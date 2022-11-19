Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aladdin's Eatery New Albany

No reviews yet

6284 E Dublin Granville Rd

Westerville, OH 43081

Popular Items

Hummus
Chicken Shawarma Rolled
Genie's Combo Plate

Napkins/Plasticware?

Napkins + Plasticware

Napkins Only

Plasticware Only

No Napkins/Plasticware

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Tabouli

Tabouli

Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs

Baba Gannouj

Baba Gannouj

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special

Loubie Bzeit

Loubie Bzeit

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil

Falafel

Falafel

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing

Dawali

Dawali

Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley

Kibbie

Kibbie

$9.95

Contains Nuts. Handcrafted, fried croquettes of seasoned ground lean beef and bulgur filled with seasoned beef, onions, and pine nuts; served with plain non-fat yogurt and Lebanese Salata

Chicken Sambusek

Chicken Sambusek

$8.75

Curried chicken mixed with onions, sweet peas, fine herbs and spices, folded into a pita pie and topped with diced tomatoes and scallions

Fatayer

Fatayer

$8.75

Vegetarian. A zesty combination of spinach, onions, and feta folded into a pita pie and topped with feta and scallions

Sfiha

$8.75

Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs folded into a pita pie and topped with cheddar and scallions

Vegetarian Combo

Vegetarian Combo

$14.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$5.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers

Soups

V-Nine

V-Nine

$5.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas

Lentil

Lentil

$5.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic

Chili

Chili

$5.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy

Len-Chili 

Len-Chili 

$5.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili

Quart Size Soups

$9.95

Rolled Pitas

Arayiss Rolled

Arayiss Rolled

$7.95

Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs with cheddar, turnips, pickles, and tomatoes

Chicken Curry Rolled

Chicken Curry Rolled

$7.95

Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing

Shish Tawook Rolled

Shish Tawook Rolled

$8.75

Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce

Beef Shawarma Rolled

Beef Shawarma Rolled

$9.45

Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Chicken Shawarma Rolled

Chicken Shawarma Rolled

$8.75

Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Chicken Dijon Rolled

$8.45

Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing

Chicken Salad Rolled

Chicken Salad Rolled

$8.45

Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7

Turkey Rolled

$7.95

Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast, greens, sliced tomatoes, and cheddar

Tuna Steak Rolled

$9.95

Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce

Tuna Shawarma Rolled

Tuna Shawarma Rolled

$9.95

Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Beef Kafta Rolled

$9.45

Grilled links of lean ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, herbs, and spices, topped with tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Spicy Kafta Rolled

$9.95

Beef Kafta Rolled with our homemade Hot Sauce

Aladdin's Kabob Rolled

$9.95

Grilled beef tenderloin, grilled tomatoes, green peppers, onions, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Shish Kabob Rolled

$9.95

Grilled beef tenderloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, feta, and Aladdin’s dressing

Aladdin's Lamb Rolled

$10.45

Grilled lamb seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with tomatoes, onions, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Vegetarian Rolled Pitas

Cauliflower Rolled

Cauliflower Rolled

$6.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried and seasoned, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing

Aladdins Falafel Rolled

Aladdins Falafel Rolled

$7.50

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel, greens, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing

Hummus Garden Rolled

$7.50

Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with greens and Lebanese Salata

Hummus Tabouli Rolled

Hummus Tabouli Rolled

$7.50

Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes

Dawali Rolled

$7.95

Vegetarian. Stuffed grape leaves topped with feta, tomatoes, onions, and Aladdin’s dressing

Hummus Falafel Rolled

Hummus Falafel Rolled

$7.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles

Baba Falafel Rolled

$7.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and Baba Gannouj with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles

Pita Pitzas

Ali Baba Pitza

$9.45

Vegetarian. Baba Gannouj topped with roasted eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, and oregano

Greek Pitza

Greek Pitza

$9.45

Vegetarian. Feta, za’atar, diced cucumbers, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, and flakes of sweet basil

Sultan's Shawarma Pitza

Sultan's Shawarma Pitza

$10.45

Tahini Lemon dressing topped with beef shawarma, onions, sliced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and flakes of sweet basil

Aladdin's Chicken Pitza

Aladdin's Chicken Pitza

$10.45

Honey Dijon dressing and our homemade Garlic Sauce topped with chopped grilled chicken tenders, green peppers, and diced scallions

Arayiss Pitza

Arayiss Pitza

$10.45

Contains Nuts. Our award-winning hummus topped with a sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and chopped parsley

Farrouk's Falafel Pitza

Farrouk's Falafel Pitza

$9.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Tahini Lemon dressing topped with Falafel, banana peppers, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley

Farmer's Pitza

Farmer's Pitza

$9.45

Vegetarian. Our homemade Garlic Sauce and Hot Sauce topped with baby spinach, diced yellow squash and zucchini, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, peas, banana peppers, cheddar and herbs

Chicken Curry Pitza

Chicken Curry Pitza

$10.45

Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions

Garlic, Spinach, and Feta Pitza

Garlic, Spinach, and Feta Pitza

$9.45

Vegetarian. Homemade Garlic Sauce topped with cooked seasoned spinach, diced tomatoes, scallions, and banana peppers, sprinkled with parsley

Salads

Aladdin's Salad

$9.50

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, calamata olives, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, feta, scallions, and Aladdin’s dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.50

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing

Lebanese Salata

Lebanese Salata

$10.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions, onions, and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice on a bed of mixed greens

Fattoush

Fattoush

$10.45

Vegan. Mixed greens, lebanese salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.95

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing

Turkey Salad

$12.25

Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing

Grilled Tuna Salad

Grilled Tuna Salad

$15.95

Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing

Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$12.95

Vegan, Contains Nuts. Mujadara, Lebanese Salata, red quinoa, diced squash and zucchini, peas, seasoned pita chips, walnuts, cranberries, and special seasoning tossed in Aladdin’s dressing and sprinkled with parsley

Taza Chicken Salad

Taza Chicken Salad

$13.50

Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Mixed greens, yellow squash, zucchini, grapes, tomatoes, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with honey dijon dressing and topped with feta, dried cranberries, and lightly fried pine nuts

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.50

Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.50

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, and quinoa tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts

Mujadara Power Salad

Mujadara Power Salad

$12.50

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Lentils and brown rice over mixed greens topped with our award-winning Hummus and fried onions, served with Aladdin’s dressing

Side Salad

$5.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mixed greens topped with lebanese salata, Aladdin’s dressing, and feta

Entrée Salads

Shawarma Salad

$15.25

Gluten-Free. Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing

Chicken Mishwi Salad

Chicken Mishwi Salad

$13.50

Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing

Shish Kabob Salad

Shish Kabob Salad

$16.95

Gluten-Free. Grilled beef tenderloin over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing

Lamb Salad

Lamb Salad

$17.95

Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned lamb over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing

Tawook Salad

Tawook Salad

$14.95

Gluten-Free. Grilled chicken tenders over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing

Specialties

Genie's Combo Plate

Genie's Combo Plate

$12.50

Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips

Mujadara Plate

Mujadara Plate

$12.75

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Lentils and brown rice topped with Lebanese Salata and fried onions

Loubie Plate

Loubie Plate

$13.25

Vegan. Italian green beans sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, and whole cloves of garlic, served with brown rice with vermicelli

Kibbie Plate

Kibbie Plate

$15.45

Contains Nuts. Handcrafted fried croquettes of lean beef and bulgur filled with seasoned lean beef, onions, and pine nuts; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and choice of dressing

Mediterranean Beef Kafta Plate

Mediterranean Beef Kafta Plate

$16.95

Contains Nuts. Beef Kafta served with seasoned brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing

Mediterranean Lamb Plate

Mediterranean Lamb Plate

$18.45

Contains Nuts. Grilled seasoned lamb served with brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing

Mediterranean Shish Kabob Plate

$17.95

Contains Nuts. Grilled beef tenders served with brown rice with vermicelli, lightly fried pine nuts and almonds, and a hint of cinnamon; choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Lemon dressing

Flavor Savor Special

Flavor Savor Special

$15.95

Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel

Aladdin Favorite Combo

Aladdin Favorite Combo

$16.95

Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing

Hummus Shawarma Plate

Hummus Shawarma Plate

$14.25

Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley

Hummus Chicken Plate

Hummus Chicken Plate

$14.25

Gluten-Free. Our award-winning Hummus topped with chopped grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley

Jasmine's Favorite

Jasmine's Favorite

$10.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauce

Chicken Sambusek Plate

Chicken Sambusek Plate

$13.45

Curried chicken, onions, sweet peas, herbs, and spices folded into a pita pie and topped with tomatoes and scallions; served with greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, calamata olives, and choice of dressing

Sfiha Plate

Sfiha Plate

$13.45

Contains Nuts. A sautéed mixture of lean ground beef, lightly fried pine nuts, onions, tomatoes, and herbs folded into a pita pie and topped with cheddar and scallions; served with mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, calamata olives, and choice of dressing

Fatayer Plate

$13.45

Vegetarian. A zesty combination of spinach, onions, and feta folded into a pita pie and topped with feta and scallions; served with greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and choice of dressing

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Pita with Fruit

$4.75

Vegetarian.

Cheese Pita Pitza

$3.95

Vegetarian.

Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza

Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Beef Kafta with Brown Rice 

$5.25

Kids Soft Drink

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.85

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.85

Sides

Side of Pita

$0.65

Bag of Pita

$3.25

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Cheddar

$0.95

Side of Feta

$0.95

Dressing Container 12 oz.

$6.95

Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.

$6.95

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Hot Sauce Container 12oz.

$6.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Side of Almonds

$1.50

Side of Brown Rice

$3.50

Contains Nuts. Brown rice mixed with vermicelli noodles topped with cinnamon, pine nuts, and almonds.

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Contains Nuts.

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices

Side of Kafta

$5.50

Side of Lamb

$6.50

Side of Mishwi

$6.00

Side of Pine Nuts

$2.75

Side of Pita Chips

$1.25

Side of Shawarma

$6.50

Side of Shish Kabob

$6.00

Side of Tawook

$7.00

Side of Tuna

$4.75

Side of Walnuts

$1.50

Terranean Herbs Zaatar

$10.99

Terranean Herbs Spicy Zaatar

$10.99

Beverages

Black Iced Tea

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Honest Tea

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Hot Mint Tea

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Hot Tea Pot

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Bottled Water

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Coffee

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Smoothies and Raw Juices

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Cantaloupe, honeydew, grape, pineapple, banana, strawberry, orange juice, and honey

Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mango, cantaloupe, honeydew, banana, strawberry, and honey

Carrot Smoothie

$6.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Freshly squeezed carrot juice, banana, and honey

Tropical Storm Smoothie

Tropical Storm Smoothie

$6.25

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Mango, guava, pineapple, banana, plain non-fat yogurt, and honey

Orange Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Apple Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Carrot Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Celery Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free.

Carrot Apple Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Rich in zinc and cobalt

Natural Energy Raw Juice

Natural Energy Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Carrot, celery, spinach, and parsley; rich in potassium

Honeymooner Raw Juice

$6.25

Vegan, Gluten-Free. Carrot, grape, and cucumber

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Contains Nuts.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Gluten-Free.

Diamond

$2.00

Contains Nuts. Chopped walnuts layered in filo dough and sweetened with sugar syrup.

Lady Fingers

$2.00

Contains Nuts. Crushed cashews rolled into filo dough and sweetened with sugar syrup.

Small Assortment

$7.00

Contains Nuts. 4 pieces of our baklava variety.

Large Assortment

$13.50

Contains Nuts. 8 pieces of our baklava variety.

Caramel Pecan Cookie

Caramel Pecan Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mini

Chocolate Mini

$3.75

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Aladdin's Eatery

