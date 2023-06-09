Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aji Japanese Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

4361 Town Center Blvd #111

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STREET FOOD (OO)

CALAMARI

$17.00

$17.00

served lemon & house made wasabi cocktail sauce

GARLIC GREEN BEANS

$14.00

sautéed beans in butter garlic

KALBI FRIES

$16.00

$16.00
MANGO EGGPLANT

$14.00

$14.00

crispy panko eggplant with a yuzu-mango glaze

MISO SAKE MUSSELS

$18.00

mussels steamed in garlic miso & sake, served over togarashi fries

MIXED TEMPURA

$16.00

tempura battered shrimp & assorted vegetables

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

grilled & served with ponzu dipping sauce

SPLIT WINGS

$15.00

$15.00

wing flats served japanese salt-style with a side of thai sriracha sauce

TEMPURA ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$12.00

with garlic miso & spicy ponzu

VEGGIE TEMPURA

$16.00

tempura battered shrimp & assorted vegetables

FAVORITES (OO)

AJI BURGER

$17.00

house beef patty with oyster sauce, tomato & garlic miso served with togarashi fries

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

$22.00

panko fried alaskan cod over togarashi fries with house miso-tartar, ponzu & sunomono

HAWAIIAN DINNER

$23.00

a combination plate of kalbi beef, chicken teriyaki, and yakiniku ribs served with gyoza, california roll, rice & house salad

MISOYAKI SALMON

$21.00

seared salmon with mushrooms & pickled japanese slaw

STEAK BATAYAKI

$20.00

thinly sliced rare ribeye, garlic mushroom, ponzu onions

SWEET RIB EYE

$34.00

thinly sliced in a sweet yakiniku-teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice & seasonal veggies

TUNA MELT

$19.00

$19.00

seared tuna, grilled shishito peppers, parmesan crust on a japanese toast, served with fries

NOODLES/RICE (OO)

BEEF SUKIYAKI

$21.00

yam noodles, sliced rib eye, bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, tofu

DINNER BOWL

$19.00

large bowl with your choice of protein, sauteed seasonal veggies, topped with house teriyaki sauce

JUMBO PRAWNS

$26.00

large prawns, salt & pepper style, over garlic noodles

SPICY CHICKEN RAMEN

$20.00

$20.00

grilled chicken, sprouts, spinach, kimchi, menma, kamaboko, jalapeño & crunchy garlic in house spicy broth

TEMPURA UDON

$17.00

tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame, kakiage, egg & kamaboko in house broth

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$19.00

char siu, egg, tempura shrimp, spinach, bamboo, wood ear, kamaboko & green onions in house tonkotsu broth

VEGGIE DONBURI

$19.00

seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, napa cabbage, ginger & roasted cashews over brown rice

YAKISOBA

$14.00

$14.00

stir fried noodles with onions, carrots, napa cabbage & aonori flakes

SALADS (OO)

CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

$18.00

mixed greens, cabbage, crispy wontons, carrots and grilled teriyaki chicken with house sesame ginger dressing

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

$19.00

mixed greens, avocado, sunomono, crispy chickpeas and seared salmon with house yuzu dressing

SEA STEAK SALAD

$19.00

mixed greens, sliced sea steak, garlic chili oil, cucumber, ponzu, ika sansei

SUNOMONO

$8.00

house pickled cucumber salad with sesame

WAKAME

$8.00

seaweed salad with sesame

RAW BAR (OO)

7 PC. SASHIMI

$19.00

chef's choice sashimi

AJI FIN

$19.00

bincho maguro, sesame, ponzu, green onions & jalapeños

FRESH WASABI

$4.00

GARLIC SALMON

$19.00

lightly torched sake, crunchy garlic and lomi sauce with shiso pico

HAMACHI JALAPENO

$20.00

hamachi, spicy miso, sesame, ponzu, and jalapeños

SEA STEAK

$19.00

seven spice seared maguro, ponzu onions and micro greens

SEARED ALBACORE

$19.00

lightly grilled fresh albacore, sautéed onions, garlic miso, ponzu & gochujang chili paste

STANDARD RAW

$37.00

maguro, bincho maguro, sake, hamachi, hotate and smoked ika sansai

MAKI (OO)

AIR MAKI

$6.00

rice & nori

AJI MAKI

$17.00

*panko fried* tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cream cheese and jalapeño

ANGRY TUNA MAKI

$15.00

spicy tuna, maguro, cucumber, sriracha and togarashi

AVO & CUCUMBER MAKI

$9.00

avocado & cucumber

AVOCADO MAKI

$8.00

fresh avocado only

CALIFORNIA MAKI

$9.00

crab mix, avocado, cucumber

DRAGON MAKI

$17.00

$17.00

tempura shrimp, crab mix, avocado and broiled unagi

EGGPLANT MAKI

$15.00

grilled eggplant, tempura asparagus, avocado and cucumber

FRIED CALIFORNIA MAKI

$10.00

*lightly fried* crab mix, avocado, cucumber

KAPPA MAKI

$7.00

6 pc. cucumber

NEGI-HAMA MAKI

$10.00

6 pc. yellowtail and green onion

PHILADELPHIA MAKI

$14.00

fresh salmon & cream cheese

PLAIN SPICY TUNA MAKI

$13.00

house spicy tuna mix only

RAINBOW MAKI

$17.00

tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, crab mix, hamachi, sake, ebi, and maguro

RUKI MAKI

$15.00

ebi, avocado, crab mix and shrimp tempura

SAKE & AVO MAKI

$13.00

fresh salmon & avocado

SURO MAKI

$17.00

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado and sake

TATAKI MAKI

$17.00

sea steak, tempura shrimp, crab mix, avocado and cream cheese

TEKKA MAKI

$10.00

6 pc. fresh maguro and rice

UNIVERSAL MAKI

$18.00

$18.00

tempura shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, maguro, avocado and broiled unagi

YATTO MAKI

$15.00

$15.00

crab mix, cucumber, avocado and *torched* bincho maguro

CONE (OO)

ANGRY TUNA CONE

$9.00

spicy tuna & cucumber hand roll

CALIFORNIA CONE

$9.00

crab mix, cucumber, & avocado hand roll

CHEF CONE

$9.00

chef's choice hand roll - NO REQUESTS

NEGI-HAMA CONE

$9.00

hamachi & green onion hand roll

UNAGI CONE

$9.00

broiled eel hand roll

VEGGIE CONE

$9.00

seasonal veggie hand roll

NIGIRI (OO)

AKAMI

$6.00

lean red tuna

BINCHO MAGURO

$4.50

white tuna

CHU-TORO

$6.00

fatty red tuna

EBI

$4.50

steamed shrimp

HAMACHI

$4.50

yellowtail

HOTATE

$6.00

fresh scallop

SAKE

$4.50

fresh salmon

TOBIKO

$6.00

flying fish roe

UNAGI

$4.50

broiled eel

KIDS (OO)

CALIFORNIA MAKI

$9.00

crab mix, avocado, cucumber

FRIED CALIFORNIA MAKI

$9.00

*lightly fried* crab mix, avocado, cucumber

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

american cheese in japanese toast with french fries

KIDS KARAAGE

$10.00

house fried chicken nuggets with french fries

KIDS MISO & RICE

$6.00

miso soup & rice

KIDS RAMEN

$10.00

house broth with ramen noodles & grilled chicken

KIDS TERIYAKI

$4.00

your choice of protein with steamed rice & teriyaki sauce

SIDES (OO)

BROWN RICE

$4.00

FRESH WASABI

$4.00

FRIES

$6.00

LARGE MISO

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA 5 PC.

$11.00

SIDE KIMCHI

$5.00

SIDE SAUTEED VEG

$6.00

SIDE STEAMED VEG

$6.00

SMALL MISO

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

DESSERT (OO)

BOSTON CAKE

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Aji Bistro offers a fresh look at Japanese food, both contemporary and traditional. The cuisine of Aji directly mirrors the cuisine of Japan as a whole; featuring food that is both classic Japanese along with cuisine that is influenced from the west. Aji features, most importantly, fresh seafood and fish along with locally sourced and seasonal produce and ingredients used in our ever-changing menus. Service will be friendly, comfortable and understated with a focus on connecting with our guests and our community. Owner Russell Okubo is the former corporate chef for the Fat family, a pillar in the Sacramento restaurant community. The Sacramento native hopes to enrich and expand the blossoming Sacramento food culture with a much different take on Japanese than the traditional "sushi-centric" restaurants.

Location

4361 Town Center Blvd #111, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Directions

