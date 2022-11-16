Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anderson Ranch Cafe Cafe

5263 Owl Creek Rd

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Popular Items

Chorizo Fundido
Grilled Steakhouse Sandwich
Cream of Wild Mushroom & Asparagus

Lunch Online Ordering 11/14/22 - 11/18/22

Cream of Wild Mushroom & Asparagus

$10.00+

VEGAN • GLUTEN FREE

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00+

mixed greens • cherry tomatoes • shaved red onion • cucumber and balsamic vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE VEGAN

Thai Noodle Salad

$14.00+

Rice noodles • shredded carrots • green onions • bell peppers • chopped peanuts • dikon radish and coconut-sesame dressing. VEGAN • GLUTEN FREE

Fattoush Salad

$7.00+

Chopped romaine • cucumber • cherry tomato • shaved red onion • sliced radish • chopped mint • parsley • grilled pita croutons and lemon-sumac vinaigrette. VEGAN • GLUTEN FREE

Wedge Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg lettuce • blue cheese crumbles • pickled red onion • candied bacon • cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing. GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Steakhouse Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated flank steak • grilled mushrooms and onions • blue cheese and housemade steak sauce. Served with jo jo fries or small green salad. Can be GLUTEN FREE

Rachael Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced turkey • sauerkraut • swiss cheese • thousand island dressing and sourdough bread. Served with jo jo fries or small green salad. Can be GLUTEN FREE

Chorizo Fundido

$14.00

Cheese sauce • pico de gallo • house made guacamole • spiced tortilla chips • sour cream and lime. GLUTEN FREE

Jerk Bowl

$14.00

Chicken or tofu • mango salsa • coconut rice • red onion • lime • sweet and spicy jerk sauce. GLUTEN FREE • Can be VEGAN

Side Of Chicken

$8.00

Side Of Tofu

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Welcome to the Anderson Ranch Cafe! We feature a weekly rotating menu inspired by global flavors that aim to entice and inspire our diners with unfamiliar flavors and creative new dishes. We look forward to seeing you!

5263 Owl Creek Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

