Mexican & Tex-Mex

Alberto's Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

33389 HWY-74

Hemet, CA 92545

PLATES

#1 TOSTADA & BEEF TACO COMBO

$11.99

#2 TWO BEEF TACOS COMBO

$13.99

#3 TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS COMBO

$13.99

#4 TOSTADA & ENCHILADA COMBO

$12.99

#5 BEEF TACO & ENCHILADA COMBO

$12.99

#6 BEEF BURRITO & ENCHILADA COMBO

$12.29

#7 TWO BEEF BURRITOS COMBO

$12.29

#8 TWO CARNE ASADA TACOS COMBO

$13.99

#9 TWO CHICKEN TACOS COMBO

$14.99

#10 CHORIZO PLATE

$12.99

#11 MACHACA PLATE

$12.99

#12 CARNE ASADA PLATE

$13.99

#13 TWO FISH TACOS

$13.99

#14 CARNITAS PLATE

$14.99

#15 POLLO ASADO PLATE

$13.99

#16 CHILI VERDE PLATE

$13.99

#17 TWO CHILI RELLENOS

$14.99

#18 SHRIMP PLATE

$16.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO COMBO PLATE

$14.99

NACHOS

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$10.89

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$10.89

SUPER CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$13.99

SUPER CARNE ASADA FRIES

$13.99

BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$12.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.99

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$11.99

CARNITAS BURRITO

$12.99

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.99

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.99

MIXED BURRITO

$11.99

CHILI RELLENO BURRITO

$11.99

FISH BURRITO

$11.99

BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

BEAN BURRITO

$7.99

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

BEAN, RICE, CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$9.75

CHILI VERDE BURRITO

$10.99

CONGA BURRITO

$12.99

SURF AND TURF BURRITO

$13.99

LENGUA BURRITO

$12.99

TRIPA BURRITO

$12.99

TORTAS

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$12.99

MACHACA TORTA

$12.99

CHICKEN TORTA

$12.99

HAM TORTA

$11.99

BEEF TORTA

$12.99

CARNITAS TORTA

$12.99

ADOBADA TORTA

$12.99

POLLO ASADO TORTA

$12.99

Milanesa

$11.99

CHORIZO TORTA

$11.99

ENCHILADAS

2 BEEF ENCHILADAS

$9.99

2 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$8.99

2 MIXED ENCHILADAS

$8.99

2 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$8.25

TOSTADAS

FLYING SAUCER TOSTADA

$10.99

BEEF TOSTADA

$6.49

CHICKEN TOSTADA

$6.49

BEAN TOSTADA

$3.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.99

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.99

CARNITAS TACO

$4.99

FISH TACO

$3.99

BEEF TACO

$3.59

SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO

$3.59

ADOBADA TACO

$4.99

TRIPA TACO

$4.50

LENGUA TACO

$4.99

SHRIMP TACO

$4.99

3 ROLLED (W/GUAC) TACOS

$4.99

3 ROLLED (PLAIN) TACOS

$3.49

MINI TACO - CARNE ASADA

$3.25

MINI TACO - POLLO ASADO

$3.25

MINI TACO - CARNITAS

$3.25

MINI TACO - ADOBADA

$3.25

MINI TACO - LENGUA

$3.25

MINI TACO - TRIPA

$3.24

3 CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$6.99

3 BEEF FLAUTAS

$7.99

CHIMICHANGAS

BEEF CHIMI

$10.99

CHICKEN CHIMI

$10.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$4.59

SHREDDED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.99

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$10.99

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$10.99

SOPES

CARNE ASADA SOPE

$4.50

POLLO ASADO SOPE

$3.50

BEEF SOPE

$4.50

CHICKEN SOPE

$3.50

CARNITAS SOPE

$4.50

ADOBADA SOPE

$4.50

SALADS

POLLO ASADO SALAD

$9.99

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$9.99

TAMALES

CHICKEN TAMALE

$1.99

BEEF TAMALE

$2.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

HAM/EGG/CHEESE

$8.99

SAUSAGE/EGG/CHEESE

$9.99

BEAN/CHEESE/EGG BURRITO

$6.75

BACON/EGG

$8.99

CHORIZO/EGG

$8.99

MACHACA/EGG

$9.99

POTATO/EGG/CHEESE

$7.50

EGG/CHEESE BURRITO

$5.75

CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.99

SUPER SUPREME BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS COMBO

$11.99

CHILAQUILES PLATE

$11.99

CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.59

SIDES

2 CHILI RELLENO

$7.99

QUESADILLA

$6.25

1/2 PINT GUAC

$6.99

1/2 PINT RICE

$2.99

1/2 PINT BEANS

$2.99

CHURRO

$1.99

MENUDO

$11.99

POSOLE

$11.99

ALBONDIGAS SOUP

$7.99

CHIPS W/ GUAC

$6.59

SIDE FRIES

$2.50

CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE CHEESE

$0.99

SIDE GUAC

$1.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.99

SIDE RICE

$1.99

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS (3)

$0.99

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS (1)

$0.99

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

PLAIN CHURRO

$2.25

STRAWBERRY CHURRO

$2.25

CREMA CHURRO

$2.25

CAJETA CHURRO

$2.25

SIDE BEANS

$1.99

SIDE LETTUCE

$0.99

FRESA CHURRO

$2.25

32oz RICE

$10.90

32oz BEANS

$10.90

FLAN

$1.99

1/2 PINT PICO DE GALLO

$3.99

EXTRAS

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.99

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$1.99

EXTRA GUAC

$1.99

CARNE ASADA

$5.50

CHICKEN

$4.50

POLLO ASADO

$4.50

CARNITAS

$5.50

SHRIMP

$4.50

MACHACA

$4.50

BEEF

$5.50

TORTILLAS

$0.99

HOT CARROTS

$0.99

SPECIALS

5 ROLLED TACOS W/ GUAC

$7.99

POTATO/EGG/CHEESE BURRITO

$4.99

ADOBADA BURRITO

$11.99

5 MINI TACOS

$11.99

2 SOPES COMBO

$10.99

2 BEEF TAMALES COMBO

$8.99

2 CHICKEN TAMAELS COMBO

$7.99

SUPER NACHOS

$13.99

SUPER FRIES

$13.99

3 CHICKEN FLAUTAS COMBO

$8.99

3 BEEF FLAUTAS COMBO

$9.99

5 ROLLED TACOS COMBO (W/ DRINK)

$9.99

CHILI RELLENO W/ ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA COMBO

$9.29

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$13.99

SURF & TURF FRIES

$15.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99+

AGUA FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$3.25+

JAMAICA

$3.25+

TAMARINDO

$3.25+

COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.50

BOTTLES

BOTTLE COKE

$3.99

JARRITOS

$1.99

FANTA

$3.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

FANTA (SMALL)

$1.99

MONSTER

$3.00

FRESCA

$2.50

monster employe

$2.00

GATORADE

$2.50

EMPLOYEE BOTTLE COKE

$1.99

BEER

DOMESTIC BOTTLE

$3.99

IMPORT BOTTLE

$4.99

MICHELADA

$7.50

OJ

SMALL OJ

$1.50

LARGE OJ

$2.79

KIDS MEAL

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

KIDS ROLLED TACOS (2)

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS BEAN/CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

MAIN

TRAY CARNE ASADA

$65.00

TRAY CARNITAS

$60.00

TRAY POLLO ASADO

$60.00

TRAY ROLLED TACOS

$40.00

TRAY CHILI RELLENO

$45.00

TRAY CHEESE QUESADILLA

$45.00

SIDES

TRAY CHIPS W/ SALSA

TRAY RICE

$24.00

TRAY BEANS

$24.00

TRAY RED SALSA

$25.00

TRAY JALAPENO/CARROTS

$25.00

TRAY GUACAMOLE

$40.00

TRAY PICO DE GALLO

$25.00

MERCH

COFFEE MUG

$9.59

PLASTIC CUP

$9.59

STICKER

$0.99
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33389 HWY-74, Hemet, CA 92545

Directions

