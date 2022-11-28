- Home
Big Hoss Grill .45 Village Square #10
.45 Village Square #10
Snowmass Village, CO 81615
BREAKFAST MAINS
BREAKFAST PARFAIT
Fresh fruit, granola, and plain or vanilla yogurt
AVOCADO TOAST
One piece of toast topped with avocado spread, tomato slices and one egg cooked to order with a side of fruit
LOX BAGEL
Toasted bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, red onion, and capers (add 1 egg* for $3 or 2 eggs* for $6, cooked to order)
EGG CROISSANT
Choice of bacon, ham, sausage or avocado with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and one egg* cooked to order with your choice of fruit or campfire potatoes
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Sausage, potato, onion, and 2 scrambled eggs* wrapped in a huge flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa (smother in cheese and green chili for $2)
THE TRADITIONAL
2 eggs* cooked to order, toast, campfire potatoes, choice of bacon, ham or sausage
TRADITIONAL LITE
2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of toast (add campfire potatoes for $2)
EGGS BENEDICT
2 poached eggs* on an English muffin, Canadian bacon or avocado, topped with our fresh Hollandaise sauce* (made with undercooked egg) and served with campfire potatoes (sub salmon for $5)
1/2 EGGS BENEDICT
1 poached egg* on half an English muffin, Canadian bacon or avocado, topped with Hollandaise sauce* and served with campfire potatoes
THE SCRAMBLER
3 eggs* scrambled with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with campfire potatoes and choice of toast. (Add bacon, ham, sausage or avocado for $3)
SCRAMBLER WITH MEAT
CHEESE OMELET
3 eggs*, Jack and Cheddar cheeses, campfire potatoes and choice of toast Add bacon, ham, sausage or avocado for $3. Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, mushrooms, salsa - 60¢ each
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits served with traditional style sausage gravy over a bed of campfire potatoes topped with 2 eggs* cooked to order
1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY
A half order of our traditional Biscuits & Gravy, 1 egg* and 1 biscuit
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Refried beans, 2 eggs* cooked to order and potatoes smothered in cheese and pork green chili on a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream and guacamole
1/2 HUEVOS RANCHEROS
A half order of our Huevos Rancheros, 1 egg*
FRENCH TOAST
2 slices of Texas Toast dipped in our house recipe and grilled golden brown, topped with butter and powdered sugar
1/2 FRENCH TOAST
1 slice of Texas Toast dipped in our house recipe and grilled golden brown, topped with butter and powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST/EGGS/MEAT
Full order of french toast with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
1/2 FRENCH TOAST/EGGS/MEAT
1/2 order of french toast with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
FULL B-MILK
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar
SHORT B-MILK
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar
FULL B-MILK/EGGS/MEAT
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
SHORT B-MILK/EGGS/MEAT
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
BERRY FULL STACK
3 buttermilk pancakes cooked with blueberries and topped with butter and powdered sugar
BERRY SHORT STACK
2 buttermilk pancakes cooked with blueberries and topped with butter and powdered sugar
BERRY FULL/EGGS/MEAT
3 blueberry pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
BERRY SHORT/EGGS/MEAT
2 blueberry pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
THE BIG HOSS
3 eggs* cooked to order, toast, campfire potatoes and choice of two breakfast meats
STEAK & EGGS
Ribeye* steak and 2 eggs*, cooked to order, campfire potatoes and choice of toast
TROUT & EGGS
Grilled rainbow trout, 2 eggs* cooked to order, campfire potaotes and choice of toast
BREAKFAST SIDES
1 EGG
2 EGGS
3 EGGS
4 EGGS
BAGEL
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
BISCUIT
SIDE BISCUIT & GRAVY
SIDE OF GRAVY
AVOCADO TOAST
CAMPFIRE POTATOES
CROISSANT
CEREAL
CORN TORTILLA
ENGLISH MUFFIN
FLOUR TORTILLA
FRUIT BOWL
FRUIT CUP
GRANOLA
OATMEAL
ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP
SIDE RED SALSA (SMALL)
SIDE RED SALSA (LARGE)
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE HAM
SIDE CANADIAN BACON
SIDE CREAM CHEESE
SIDE GREEN CHILI
SIDE GUACAMOLE
TOAST
YOGURT
1 PANCAKE
1 BERRY PANCAKE
Starters
BIG HOSS NACHOS
Homemade tortilla chips layered with homemade refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream and red salsa. Smothered in pork green chili. Covered with your choice of pork, brisket, or chicken.
1/2 NACHOS
CHIPS WITH SALSA
Corn tortilla chips with homemade red salsa.
CURLY FRIES
BUFFALO WINGS
Served in the great Buffalo tradition with celery and carrots. Choose from Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with seasoned curly fries and homemade ranch dressing.
MAC & CHEESE
Our homemade recipe, cheesy and delicious! Add pork, brisket, chicken or bacon for $5. Make it spicy! Add $1.
CHEESE CURDS
Wisconsin white cheddar curds battered and fried piping hot. Served with choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, blue cheese, horseradish or cocktail sauce.
ONION RINGS
Beer battered beauties with homemade ranch dressing.
CALAMARI
Breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.
Soup & Salad
CLAM CHOWDER
Award-winning and homemade daily. Served with fresh bread and butter.
GREEN PORK CHILI
RED BEEF CHILI
SOUP 1
SOUP 2
SOUP & SALAD
Bowl of soup served with a small house salad and choice of dressing
HOUSE SALAD
Spring mix, garden veggies and croutons. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, salmon, brisket or pulled pork for $
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken, salmon, shrimp, brisket, or pork for $
COBB SALAD
Spring mix, avocado, turkey, bacon, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and hard boiled egg.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of spring mix, veggies, and croutons.
SPINACH CRANBERRY SALAD
1/2 SALAD
Sandwiches
KANSAS CITY
Pit cooked pork or brisket in Big Hoss BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
MEMPHIS BELLE
Just like the Kansas City but topped with coleslaw.
BEAR BRYANT
Pork, brisket or chicken breast with lettuce and tomato in sweet white Alabama sauce.
B.L.T.
Center cut bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
JEN'S CLUB
A double deck of the finest turkey, bacon and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
TUNA AVOCADO SANDWICH
Albacore tuna salad, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheeses with mayo, lettuce, tomato and sprouts on your choice of bread.
TUNA MELT
Albacore tuna salad with Jack and Cheddar cheeses served on sourdough bread and grilled
TURKEY REUBEN
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island and sauerkraut on swirled rye bread and grilled.
STEAK SANDWICH*
Grilled ribeye* cooked to order, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with pickel and horseradish cream sauce served on the side.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Shredded beef, peppers, onions and melted cheeses on a hoagie roll.
GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH*
Grilled salmon topped with a mango salsa and cilantro aoli served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Entrees
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
TILAPIA
Mildly seasoned, sauteed and served on a blend of quinoa and couscous with steamed seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and garlic bread.
TROUT
Mildly seasoned, sauteed and served on a blend of quinoa and couscous with steamed seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and garlic bread.
SALMON
Grilled salmon cooked to order and topped with an orange beurrre blanc sauce. Served with a side of steamed seasonal vegetables and our quinoa/couscous blend.
FILET MIGNON
6 oz filet cooked to order and served with steamed seasonal vegetables and your choice of baby roasted potaotes, mashed potatoes or curly fries.
RIBEYE
12 oz Colorado beef cooked to order and serve with steamed seasonal vegetables and your choice of baby roasted potatoes, mashed potatoes or curly fries
SURF N TURF
6 oz filet mignon, bacon wrapped shrimp in a sweet chili sauce, served with ashed potaotes and steamed vegetables
Pasta
BBQ
SINGLE RIBS
Center cut, St Louis style. Pit cooked, juicy and flavorful classics covered in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with slaw and curly fries.
DOUBLE RIBS
A double order of our house smoked ribs.
FULL SLAB
A full 3 lb slab of our house smoked ribs.
KC PORK PLATE
Heaping serving of pit cooked pork in BBQ sauce served with slaw and curly fries
TX BRISKET PLATE
Moist and thick cus of brisket, topped with BBQ sauce and served with slaw and curly fries.
2 MEAT PLATE
Choice of two pit cooked meats served with slaw and curly fries
3 MEAT PLATE
Pork, brisket, and ribs served with slaw and curly fries.
FAMILY PLATTER
Pork, brisket, and ribs with slaw and fries, served family style. Price per person $. Minimum 2 people.
Southwest
BIG HOSS BURRITO
Choice of pork, brisket, chicken, tilapia or grilled seasonal vegetables, smothered in cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Includes a side of rice and beans with cheese.
HONDO'S TACOS
Choice of pork, brisket or chicken with Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and red cabbage on two corn tortillas wtih guacamole and sour cream. Includes a side of ride and beans with cheese.
FISH TACOS
Tilapia fried on the grill and served on two corn tortillas with mango salsa and cilantro aoli. Includes a side of rice and beans with cheese. Blackened - Add $1
Kids Menu
Sides
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE OF ONION RINGS
SIDE SLAW
SIDE MAC & CHEESE
SIDE QUINOA/COUSCOUS
EXTRA TACO
TEXAS TOAST
FRUIT CUP
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE RED SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE GREEN CHILI
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SIDE MASHED POTATOES
SIDE ROASTED POTATOES
STEAMED VEGETABLES
SIDE JALAPENOS
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE TURKEY
SIDE BACON
ROLL
GARLIC BREAD
HAMBURGER BUN
TORTILLA CHIPS
FLOUR TORTILLA
CORN TORTILLA
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE WING SAUCE
SIDE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE
SIDE
Dessert
Gluten-Free
GF HOUSE SALAD
GF CAESAR SALAD
GF COBB SALAD
GF SPINACH CRANBERRY SALAD
GF SOUP 1
GF SOUP 2
GF CLAM CHOWDER
GF RED CHILI
GF GREEN CHILI
GF BYO HAMBURGER
BYO hamburger with choice of toppings served on lettuce or on gluten-free bread
GF BYO CHEESEBURGER
BYO cheeseburger with choice of toppings served on lettuce or gluten-free bread
GF HONDO'S TACOS
GF FISH TACOS
GF SINGLE RIBS
Single order of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF DOUBLE RIBS
Double order of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF FULL SLAB
Full slab of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF KC PORK PLATE
House smoked pulled pork served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF TX BRISKET PLATE
House smoked brisket served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF 2 MEAT PLATE
Choose two of our pit cooked meats served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF 3 MEAT PLATE
All three of our pit cooked meats served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side
GF TILAPIA
Grilled tilapia served with steamed vegeteables and mashed potatoes
GF TROUT
Grilled trout served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes
GF SALMON
Grilled salmon in an orange beurre blanc sauce served with steamed vegetables and mashed potaotes
GF FILET MIGNON
6 oz filet cooked to order and served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes
GF RIBEYE
10 oz Colorado beef cooked to order and served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes
Soda
Juice & Milk
Hot Drinks
16 oz Draft Beer
Draft Beer Pitcher
Bottled Beer
Vodka
RF VODKA(WELL)
TITOS
WOODY CREEK
ABSOLUT VANILLA
BLUEBERRY VODKA
STRAWBERRY VODKA
CRANBERRY VODKA
CIROC
CIROC COCONUT
LIFT
ABSOLUT
ABSOLUT CITRON
ABSOLUT VANILLA
SKY
SKY (WELL) DBL
TITOS DBL
WOODY CREEK DBL
ABSOLUT VANILLA DBL
BLUEBERRY VODKA DBL
STRAWBERRY VODKA DBL
CRANBERRY VODKA DBL
CIROC DBL
CIROC COCONUT DBL
LIFT DBL
ABSOLUT DBL
ABSOLUT CITRON DBL
ABSOLUT VANILLA DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
LUNA AZUL (WELL)
ESPOLON BLANCO
ESPOLON REPOSADO
CASAMGOS SILVER
CASAMGOS REPO
PINEAPPLE HABANERO TEQUILA
PATRON SILVER
PATRON XO CAFE
PATRON REPOSADO
PATRON ANEJO
MEZCAL
GRAN PATRON
TEREMANA BLANCO
TEREMANA REPOSADO
LUNA AZUL (WELL) DBL
ESPOLON BLANCO DBL
ESPOLON REPOSADO DBL
CASAMGOS SILVER DBL
CASAMGOS REPO DBL
PINEAPPLE HABANERO TEQUILA DBL
PATRON SILVER DBL
PATRON XO CAFE DBL
PATRON REPOSADO DBL
PATRON ANEJO DBL
MEZCAL DBL
GRAN PATRON DBL
Whiskey
EVAN WILLIAMS (WELL)
EVAN WILLIAMS APPLE
BULLEIT BOURBON
BULLEIT RYE
BASIL HAYDEN
JACK DANIELS
JIM BEAM
KNOB CREEK
MAKERS MARK
WOODY CREEK RYE
JAMESON
CROWN ROYAL
STRANAHAN'S
SEAGRAMS VO
SMOKE WAGON
EVAN WILLIAMS (WELL) DBL
EVAN WILLIAMS APPLE DBL
BULLEIT BOURBON DBL
BULLEIT RYE DBL
BASIL HAYDEN DBL
JACK DANIELS DBL
JIM BEAM DBL
KNOB CREEK DBL
MAKERS MARK DBL
WOODY CREEK RYE DBL
JAMESON DBL
CROWN ROYAL DBL
STRANAHAN'S DBL
Scotch
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
DEWARS
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
CHIVAS REGAL 18Yr
CHIVAS REGAL 12Yr
GLENLIVET 12Yr
MACALLAN 12Yr
DEWARS DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL
CHIVAS REGAL 18Yr DBL
CHIVAS REGAL 12Yr DBL
GLENLIVET 12Yr DBL
MACALLAN 12Yr DBL
Liqueurs/Cordials
BAILEYS
GRAND MARNIER
KAHULA
JAGERMEISTER
APEROL
FRANGELICO
CAMPARI
KAHULA
PEACH SNCAPPS
FERNET - BRANCA
PEPPERMINT SCHNAPS
BUTTERSCOTCH SCNAPPS
MELON SCHNAPPS
RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS
GALLIANO
ST - GERMAIN
PATON CITRONGE
HENNESSY
JAGERBOMB
AGUARDIENTE
BAILEYS DBL
GRAND MARNIER DBL
KAHULA DBL
JAGERMEISTER DBL
APEROL DBL
FRANGELICO DBL
CAMPARI DBL
KAHULA DBL
PEACH SNCAPPS DBL
FERNET - BRANCA DBL
PEPPERMINT SCHNAPS DBL
BUTTERSCOTCH SCNAPPS DBL
MELON SCHNAPPS DBL
RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS DBL
GALLIANO DBL
ST - GERMAIN DBL
PATON CITRONGE DBL
HENNESSY DBL
JAGERBOMB DBL
AGUARDIENTE DBL
Cocktails
LIFTED BLOODY MARY
BLOODY MARY
BIG HOSS MARGARITA
SPICY MARGARITA
PITCHER HOSS MARGARITA
PITCHER SPICY MARGARITA
PITCHER WELL MARGARITA
GINGER MARGARITA
SCREWDRIVER
GREYHOUND
APEROL SPRITZ
PINEAPPLE PUNCH
STRAWBERRY MARTINI
SHEER BLISS
OLD FASHIONED
COLORADO MANHATTEN
MANHATTAN
LONG ISLAND
IRISH COFFEE
NUTTY IRISHMAN
HOT TODDY
SMUGGLER
WHITE RUSSIAN
NEGRONI
COSMOPOITAN
LEMON DROP MARTINI
MOJITO
STRAWBERRY MOJITO
SANGRIA
SPARKLING LEMONADE
CASAMIGOS PALOMA
MAI TAI
WHISKEY SMASH
Mule Mimosa
Red Wine
SNAP DRAGON, CABERNET
CUPCAKE, PINOT NOIR
TRINITY OAKS, MERLOT
FINCA LA LINDA, MALBEC
SNAP DRAGON, CABERNET BTL
CUPCAKE, PINOT NOIR BTL
TRINITY OAKS, MERLOT BTL
FINCA LA LINDA, MALBEC BTL
D'ARENBERG STUMP JUMP, SHIRAZ BTL
NEOMIA A LISA, MALBEC BTL
ERATH, PINOT NOIR BTL
CABRILLO, CABERNET BTL
QUERCETO, CHIANTI BTL
White Wine
AVA GRACE CHARDONNAY
LA FAMIGLIA, PINOT GRIGIO
OYSTER BAY, SAUVIGNON BLANC
AVA GRACE CHARDONNAY BTL
LA FAMIGLIA, PINOT GRIGIO BTL
OYSTER BAY, SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
JOSEF DROUHIN, LAFORET, CHARDONNAY BTL
MALAT, KREMSTAL, RIESLING BTL
FERRARI-CARANO, CHARDONNAY BTL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Think snow!
.45 Village Square #10, Snowmass Village, CO 81615