Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman

651 Reviews

$

721 W Golf Rd

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pav Bhaji
Chole Bhature
Masala Dosa

Snacks

Samosa Plate (2 Pc)

Samosa Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)

Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Spiced potato dumpling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Kachori Plate (2 Pc)

Kachori Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Round pastry with spiced peas filling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Aloo Tikki Plate (2 Pc)

$2.99

Spiced potato patty. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.

Butter Toast

$2.99

2 pieces of bread toasted with butter

Dil Khush Dabeli

Dil Khush Dabeli

$6.99

Smashed masala potatoes and peanuts filled in a bun with tamarind, garlic, and cilantro chutneys spreads. Garnished with seasonal pomegranate.

Fafda and Kadhi

Fafda and Kadhi

$7.49
Khaman Dhokla (4pc)

Khaman Dhokla (4pc)

$5.99Out of stock

Steamed spiced chickpea cake garnished with chili peppers and cilantro.

Masala Pav

Masala Pav

$6.99

Single pav cooked in bhaji

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Blend of spicy vegetables, served with toasted bread buns and raw onions/lime on the side

Samosa Pav

$6.49

Samosa sandwiched with garlic spread and cilantro chutney

Sev Khamni

Sev Khamni

$6.99

Mixed and mashed khaman served with crunchy noodles garnished with cilantro

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$6.49

Spiced potato dumpling sandwiched with garlic spread and green chutney

Veg Grilled Sandwich

Veg Grilled Sandwich

$8.25

Slices of bread filled with boiled potato, bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, with cilantro chutney spread and seasoned with Indian spices and grilled

Veggie Burger with Fries

Veggie Burger with Fries

$8.99

Mixed vegetable patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and spicy chutney spread on a bun (Add Cheese 0.49)

Chat

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$9.95

Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.

Kachori Chat

Kachori Chat

$9.95

Smashed kachori topped with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$8.95

Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions, chutneys and spices

Khasta Kachori Chat

$5.99

Deep fried puffed pastry with spicy moong dal stuffing, topped with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, chutneys, garnished with cilantro and spices

Dahi Puri

$9.95

Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys garnished with cilantro

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$9.49

Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water

Mix Chat

Mix Chat

$9.49

Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions chickpeas, lentil fritter, yogurt, chutneys and spices

Papri Chat

Papri Chat

$8.95

Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and chat masala

Jain Bhel Puri

$8.95

Puffed rice and sev mixed with chutneys (no onion, garlic, or potatoes)

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$9.49

Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, onion, chutneys, sev (crunchy noodles) and chat masala

Idli Chat

$9.95

Idli cut and topped with spiced chickpeas, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.

Only Puri

$0.25

Aloo Tikki Chat

$9.49

Smashed aloo tiki topped with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.

Dahi Vada

$9.95

Lentil fritters soaked in yogurt sauce, mixed with chutneys garnished with cilantro and spices

Ragda Patties

$8.95

Smashed aloo tiki topped with lentil stew, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, sev, and cilantro.

Sev Ussal

$8.95

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhature

$11.95

Masala chickpeas with 2 bhatura (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Bhatura is made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.

Chole Puri

Chole Puri

$11.95

Masala chickpeas with 3 puri (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Puri is made with whole-wheat flour and oil.

Aloo Puri

$11.95

Masala potatoes with 3 puri (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Puri is made with whole-wheat flour and oil.

Daily Lunch Special

Gujarati Lunch

$10.99

Punjabi Lunch

$10.99

South Indian

Dosas and Uttapams served with sambhar, coconut chutney and tomato/onion chutney.

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Rice and lentil crepe

Cheese Plain Dosa

$10.99

Rice and lentil crepe with melted American cheeses

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions

Cheese Masala Dosa

$11.99

Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions and American cheeses

Idli Sambhar

Idli Sambhar

$7.49

2 steamed rice and lentil cake served with vegetable stew and coconut chutney

Vada Sambhar

$7.49

2 fried lentil fritters served with vegetable stew and coconut chutney

Idli Vada Combo

$7.49

1 steamed rice and lentil cake and 1 fried lentil fritter erved with vegetable stew and coconut chutney

Mysore Plain Dosa

$11.99

Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.99

Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread and spiced potatoes and onions

Paneer Plain Dosa

$11.49

Rice and lentil crepe with shredded paneer

Paneer Masala Dosa

$12.99

Rice and lentil crepe with shredded paneer and spiced potatoes and onions

Paper Dosa

$10.99

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$12.99

Rice, lentil, crepe spread with a blend of spicy vegetables

Pav Bhaji Cheese Dosa

$13.49

Rice, lentil, crepe spread with a blend of spicy vegetables and American cheese

Garlic Plain Dosa

$11.49

Garlic Masala Dosa

$12.49

Rava Plain Dosa

$11.99

Wheat and lentil crepe

Rava Onion Dosa

$12.49

Wheat and lentil crepe with onions

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.99

Wheat and lentil crepe with onions and spiced potatoes and onions

Rava Onion Masala Dosa

$13.49

Plain Uttapam

$9.99

Rice and lentil pancake

Onion Chili Uttapam

$10.49

Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis

Peas Uttapam/Jain Uttapam

$10.49

Rice and lentil pancake garnished with carrots and peas

Vegetable Uttapam

$10.49

Rice and lentil pancake garnished with vegetables

Spring Dosa

$13.49Out of stock

Rice and lentil crepe filled with indo-chinese vegetable mixture

Thali

Special Gujarati Thali

$15.49

2 Daily special vegetables, 1 dal or kadhi, rice, 3 puri or 3 roti, raita, papad, pickle, 1 sweet & 1 snack

Special KathiyaWadi Thali

$15.49

Vegetables

Aloo Gobi

$7.99+

Potatoes and cauliflower

Baingan Bharta

$7.99+

Eggplant

Bhindi Masala (Jain)

$7.99+

Okra

Chana Masala

$7.99+

Chickpeas

Daal Makhani

$7.99+

Black lentils

Jain Chana Masala

$7.99+

Malai Kofta

$7.99+

Vegetable dumpling with gravy

Matar Paneer

$7.99+

Green peas and cottage cheese

Mixed Vegetable (SN)

$7.99+

Seasonal vegetables

Palak Paneer

$7.99+

Spinach and cottage cheese

Rajmah

$7.99+Out of stock

Bhaji ONLY

$7.99+

Surti Undhiyu

$16.99

Aloo Matar

$7.99+Out of stock

Potatoes and green peas

Parathas

Aloo Paratha

$10.99

Potato filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Methi Paratha

$10.99Out of stock

Fenugreek leaves flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Muli Paratha

$10.99

White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Onion Paratha

$10.99

Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Paneer Paratha

$10.99

Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Plain Paratha

$9.99

Plain flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad

Sides

Coconut Chutney (8 oz)

$2.49

Coconut Chutney (16 oz)

$4.95

Daal-Gujarati (8 oz)

$2.49

Daal-Gujarati (16 oz)

$4.95

Khadhi (8 oz)

$1.99

Khadhi (16 oz)

$3.95

Green Chutney (8 oz)

$1.99

Green Chutney (16 oz)

$3.95

Halwa (8 oz)

$2.49

Halwa (16 oz)

$4.95

Plain Papad

$0.75

Masala Papad (1 Pc)

$1.75

Masala Rice Papad (Kicha)

$2.75

Raita (8 oz)

$2.49

Raita (16 oz)

$4.95

Plain Yogurt (8 oz)

$1.49

Plain Yogurt (16 oz)

$2.95

Sambhar (8 oz)

$1.99

Sambhar (16 oz)

$3.95

Sweet Chutney-Tamarind (8 oz)

$3.49

Sweet Chutney-Tamarind (16 oz)

$6.95

Pani (8 oz)

$2.49

Pani (16 oz)

$4.95

Pani Puri Masala (8oz)

$3.99

Pani Puri Masala (16 oz)

$7.95

Tomato Chutney (8 oz)

$2.99

Tomato Chutney (16 oz)

$5.95

Plain Rice (16 oz)

$3.95

Plain Rice (8 oz)

$1.99

Bread

Bhatura

$2.49

Fried bread made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.

Puran Puri

$2.99

Bread with jaggery based filling garnished with butter

Puri

$0.75

Fried bread made with whole-wheat flour and oil.

Roti

$0.75

Whole-wheat flatbread

Naan

$1.99

Garlic Naan

$2.49

Pav (1 Pc)

$1.25

Extra Pav (2 Pc)

$1.95

Extra Pav W/ Amul Butter (2 Pc)

$2.85

Rice

Lemon Rice

$9.99

Rice cooked with a touch of lemon juice and nuts. Served with sambhar

Plain Rice 8 Oz

$1.99

Plain Rice (16 oz)

$3.95

Basmati Rice

Pongal

$10.99Out of stock

Rice & Lentils mixed with fried cumin seeds, black pepper, green chillies, cashew nuts and ginger in ghee (clarified butter). Served with sambhar

Tamarind Rice

$9.99

Rice cooked in tamarind sauce garnished with nuts. Served with sambhar

Tomato Rice

$9.99

Rice cooked with tomatoes, onions and green chilies. Served with sambhar

Vegetable Biryani

$10.99

Rice cooked in special spices with vegetables. Served with raita.

Yogurt Rice

$9.99

Rice Cooked which is seasoned and then combined with sour yogurt. Served with sambhar.

Masala Khichdi (16 oz) & Kadhi (8 oz)

$10.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$1.25

Jalebi Plate (5 Pc)

$2.99

Rasgulla

$0.99

Rasmalai

$1.99

Kala Jamun

$1.24

Rasmalai 3pcs

$4.99

Vadilal Cassatta

$4.49

Gulab Jamun 4 pcs

$3.49

4pc Kala Jamun

$3.99

32 Oz Icecream

$12.99

Gajar Halwa W Ice Cream

$4.99

Vadilal Shikand

$5.99

Chocolate Dosa

$8.99

Mango Rasmalai

$1.99Out of stock

Basundi 8 oz

$3.99Out of stock

Basundi 16 oz

$6.99Out of stock

Fruit Salad 8 oz

$3.99Out of stock

Mukwas Pan

$0.75Out of stock

Cassata Family Pack

$29.99Out of stock

Badam Kulfi

$2.49

Badam Pista Kesar (B.P.K)

$2.49Out of stock

Chatpati Juicee

$1.75

Choco Shot

$2.49

Chocobar

$2.49

Jaljeera Juicee

$1.75

Kachcha Pakka Aam

$1.75

Kala khatta Juicee

$2.49

Kulfi Malai

$2.49Out of stock

Kulfi Thandai

$2.49

Mango Dolly

$2.49

Mango Shot

$2.49

Meva Malai Kulfi

$2.49

Orange Dolly

$2.49

Rajwadi Kulfi

$2.49

Snacks To-Go

Bakharwadi

$6.99

Bhel Mix

$5.29

Masala Bhungala

$4.99

Plain Bhungla

$4.99

Bombay Mix

$5.29

Bundi Masala

$5.49

Bundi Plain

$5.49

Cashews - Black Pepper (8 oz)

$7.75

Cashews - Spicy Pepper (8 oz)

$7.75

Cashews - Black Pepper (16 oz)

$10.50

Cashews - Spicy Pepper (16 oz)

$10.50

Chakri Sticks

$3.99

Chana Chor

$5.49Out of stock

Chana Dal

$5.29

Corn Chiwda

$5.49

Dalmoth

$5.49

Fafda (1/2 Lb)

$7.49

Fulwadi

$5.99

Green Chili Pickle

$5.99

Gur Para

$5.99Out of stock

Kabuli Chana

$5.49

Khaman

$12.99

Masala Peanuts

$3.99

Matti

$6.99

Moong

$5.49

Navrang Chiwada

$5.49

Pani Puri (50 Pc)

$6.99

Pillow Delight

$4.49

Pohe Chiwada

$5.49

Potato Chiwada

$6.49

Potato Katri

$5.29

Tum Tum

$4.49

Vatana

$4.49

Aha Snacks

$2.99

Thalaivaa Snacks

$2.49

Mahek Snack

$2.99

Mahek Khakara

$1.99

Mathia

$4.99

Fafda 1 Lb

$14.99

Chorafali

$7.99

Mini Chorofali

$6.99

Mini Mathia

$5.99

Masala-Papdi

$4.29

Plain-Papdi

$4.29

Namak-Para

$5.29

Sweet-Para

$5.29

Methi-Para

$5.29Out of stock

Farsi-Puri

$3.99

Methi-Puri

$4.99

Masala-Puri

$3.99

Medium Plain-Sev

$4.29

Medium Spicy-Sev

$4.29

Ratlami-Sev

$4.99

Super-Sev

$4.29

Thin spicy - Sev

$4.29

Thin Plain-Sev

$4.29

Thin Nylon-Sev

$4.99

Bhavnagri

$4.29

Plain Gathiya

$4.29

Sweets To-Go

Almond Barfi

$7.99

Balushahi

$7.99

Besan Ladoo

$7.50Out of stock

Cashew Barfi

$7.49

Chocolate Barfi

$7.49Out of stock

Chum Chum

$7.49

Coconut Barfi

$7.25

Cream Cutlet

$7.99

Dry Nut Barfi

$7.49

Milkcake

$7.99Out of stock

Gulab Jamun

$7.99

Gulab Jamun Sandwich

$8.99

Jalebi (16oz)

$7.99

Jalebi (8oz)

$4.49

Kaju Katri

$9.99

Kaju Katri Kesar

$9.99

Kala Jamun

$8.25

Kalakand

$7.99Out of stock

Ladoo

$7.99

Magas

$7.99

Mango Barfi

$7.49

Mix Mithai

$7.99

Mohanthal

$6.99

Mysore Pak

$7.49Out of stock

Penda White

$6.99

Penda Kesar

$7.49

Pista Barfi

$7.49

Rolls

$8.99

Soan Papdi Large

$9.99Out of stock

Soan Papdi Medium

$4.99Out of stock

Soan Papdi Small

$2.99Out of stock

Soan Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Small Rasagula

$7.99

Sweet Bundi

$6.49

Three In One Barfi

$7.49Out of stock

Gud Jalebi 8 Oz

$5.99

Mohanlal Halwa Small

$7.99

Mohanlal Halwa Big

$14.99

Special Barfi (14oz

$10.99Out of stock

Special Barfi (7 Oz)

$6.99Out of stock

Pheni

$5.24Out of stock

Ready-2-Go

Badam Shake

$4.99Out of stock

Basil Drink

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.15

Can Soda

$1.25

Coconut Water

$2.99

Jeeru Soda

$1.99

Kashmiri Soda

$1.99

Limca

$1.89

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Nimbooz Masala

$1.89

Pakola

$1.89

Thumbs Up

$1.89

Frooti

$1.10

Maaza Drink

$1.89

Fanta

$1.89

Amul Drinks

$1.99

Mango Juice

$0.99Out of stock

Bottled Sugarcane Juice

$2.79Out of stock

Storia

$1.25Out of stock

Fresh Juices

Fresh Coconut Water

$5.99

Masala Soda

$2.99

Shakes and Lassis

Sweet Lassi

$4.49

Salted Lassi

$4.49

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Buttermilk (Chaas)

$1.99

Chikoo Shake

$5.99

Sittafal Shake

$6.99

Faluda

$7.99

Mango Shake

$4.99

Icecream Shake

$5.99

Hot Drinks

Tea (Chai)

$1.49

Coffee

$1.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Directions

Gallery
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rehman Sweets
orange star4.3 • 281
204 Roosevelt Rd Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd
orange star4.6 • 363
2737 W Algonquin Rd Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Indian Harvest.
orange starNo Reviews
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR NAPERVILLE, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Kama Bistro
orange star4.6 • 3,480
9 South La Grange Road La Grange, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
orange star3.9 • 651
2600 W. Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Hoffman Estates
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston