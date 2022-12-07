Restaurant header imageView gallery

A La Karte Catering 302 Levering Mill Road

302 Levering Mill Road

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Order Again

Turkey specials

Turkey light meat (carved)

$35.00

Carved in ALK house brine and roasted to perfection. Each order is for 1 lb of boneless turkey.

Turkey Dark Meat (Carved)

$35.00

Brined in ALK house brine and roasted to perfection. Each order is for 1 lb of boneless carved turkey. 1 lb serves 2-4 people.

Whole Turkey

$25.00

Brined in ALK's house brine and roasted to perfection. Whole birds are available intact or carved. Approx 14 lbs per bird.

Salatim

Eggplant Caponata

$15.00

Roasted eggplant cubes, chopped kalamata olives, diced tomato, onions, garlic, parsley in a sweet and sour red wine vinegar dressing

ALK Slaw

$15.00

A La Karte's signature slaw. Tangy and flavorful with no added sugar. Homemade mild jalapeno and dill pickle dressing. Great as a side for sandwiches and as a starter for any meal.

Cucumber Salad Lemon Dill Dressing

$15.00

Thin shaved cucumber and carrot coins. Fresh lemon, garlic and raw dill dressing

Apple Beet and Celery Salad

$15.00

Apple, Beet and Celery Salad, chopped parsley, vinaigrette

Balsamic mushroom salad

$15.00

sliced button mushrooms, fresh garlic, parsley, balsamic dressing, extra virgin olive oil

Eggplant Tahina

$15.00

Roasted eggplant half, homemade tahina dressing.

Soups

Festive Orange Soup

$19.00

Sweet potato, carrot, pumpkin, celery, onion, festive spices

Mushroom Bisque

$20.00

Mushroom and Mirepoix Broth, potato and more mushrooms

Chicken broth

$20.00

Slow simmered chicken bone broth.

Sweet and beef and cabbage stew

$28.00

Chunks of beef, cabbage, carrot, onion, tomato, cranberry and tomato broth

Entrees

Morroccan Salmon

$31.99

Fresh salmon, chickpeas, red peppers, preserved lemon, fresh garlic and paprika broth

Hot Italian Sausage Tofu

$21.99

Hot Italian Sausage seasoning marinated tofu. Slow baked. Serve warm, cold as an entree or salad topping.

Grilled Chicken Quarter with garlic confit, lemon, white wine and rosemary

$24.99

Herb salt rubbed and grilled chicken quarter finished with Nerdy Dad's Garlic confit lemon, herbs and white wine sauce.

Pargit (onion marinated and grilled boneless chicken thigh)

$31.99

Boneless dark meat chicken, marinated in onions and grilled.

Panko Schnitzel

$31.99

Brined boneless white meat chicken, breaded with panko breadcrumbs and fried golden brown.

Pulled BBQ Beef

$49.99

Pulled apart tender smoked beef with our sweet BBQ sauce

Sides

Grilled/Roasted Vegetabled

$17.99

Seasonal grilled vegetables. A rotating selection of squash, pepper, onions, carrots, sweet potato and mushrooms.

Mashed Potato

$12.99

Hand peeled russet potato, crushed garlic and NO margarine!.

Potato Kugel

$17.99

Hand peeled russet potatoes kugel. Made with onions cracked black pepper and rosemary.

Tsimmes Soufle

$21.99

Sweet potato and carrot soulfe with a gluten free oatmeal crumb topping

Zucchini Kugel Roll

$21.99

Healthy, low carb and keto. Green squash, yellow squash, carrot, onion.

Garlic Spinach

$24.99

Checked and sauteed spinach with our herb salt and minced garlic

Bakery

Pretzel Challah

$9.00

Loaf of braided challah with the crust and aroma of a soft pretzel

Heimish Challah

$10.00

LARGE egg challah

Water Challah

$10.00

Large Water Challah

Sourdough round

$12.00

Ruggelach

$21.99

chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla (pick one, two or all three)

Bourekas

$21.99

Potato, Spinach or Mushroom

Apple Strudel

$21.99

3 or 4 mini strudels per lb

Brownies

$21.99

Dark Chocolate brownies with vanilla pastry cream

Babka

$21.99

Chocolate or Cinnamon

Elevate Your Palate

Location

302 Levering Mill Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Directions

