Aji Japanese Bistro

Restaurant info

Aji Bistro offers a fresh look at Japanese food, both contemporary and traditional. The cuisine of Aji directly mirrors the cuisine of Japan as a whole; featuring food that is both classic Japanese along with cuisine that is influenced from the west. Aji features, most importantly, fresh seafood and fish along with locally sourced and seasonal produce and ingredients used in our ever-changing menus. Service will be friendly, comfortable and understated with a focus on connecting with our guests and our community. Owner Russell Okubo is the former corporate chef for the Fat family, a pillar in the Sacramento restaurant community. The Sacramento native hopes to enrich and expand the blossoming Sacramento food culture with a much different take on Japanese than the traditional "sushi-centric" restaurants.