Alidoro Dekalb Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York City. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients. We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.
Location
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kimoto Rooftop Restaurant & Garden Lounge - 228 Duffield St
No Reviews
228 Duffield St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurant