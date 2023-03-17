Restaurant header imageView gallery

Allspice Kitchen 7210 Warwick Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7210 Warwick Boulevard

Unit A

Newport News, VA 23607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DINNER

Large Plates

Large Curry Chicken

$12.99

Large Oxtail

$23.99

Large Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Large Stew Chicken

$12.99

Large Stew Fish

$25.99

Large Curry Goat

$21.99

Large Fry Fish

$12.99

Large Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Large Rasta Pasta

$14.99

Large Jerk Wings

$15.99

Small Plates

Small Stew Chicken

$10.99

Small Curry Chicken

$10.99

Small Curry Goat

$16.99

Small Oxtail

$17.99

Small Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Small Stew Fish

$13.99

Small Fry Fish

$9.99

Small Curry Shrimp

$13.99

Small Rasta Pasta

$10.99

Small Jerk Wing

$10.99

Sides

Collard Greens

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Yams

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Seafood Mac Salad

$4.99

White Rice

$1.99

Rice and Peas

$2.75

LUNCH

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$8.99

BEVERAGES

Soda/Tea/Water

Can Soda

$1.99

Homemade drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

DESSERTS

Cakes, Pies & etc.

Cakes

$6.50

Pies

$5.50

Banana Pudding

$5.50

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Seamoss

Small Seamoss

$5.00

Medium Seamoss

$10.00

Large Seamoss

$20.00

Teas

Small Tea

$3.50

Large Tea

$5.00

Cold-pressed juices

Small Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7210 Warwick Boulevard, Unit A, Newport News, VA 23607

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ's Sports Tavern
orange star4.1 • 355
7015 Huntington Ave Newport News, VA 23607
View restaurantnext
Greenyard Grill
orange star4.5 • 132
3301 Washington Avenue Newport News, VA 23607
View restaurantnext
Smoothie Stop - Hampton PTC
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Allainby Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Got Fish? Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
14 Towne Centre Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton - 2423 McMenamin St
orange starNo Reviews
2423 McMenamin St Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Poke Surf - Hampton
orange starNo Reviews
92 Coliseum Crossing Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport News

Seafood Shack - Newport News
orange star4.5 • 3,490
11710 jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Newmarket
orange star4.4 • 3,285
605 Newmarket dr N Newport News, VA 23605
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Denbigh
orange star4.6 • 2,579
13175 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
orange star4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Peninsula VA
orange star4.7 • 1,168
12233 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport News
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston