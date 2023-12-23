Albert's Fresh Mexican Food - El Cajon 1530 Jamacha Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for your business.
Location
1530 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant
Wagyu Shawarma Grill - Rancho San Diego -
No Reviews
2654 Jamacha Rd El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant
Press Box Sports Lounge - 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120
4.1 • 746
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in El Cajon
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant
Funky Fries and Burgers - EC - 101 w Washington ave
4.0 • 1,642
101 West Washington Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurant