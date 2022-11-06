Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahso Cellars

review star

No reviews yet

22855 BRAMBLETON PLZ #105

Brambleton, VA 20148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

WINE RETAIL

Cass Mr Blanc

$29.00Out of stock

The Hilt Chardonnay

$77.00

The Magician Slight of Hand Riesling

$31.00

Celera Chardonnay

$43.00

Union Sacre Gewurztraminer

$40.00

Duckhorn North Coast Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Fortune 1621 Carneros Chardonnay

$33.00

Hendry 'Unoaked Chardonnay'

$40.00

The Shepherd Sauv Blanc

$29.00

Rose Rock Chard

$60.00

Cass Viognier

$35.00

Zephaniah Steamship White

$22.00

Hertelendy Chardonnay Russian River

$80.00

Freja Albarino

$26.00

Mila Albarino

$24.00

Cirprea Perorino

$29.00

Dogliotti Moscato D'asti

$31.00

Mandard Touraine Chenin Blanc

$26.00

Mandard Touraine Sauv Blanc

$26.00

Columna Albarino

$31.00

Antistiana Xerlo/Chard blend

$43.00

Domaine D'eole Grenache

$29.00

En Numeros Grenache Blanc

$63.00

Domaine Des Tourels Chardonnay

$22.00

Soprasole Pala Vermintino De Sardinia

$34.00

Terre Brulee Chenin Blanc

$27.00

Herzu Ettore Langhe Riesling

$55.00

Pago Casa Malvasia

$40.00

Bollig-Lehnert Kabinett Riesling

$37.00

Chateau Graville Lacoste Graves Blanc 2021

$37.00

Gavi Michele Chiarlo

$33.00

Collina San Ponzio Arneis

$21.00

Domaine Borgeot Puligny-Montrachet 2020

$127.00

Domaine Borgeot Chassagne-Montrachet 2020

$120.00

Punzi Pinot Grigio 2020

$15.00

Joh. Jos. Prum 2017 Auslese 375mL

$100.00

Mus Verdejo 2021

$18.00

Terra Costa Etna BIanco 2019

$41.00

Terlano Pinot Grigio 2021

$39.00

Earth Garden Sauv Blanc Marlborough

$30.00

Orchard Lane Sauv Blanc Marlborough

$24.00

Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$24.00

Pewsey Vale Riesling 2021

$25.00

Cass Syrah Paso Robles

$63.00

Cass Mourvedre Paso Robles

$45.00

'The Paring' Red Blend

$39.00

Raconteur Red Blend Columbia Valley

$31.00

Klee Pinot Noir

$33.00

Willamette Valley, OR / 2020

M100 Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Blood Root Pinot Noir

$37.00

"Conjurer" Sleight Of Hand

$56.00

TETE-A-TETE GSM

$33.00

Fidelitas Mountain Merlot

$63.00

Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir Anderson Valley

$71.00

Ancient Peaks Merlot Paso Robles

$33.00

Hollis Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

La Cuadrilla Syrah Blend

$40.00

Burly Simpkins Ranch Coombsville Napa Valley

$120.00

Zinfusion Cellars

$37.00

Clementine Carter Grenache Sta Rita Hills

$67.00

Two Mountain Syrah WA

$32.00

Cultura Merlot Yakima Valley WA

$63.00

Wonderment Pinot Noir Russian River

$60.00

Cass GSM Paso Robles

$35.00

Burly Simpkins Reserve Coombsville Napa Valley

$187.00

Rossi Ranch Zin Jeff Cohn

$84.00

Hertelendy Cab Franc Napa Valley

$140.00

Darms Lane Cab Sauv 2018

$90.00

Two Mountain Cab Franc 2020

$29.00

Snowden Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

$120.00

Tablas Creek GSM Paso Robles 2019

$43.00

Cristom Mt Jefferson Pinot Noir 2021

$60.00

Lemelson Meyer Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

$75.00

Gluntz Zinfandel Reserve 2019

$56.00

Gluntz Cab Sauv Reserve Paso 2019

$56.00

Hess The Lion Tamer Cab Sauv

$92.00

Alpha Omega two^2 2018

$71.00

Shafer One-Point-Five 2019

$168.00

Shafer TD-9 2019

$100.00

Naked Mountain Cab Franc 2020

$35.00

Etude Pinor Noir 2018

$80.00

Mullan Roads Cellars Cab Sauv 2017

$60.00

Cass TED 2019 Cab Blend

$100.00

Worthy Napa Cab Sauv 2016

$69.00

Cedar Knoll Cab Sauv 2018

$110.00

Hertelendy Cab Sauv 2017

$200.00

Trespass Zinfandel Old Vines 2018

$59.00

Audere by Hertelendy 2017

$109.00

Domaine D'eole Grancche/Syrah

$40.00

"Cuvee De Roi" Pinot Noir Bourgogne

$65.00Out of stock

Domaine Dubuet-Monthelie Bourgogne

$50.00

Saint Stiffren Cote-Du-Rhone

$39.00

Gerard Brisson Beaujolais Villages

$31.00

Saint Cosme Cote-Du-Rhone

$32.00

Chateau Moulinat Bordeaux

$20.00

Saint Siffren Chateauneuf-De-Pape

$81.00

Les Charmes Gerard Brission 2018

$40.00

Domaine Odoul-Conquard Gevrey Chambertin 2019

$116.00

Les Grands Epenots Pommard 2019

$183.00

Dommaine Philipee Livera Cote de Nuit Villages 2016

$82.00

Domaine Denante Bourgogne 2020

$40.00

Domaine Borgeot Santenay 2019

$56.00

Le Seuil De Mazeyres Pomerol 2015

$67.00

La Closerie Margaux 2018

$60.00

'Il Principe' Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$37.00

Donatella Chianti

$37.00

Farina Valpolicella Blend

$35.00

Al Passo Super Tuscan

$39.00

Villamedoro Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$27.00

'Valcerasa' Alice Bonaccorsi 'Etna Rosso

$59.00

Il Passo Nerello Mascalese

$20.00

'Le Difese' Toscana 2020

$33.00

Campo Al Mare Bolgheri 2020

$50.00

Conti Costanti Brunello 2016

$164.00

Tortoniano Barolo Michele Chiarlo

$84.00

Guidalberto Tuscana 2020

$89.00

San Sal Jungano Aglianco 17

$49.00

Farina Amarone Valpolicella 2018

$67.00

Donna Laura Chianti Classico 2020

$28.00

Donna Laura Ali Tuscana 2020

$20.00

Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido 2019

$360.00

Luigi Einaudi Poderi Barolo 2018

$82.00

Zabu Nero D'Avola 2021

$24.00

Prior Scala Dei Priorat

$46.00

'Falcata' Pago Casa GSM

$37.00

Vina Alberdi Tempranillo Rioja

$44.00

Vi De Vila 'Escaladei' Priorat

$40.00

Acon Crianza Tempranillo Duero Valley

$32.00

Los Tres Pacos Tempranillo

$18.00

Cune Rioja Reserva 2017

$40.00

Vina Arana Rioja Gran Reserva 2014

$76.00

Valtravieso Reserva Tempranillo 2017

$69.00

Biftu Bobal 2020

$22.00

Valtravieso Crianza 2019 Tempranillo

$32.00

Erial Bodegas Epifanio Rivera Tempranillo 2019

$28.00

'Cuvee Alexandre' Lapostolee Apalta, Chille

$48.00

Lambert Estate Shiraz

$27.00

Andeluna 1300 Malbec

$22.00

Clos De Los Siete Malbec Blend

$30.00

Cordillera Cab Sauv 2019

$29.00

Powell & Son Barossa Shiraz 2018

$49.00

EL Enemigo Malbec 2018

$39.00

Escarpment Kupe Pinot Noir

$120.00

Maquis Cab Franc 2018

$33.00

ANNA DE CODORNIU CAVA BRUT

$23.00

LAMBERTI PROSECCO

$33.00

TOURAINE CHENIN BRUT MANDARD N/V

$29.00

CREMANT DE LIMOUX 1531 GRANDE CUVEE

$29.00

MARKUS MOLITOR SPARKLING RIESLING N/V BRUT

$31.00

PARIS-SIMONEAU TOURAINE BRUT BLANC CHENIN SPARK N/V

$23.00

Lamberti Prosecco Rose

$33.00

Gonet-Medeville 1er Champagne

$82.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose Champagne

$144.00

Thibaut-Janisson Brut Blanc-de-Blanc

$47.00

Paris-Simoneau Brut Rose

$19.00

Clara C Prosecco Brut

$27.00

CASS Oasis 2020

$34.00

DOMAINE D'EOLE ROSE 2018

$33.00

LE PACHA L'ESCARELLE PROVENCE ROSE 2020

$42.00

SUMMER IN A BOTTLE WOLFFER ESTATE 2021 ROSE

$41.00

SONO MONTENIDOLI CANAIUOLO TOSCANA ROSATO

$50.00

Pietradolce Etna Rosato 2020

$34.00

Feudo Maccari Rose Nero

$24.00

Corkage - $10 (our wine)

$10.00

Corkage - $25 (byob)

$25.00

BEER RETAIL

BELTWAY PASS/GUAVA SOUR 4PK

$19.00

BELTWAY THE CIRCLE IPA 4PK

$19.00

BRILLIANT SELTZER BOYSENBERRY PEACH 4PK

$18.00

BRILLIANT SELTZER MULE 4PK

$18.00

Mosaic Random Row Hazy 4PK

$19.00Out of stock

Ocelot Break My Balls IPA 4PK

$25.40

Ocelot Gorgeous and Alone 4PK

$25.40

Ocelot Mr. Kite IPA 4PK

$25.40

Ocelot Yachside Party Dweller Lager 4PK

$20.20

Vasen Feasta DIPA 4PK

$32.60

VASEN VALI IPA 4PK

$25.00Out of stock

Winchester Ciderworks 522 Hard Cider 4PK

$18.60

Aslin How Now Brown Cow

$25.40

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider 6PK

$19.00

Caboose Brewing Lager 4PK

$24.40

Special Event

Hertelendy Tasting

$45.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Boards

2 CHEESE

$11.00

3 CHEESE

$15.00

4 CHEESE

$19.00

2 CHARCUTERIE

$13.00

3 CHARCUTERIE

$16.00

4 CHARCUTERIE

$19.00

2 CHEESE 2 CHARCUTERIE

$19.00

3 CHEESE 3 CHARCUTERIE

$27.00

4 CHEESE 4 CHARCUTERIE

$36.00

Example Cheese By The LB

$8.00

Snacks

Ahso Spiced Bar Nuts

$6.00

Crispy Pork Rinds

$7.00

Ahso Olives

$6.00

Blue Cheese Crustini

$3.00

Sandwiches

Prosciutto & Cheese Panini

$14.00

Youre From Jersey Im From Jersey

$16.00

Packaged Items

Ahso Oat Free Granola

$6.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Candied Walnuts

$7.00

Hot Sauce Fight

$12.00

Desert

Dark Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Retail Items

Ahso Wine Glasses, 4-pk

$28.00

Your Very Own Ahso!

$20.00

Wine Key

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22855 BRAMBLETON PLZ #105, Brambleton, VA 20148

Directions

Gallery
AhSo Cellars image
AhSo Cellars image
AhSo Cellars image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ahso Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108 Brambleton, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Saffron Indian Cuisine - Ashburn - 43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
orange starNo Reviews
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar
orange starNo Reviews
43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121 Broadlands, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Parallel Party Bar
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza #119 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brambleton

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse - Ashburn
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Loudoun
orange star4.3 • 251
20376 Exchange St Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brambleton
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston