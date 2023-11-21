Alpine Pizza Company 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Alpine Pizza is Vail's only Detroit Style pizza and slice shop. With it's award winning pizza, APC has become a locals' must. It boasts an unbelievable daily selection of pizza, wings and sandwiches; all of which are available for pick up or delivery in the summer. The rotating pizza specials keep the locals coming back time and time again. The grilled Normy wings are the best version of a buffalo wing you've ever had.
555 E Lionshead Cir , C1, Vail, CO 81657
