorful rice with peas and carrots. Served with your choice of vegetables.

Fresh Baked Ziti

$13.00Out of stock

Classic homemade dish made with AfroPean's homemade marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with your choice of vegetables.

Classic Chicken Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Perfectly cooked and seasoned chicken thighs. Your choice smoked or baked with BBQ sauce. Served on a bed of flavorful rice with peas and carrots. Served with your choice of vegetables.

Desserts

Brownies

$3.50

Homemade Chocolate chew brownies

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Homemade from scratch pudding

NYC Personal cupcake Cheesecake

$4.00

Homemade Personal cupcake sized cheese cake. Stick to the roof of your mouth delicious.

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.50

A big chocolate cookie

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage/Brat or Italian Sausage

$12.00

Cooked in our special durty water solution, then grilled and served on a warm Hero. Choose your toppings. served with chips.

Sides

Jac's Mac and cheese

$6.00

Homemade three cheese blend baked to perfection.

Fries

$6.00

Homemade sliced fries and cooked to perfection

Coleslaw

$4.50

Homemade slaw

Potato Salad

$6.00

Home made creamy Danish potato salad

Chips

$2.00

Pickle Spear

$1.50

German Potato salad

$3.50

Smoked German potato salad with bacon and delicious flavors.

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Ice Tea

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come by and enjoy!

Location

8101 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28213

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

