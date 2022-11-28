Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Hoss Grill .45 Village Square #10

review star

No reviews yet

.45 Village Square #10

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Order Again

BREAKFAST MAINS

BREAKFAST PARFAIT

$13.00

Fresh fruit, granola, and plain or vanilla yogurt

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

One piece of toast topped with avocado spread, tomato slices and one egg cooked to order with a side of fruit

LOX BAGEL

$21.00

Toasted bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, red onion, and capers (add 1 egg* for $3 or 2 eggs* for $6, cooked to order)

EGG CROISSANT

$17.00

Choice of bacon, ham, sausage or avocado with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and one egg* cooked to order with your choice of fruit or campfire potatoes

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$18.00

Sausage, potato, onion, and 2 scrambled eggs* wrapped in a huge flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa (smother in cheese and green chili for $2)

THE TRADITIONAL

$17.00

2 eggs* cooked to order, toast, campfire potatoes, choice of bacon, ham or sausage

TRADITIONAL LITE

$13.00

2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of toast (add campfire potatoes for $2)

EGGS BENEDICT

$19.00

2 poached eggs* on an English muffin, Canadian bacon or avocado, topped with our fresh Hollandaise sauce* (made with undercooked egg) and served with campfire potatoes (sub salmon for $5)

1/2 EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

1 poached egg* on half an English muffin, Canadian bacon or avocado, topped with Hollandaise sauce* and served with campfire potatoes

THE SCRAMBLER

$18.00

3 eggs* scrambled with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with campfire potatoes and choice of toast. (Add bacon, ham, sausage or avocado for $3)

SCRAMBLER WITH MEAT

$22.00

CHEESE OMELET

$17.00

3 eggs*, Jack and Cheddar cheeses, campfire potatoes and choice of toast Add bacon, ham, sausage or avocado for $3. Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, mushrooms, salsa - 60¢ each

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$18.00

Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits served with traditional style sausage gravy over a bed of campfire potatoes topped with 2 eggs* cooked to order

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$14.00

A half order of our traditional Biscuits & Gravy, 1 egg* and 1 biscuit

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$18.00

Refried beans, 2 eggs* cooked to order and potatoes smothered in cheese and pork green chili on a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream and guacamole

1/2 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.00

A half order of our Huevos Rancheros, 1 egg*

FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

2 slices of Texas Toast dipped in our house recipe and grilled golden brown, topped with butter and powdered sugar

1/2 FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

1 slice of Texas Toast dipped in our house recipe and grilled golden brown, topped with butter and powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST/EGGS/MEAT

$19.00

Full order of french toast with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

1/2 FRENCH TOAST/EGGS/MEAT

$17.00

1/2 order of french toast with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

FULL B-MILK

$16.00

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar

SHORT B-MILK

$14.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar

FULL B-MILK/EGGS/MEAT

$20.00

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

SHORT B-MILK/EGGS/MEAT

$18.00

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

BERRY FULL STACK

$17.00

3 buttermilk pancakes cooked with blueberries and topped with butter and powdered sugar

BERRY SHORT STACK

$15.00

2 buttermilk pancakes cooked with blueberries and topped with butter and powdered sugar

BERRY FULL/EGGS/MEAT

$21.00

3 blueberry pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

BERRY SHORT/EGGS/MEAT

$19.00

2 blueberry pancakes served with 2 eggs* cooked to order and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

THE BIG HOSS

$23.00

3 eggs* cooked to order, toast, campfire potatoes and choice of two breakfast meats

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

Ribeye* steak and 2 eggs*, cooked to order, campfire potatoes and choice of toast

TROUT & EGGS

$24.00

Grilled rainbow trout, 2 eggs* cooked to order, campfire potaotes and choice of toast

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 EGG

$3.00

2 EGGS

$6.00

3 EGGS

$9.00

4 EGGS

$12.00

BAGEL

$4.00

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

$6.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$6.00

BISCUIT

$4.00

SIDE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$8.00

SIDE OF GRAVY

$2.50

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

CAMPFIRE POTATOES

$4.00

CROISSANT

$6.00

CEREAL

$6.00

CORN TORTILLA

$0.75

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.25

FRUIT BOWL

$8.00

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

GRANOLA

$6.00

OATMEAL

$8.00

ORGANIC MAPLE SYRUP

$2.50

SIDE RED SALSA (SMALL)

$0.75

SIDE RED SALSA (LARGE)

$2.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE HAM

$5.00

SIDE CANADIAN BACON

$5.00

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE GREEN CHILI

$2.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.00

TOAST

$2.50

YOGURT

$5.00

1 PANCAKE

$7.00

1 BERRY PANCAKE

$8.00

Starters

BIG HOSS NACHOS

$19.00

Homemade tortilla chips layered with homemade refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream and red salsa. Smothered in pork green chili. Covered with your choice of pork, brisket, or chicken.

1/2 NACHOS

$13.00

CHIPS WITH SALSA

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips with homemade red salsa.

CURLY FRIES

$9.00

BUFFALO WINGS

Served in the great Buffalo tradition with celery and carrots. Choose from Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

Served with seasoned curly fries and homemade ranch dressing.

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Our homemade recipe, cheesy and delicious! Add pork, brisket, chicken or bacon for $5. Make it spicy! Add $1.

CHEESE CURDS

$15.00

Wisconsin white cheddar curds battered and fried piping hot. Served with choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, blue cheese, horseradish or cocktail sauce.

ONION RINGS

$13.00

Beer battered beauties with homemade ranch dressing.

CALAMARI

$17.00

Breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.

Soup & Salad

CLAM CHOWDER

Award-winning and homemade daily. Served with fresh bread and butter.

GREEN PORK CHILI

RED BEEF CHILI

SOUP 1

SOUP 2

SOUP & SALAD

$17.00

Bowl of soup served with a small house salad and choice of dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Spring mix, garden veggies and croutons. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, salmon, brisket or pulled pork for $

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken, salmon, shrimp, brisket, or pork for $

COBB SALAD

$18.00

Spring mix, avocado, turkey, bacon, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and hard boiled egg.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of spring mix, veggies, and croutons.

SPINACH CRANBERRY SALAD

$17.00

1/2 SALAD

Sandwiches

KANSAS CITY

$17.00

Pit cooked pork or brisket in Big Hoss BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

MEMPHIS BELLE

$18.00

Just like the Kansas City but topped with coleslaw.

BEAR BRYANT

$18.00

Pork, brisket or chicken breast with lettuce and tomato in sweet white Alabama sauce.

B.L.T.

$15.00

Center cut bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

JEN'S CLUB

$17.00

A double deck of the finest turkey, bacon and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.

TUNA AVOCADO SANDWICH

$18.00

Albacore tuna salad, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheeses with mayo, lettuce, tomato and sprouts on your choice of bread.

TUNA MELT

$18.00

Albacore tuna salad with Jack and Cheddar cheeses served on sourdough bread and grilled

TURKEY REUBEN

$16.00

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island and sauerkraut on swirled rye bread and grilled.

STEAK SANDWICH*

$21.00

Grilled ribeye* cooked to order, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with pickel and horseradish cream sauce served on the side.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

Shredded beef, peppers, onions and melted cheeses on a hoagie roll.

GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH*

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with a mango salsa and cilantro aoli served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Burgers

BYO HAMBURGER

$17.00

BYO CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

Entrees

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$25.00

TILAPIA

$27.00

Mildly seasoned, sauteed and served on a blend of quinoa and couscous with steamed seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and garlic bread.

TROUT

$27.00

Mildly seasoned, sauteed and served on a blend of quinoa and couscous with steamed seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and garlic bread.

SALMON

$28.00

Grilled salmon cooked to order and topped with an orange beurrre blanc sauce. Served with a side of steamed seasonal vegetables and our quinoa/couscous blend.

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

6 oz filet cooked to order and served with steamed seasonal vegetables and your choice of baby roasted potaotes, mashed potatoes or curly fries.

RIBEYE

$42.00

12 oz Colorado beef cooked to order and serve with steamed seasonal vegetables and your choice of baby roasted potatoes, mashed potatoes or curly fries

SURF N TURF

$46.00

6 oz filet mignon, bacon wrapped shrimp in a sweet chili sauce, served with ashed potaotes and steamed vegetables

Pasta

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$21.00

Fettuccini noodles in our homemade Alfredo sauce and served with a side of garlic bread. Add chicken, salmon, shrimp, pork, or brisket for $

BBQ

SINGLE RIBS

$23.00

Center cut, St Louis style. Pit cooked, juicy and flavorful classics covered in our housemade BBQ sauce, served with slaw and curly fries.

DOUBLE RIBS

$28.00

A double order of our house smoked ribs.

FULL SLAB

$33.00

A full 3 lb slab of our house smoked ribs.

KC PORK PLATE

$23.00

Heaping serving of pit cooked pork in BBQ sauce served with slaw and curly fries

TX BRISKET PLATE

$24.00

Moist and thick cus of brisket, topped with BBQ sauce and served with slaw and curly fries.

2 MEAT PLATE

$27.00

Choice of two pit cooked meats served with slaw and curly fries

3 MEAT PLATE

$30.00

Pork, brisket, and ribs served with slaw and curly fries.

FAMILY PLATTER

$29.00

Pork, brisket, and ribs with slaw and fries, served family style. Price per person $. Minimum 2 people.

Southwest

BIG HOSS BURRITO

$21.00

Choice of pork, brisket, chicken, tilapia or grilled seasonal vegetables, smothered in cheese and green chili and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Includes a side of rice and beans with cheese.

HONDO'S TACOS

$19.00

Choice of pork, brisket or chicken with Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce and red cabbage on two corn tortillas wtih guacamole and sour cream. Includes a side of ride and beans with cheese.

FISH TACOS

$20.00

Tilapia fried on the grill and served on two corn tortillas with mango salsa and cilantro aoli. Includes a side of rice and beans with cheese. Blackened - Add $1

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$11.00

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Corndog

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids PB & J

$11.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Noodles

$11.00

Sides

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$7.00

SIDE SLAW

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

SIDE QUINOA/COUSCOUS

$5.00

EXTRA TACO

$5.00

TEXAS TOAST

$2.50

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.00

SIDE RED SALSA

$2.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GREEN CHILI

$2.50

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SIDE BEANS

$4.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$8.00

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE TURKEY

$5.00

SIDE BACON

$5.00

ROLL

$0.75

GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

HAMBURGER BUN

$1.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.25

CORN TORTILLA

$0.75

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE

Dessert

BROWNIE

$10.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$12.00

APPLE PIE

$10.00

APPLE PIE A LA MODE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

BANANA CREAM PIE

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$10.00

ICE CREAM

Gluten-Free

GF HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

GF CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

GF COBB SALAD

$18.00

GF SPINACH CRANBERRY SALAD

$17.00

GF SOUP 1

GF SOUP 2

GF CLAM CHOWDER

GF RED CHILI

GF GREEN CHILI

GF BYO HAMBURGER

$17.00

BYO hamburger with choice of toppings served on lettuce or on gluten-free bread

GF BYO CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

BYO cheeseburger with choice of toppings served on lettuce or gluten-free bread

GF HONDO'S TACOS

$19.00

GF FISH TACOS

$20.00

GF SINGLE RIBS

$23.00

Single order of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF DOUBLE RIBS

$28.00

Double order of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF FULL SLAB

$33.00

Full slab of ribs served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF KC PORK PLATE

$23.00

House smoked pulled pork served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF TX BRISKET PLATE

$24.00

House smoked brisket served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF 2 MEAT PLATE

$26.00

Choose two of our pit cooked meats served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF 3 MEAT PLATE

$29.00

All three of our pit cooked meats served with slaw and choice of gluten-free side

GF TILAPIA

$27.00

Grilled tilapia served with steamed vegeteables and mashed potatoes

GF TROUT

$27.00

Grilled trout served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes

GF SALMON

$28.00

Grilled salmon in an orange beurre blanc sauce served with steamed vegetables and mashed potaotes

GF FILET MIGNON

$38.00

6 oz filet cooked to order and served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes

GF RIBEYE

$42.00

10 oz Colorado beef cooked to order and served with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes

Soda

COKE

$3.25

DIET

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

ICE TEA

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ORANGE FANTA

$3.25

RED BULL

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$8.00

Juice & Milk

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25+

APPLE JUICE

$3.25+

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25+

MILK

$2.75+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50+

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25+

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25+

TOMATO JUICE

$3.25+

Hot Drinks

COFFEE

$3.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

HOT CIDER

$3.50

COLD BREW

$4.00

CREAM - SMALL

CREAM - LARGE

MILK- SMALL

MILK - LARGE

ALMOND MILK

$1.00

16 oz Draft Beer

16 oz BUDWEISER

$5.00

16 oz PACIFICO

$6.00

16 oz BLUE MOON

$6.00

16 oz ODELL IPA

$7.00

16 oz 90 SHILLING

$7.00

16 oz BRECK LAGER

$6.00

16 oz MTN BEACH

$6.00

16 oz EDDYLINE

$6.00

16 oz CO NATIVE

$7.00

16 oz PIKE PEAK

$7.00

16 oz ROTATING TAP

$7.00

Draft Beer Pitcher

PACIFICO PT

$22.00

BLUE MOON PT

$22.00

ODELL IPA PT

$24.00

90 SHILLING PT

$22.00

BRECK LAGER PT

$24.00

MTN BEACH PT

$22.00

EDDYLINE PT

$24.00

ROTATING TAP PT

$24.00

BUDWEISER PT

$16.00

Bottled Beer

COORS LIGHT BTL

$5.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

$5.00

CORONA BTL

$5.00

MODELO BTL

$5.00

STELLA BTL

$5.00

COLD ONE BTL

$4.00

GUINNES BTL

$5.00

HARD CIDER BTL

$7.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO BTL

$6.00

WHITE CLAW RASPBERRY BTL

$6.00

SPIKED COLD BREW BTL

$8.00

CLAUSTHALER N/A BTL

$6.00

PATROL DOG PALE BTL

$7.00

Vodka

RF VODKA(WELL)

$9.00

TITOS

$11.00

WOODY CREEK

$11.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$9.00

BLUEBERRY VODKA

$11.00

STRAWBERRY VODKA

$11.00

CRANBERRY VODKA

$11.00

CIROC

$9.00

CIROC COCONUT

$9.00

LIFT

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$9.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$9.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$9.00

SKY

$9.00

SKY (WELL) DBL

$15.00

TITOS DBL

$19.00

WOODY CREEK DBL

$19.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA DBL

$15.00

BLUEBERRY VODKA DBL

$19.00

STRAWBERRY VODKA DBL

$19.00

CRANBERRY VODKA DBL

$15.00

CIROC DBL

$19.00

CIROC COCONUT DBL

$15.00

LIFT DBL

$20.00

ABSOLUT DBL

$15.00

ABSOLUT CITRON DBL

ABSOLUT VANILLA DBL

Gin

SEAGRAMS (WELL)

$8.00

BEEFEATER

$9.00

BOMBAY

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

WOODY CREEK GIN

$11.00

GREY WHALE GIN

$11.00

SEAGRAMS (WELL) DBL

$7.00

BOMBAY DBL

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL

$9.00

SEAGRAMS DBL

$7.00

WOODY CREEK GIN DBL

$10.00

GREY WHALE GIN DBL

$10.00

Rum

CASTILLO SILVER (WELL)

$8.00

CASTILLO GOLD

$8.00

CASTILLO SPICED

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

BACARDI

$10.00

GOSLINGS

$10.00

MALIBU

$9.00

CASTILLO SILVER (WELL) DBL

$15.00

CASTILLO GOLD DBL

$15.00

CASTILLO SPICED DBL

$15.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$17.00

BACARDI DBL

$17.00

GOSLINGS DBL

$17.00

MALIBU DBL

$17.00

Tequila

LUNA AZUL (WELL)

$8.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$10.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$11.00

CASAMGOS SILVER

$12.00

CASAMGOS REPO

$13.00

PINEAPPLE HABANERO TEQUILA

$11.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

PATRON XO CAFE

$11.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$13.00

MEZCAL

$10.00

GRAN PATRON

$27.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$11.00

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$12.00

LUNA AZUL (WELL) DBL

$15.00

ESPOLON BLANCO DBL

$17.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO DBL

$19.00

CASAMGOS SILVER DBL

$20.00

CASAMGOS REPO DBL

$21.00

PINEAPPLE HABANERO TEQUILA DBL

$19.00

PATRON SILVER DBL

$19.00

PATRON XO CAFE DBL

$19.00

PATRON REPOSADO DBL

$20.00

PATRON ANEJO DBL

$23.00

MEZCAL DBL

$17.00

GRAN PATRON DBL

$51.00

Whiskey

EVAN WILLIAMS (WELL)

$8.00

EVAN WILLIAMS APPLE

$8.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$11.00

BULLEIT RYE

$11.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

WOODY CREEK RYE

$11.00

JAMESON

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

STRANAHAN'S

$13.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$9.00

SMOKE WAGON

$12.00

EVAN WILLIAMS (WELL) DBL

$15.00

EVAN WILLIAMS APPLE DBL

$13.00

BULLEIT BOURBON DBL

$19.00

BULLEIT RYE DBL

$19.00

BASIL HAYDEN DBL

$20.00

JACK DANIELS DBL

$15.00

JIM BEAM DBL

$15.00

KNOB CREEK DBL

$20.00

MAKERS MARK DBL

$19.00

WOODY CREEK RYE DBL

$19.00

JAMESON DBL

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL DBL

$19.00

STRANAHAN'S DBL

$23.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

DEWARS

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

CHIVAS REGAL 18Yr

$13.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12Yr

$12.00

GLENLIVET 12Yr

$12.00

MACALLAN 12Yr

$13.00

DEWARS DBL

$7.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL

$17.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL

$10.00

CHIVAS REGAL 18Yr DBL

$23.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12Yr DBL

$21.00

GLENLIVET 12Yr DBL

$21.00

MACALLAN 12Yr DBL

$23.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

BAILEYS

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

KAHULA

$9.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

APEROL

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

KAHULA

$9.00

PEACH SNCAPPS

$7.00

FERNET - BRANCA

$12.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPS

$7.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCNAPPS

$7.00

MELON SCHNAPPS

$7.00

RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS

$7.00

GALLIANO

$9.00

ST - GERMAIN

$9.00

PATON CITRONGE

$7.00

HENNESSY

$12.00

JAGERBOMB

$9.00

AGUARDIENTE

$8.00

BAILEYS DBL

$15.00

GRAND MARNIER DBL

$19.00

KAHULA DBL

$15.00

JAGERMEISTER DBL

$9.00

APEROL DBL

$17.00

FRANGELICO DBL

$17.00

CAMPARI DBL

$15.00

KAHULA DBL

$15.00

PEACH SNCAPPS DBL

FERNET - BRANCA DBL

$20.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPS DBL

BUTTERSCOTCH SCNAPPS DBL

MELON SCHNAPPS DBL

RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS DBL

$6.00

GALLIANO DBL

$15.00

ST - GERMAIN DBL

$15.00

PATON CITRONGE DBL

$11.00

HENNESSY DBL

$19.00

JAGERBOMB DBL

$15.00

AGUARDIENTE DBL

$15.00

Cocktails

LIFTED BLOODY MARY

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

BIG HOSS MARGARITA

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

PITCHER HOSS MARGARITA

$45.00

PITCHER SPICY MARGARITA

$45.00

PITCHER WELL MARGARITA

$32.00

GINGER MARGARITA

$15.00

SCREWDRIVER

$9.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

PINEAPPLE PUNCH

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MARTINI

$14.00

SHEER BLISS

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

COLORADO MANHATTEN

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

IRISH COFFEE

$13.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$13.00

HOT TODDY

$12.00

SMUGGLER

$12.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

COSMOPOITAN

$15.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$15.00

MOJITO

$15.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$15.00

SANGRIA

$15.00

SPARKLING LEMONADE

$12.00

CASAMIGOS PALOMA

$15.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

WHISKEY SMASH

$13.00

Mule Mimosa

MIMOSA

$12.00

ALOHA MIMOSA

$14.00

STRAWBERRY BELLINI

$14.00

PEACH BEILLINI

$14.00

CRANBERRY CRUSH

$14.00

RED MULE

$14.00

AMIGO MULE

$14.00

IRISH MULE

$14.00

MOUNTAIN MULE

$14.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$14.00

MEZCAL MULE

$14.00

STRAWBERRY MULE

$14.00

SPICY MULE

$14.00

BERLIN MULE

$14.00

Red Wine

SNAP DRAGON, CABERNET

$11.00

CUPCAKE, PINOT NOIR

$10.00

TRINITY OAKS, MERLOT

$9.00

FINCA LA LINDA, MALBEC

$10.00

SNAP DRAGON, CABERNET BTL

$31.00

CUPCAKE, PINOT NOIR BTL

$35.00

TRINITY OAKS, MERLOT BTL

$31.00

FINCA LA LINDA, MALBEC BTL

$34.00

D'ARENBERG STUMP JUMP, SHIRAZ BTL

$33.00

NEOMIA A LISA, MALBEC BTL

$45.00

ERATH, PINOT NOIR BTL

$63.00

CABRILLO, CABERNET BTL

$53.00

QUERCETO, CHIANTI BTL

$60.00

White Wine

AVA GRACE CHARDONNAY

$9.00

LA FAMIGLIA, PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

OYSTER BAY, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

AVA GRACE CHARDONNAY BTL

$30.00

LA FAMIGLIA, PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$30.00

OYSTER BAY, SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$34.00

JOSEF DROUHIN, LAFORET, CHARDONNAY BTL

$50.00

MALAT, KREMSTAL, RIESLING BTL

$45.00

FERRARI-CARANO, CHARDONNAY BTL

$48.00

Rosé

CAMPUGET, COSTIERES DE GLASS NIMES, ROSE

$10.00

BERTRAND, COTE DES ROSES, ROSE BTL

$49.00

Champagne

CAMPO VIEJO CAVA

$9.00

CHAMPAGNE

$9.00

CAMPO VIEJO CAVA BTL

$36.00

CAMPO VIEJO CAVA

$31.00

CHAMPAGNE

$31.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Think snow!

Location

.45 Village Square #10, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Directions

