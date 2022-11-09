- Home
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
651 Reviews
$
721 W Golf Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Popular Items
Snacks
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)
Spiced potato dumpling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Kachori Plate (2 Pc)
Round pastry with spiced peas filling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Aloo Tikki Plate (2 Pc)
Spiced potato patty. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Butter Toast
2 pieces of bread toasted with butter
Dil Khush Dabeli
Smashed masala potatoes and peanuts filled in a bun with tamarind, garlic, and cilantro chutneys spreads. Garnished with seasonal pomegranate.
Fafda and Kadhi
Khaman Dhokla (4pc)
Steamed spiced chickpea cake garnished with chili peppers and cilantro.
Masala Pav
Single pav cooked in bhaji
Pav Bhaji
Blend of spicy vegetables, served with toasted bread buns and raw onions/lime on the side
Samosa Pav
Samosa sandwiched with garlic spread and cilantro chutney
Sev Khamni
Mixed and mashed khaman served with crunchy noodles garnished with cilantro
Vada Pav
Spiced potato dumpling sandwiched with garlic spread and green chutney
Veg Grilled Sandwich
Slices of bread filled with boiled potato, bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, with cilantro chutney spread and seasoned with Indian spices and grilled
Veggie Burger with Fries
Mixed vegetable patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and spicy chutney spread on a bun (Add Cheese 0.49)
Chat
Samosa Chat
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Kachori Chat
Smashed kachori topped with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions, chutneys and spices
Khasta Kachori Chat
Deep fried puffed pastry with spicy moong dal stuffing, topped with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, chutneys, garnished with cilantro and spices
Dahi Puri
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys garnished with cilantro
Pani Puri
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
Mix Chat
Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions chickpeas, lentil fritter, yogurt, chutneys and spices
Papri Chat
Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and chat masala
Jain Bhel Puri
Puffed rice and sev mixed with chutneys (no onion, garlic, or potatoes)
Sev Puri
Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, onion, chutneys, sev (crunchy noodles) and chat masala
Idli Chat
Idli cut and topped with spiced chickpeas, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Only Puri
Aloo Tikki Chat
Smashed aloo tiki topped with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Dahi Vada
Lentil fritters soaked in yogurt sauce, mixed with chutneys garnished with cilantro and spices
Ragda Patties
Smashed aloo tiki topped with lentil stew, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, sev, and cilantro.
Sev Ussal
Chole Bhatura
Chole Bhature
Masala chickpeas with 2 bhatura (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Bhatura is made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.
Chole Puri
Masala chickpeas with 3 puri (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Puri is made with whole-wheat flour and oil.
Aloo Puri
Masala potatoes with 3 puri (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Puri is made with whole-wheat flour and oil.
Daily Lunch Special
South Indian
Plain Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe
Cheese Plain Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with melted American cheeses
Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
Cheese Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions and American cheeses
Idli Sambhar
2 steamed rice and lentil cake served with vegetable stew and coconut chutney
Vada Sambhar
2 fried lentil fritters served with vegetable stew and coconut chutney
Idli Vada Combo
1 steamed rice and lentil cake and 1 fried lentil fritter erved with vegetable stew and coconut chutney
Mysore Plain Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread
Mysore Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread and spiced potatoes and onions
Paneer Plain Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with shredded paneer
Paneer Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with shredded paneer and spiced potatoes and onions
Paper Dosa
Pav Bhaji Dosa
Rice, lentil, crepe spread with a blend of spicy vegetables
Pav Bhaji Cheese Dosa
Rice, lentil, crepe spread with a blend of spicy vegetables and American cheese
Garlic Plain Dosa
Garlic Masala Dosa
Rava Plain Dosa
Wheat and lentil crepe
Rava Onion Dosa
Wheat and lentil crepe with onions
Rava Masala Dosa
Wheat and lentil crepe with onions and spiced potatoes and onions
Rava Onion Masala Dosa
Plain Uttapam
Rice and lentil pancake
Onion Chili Uttapam
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis
Peas Uttapam/Jain Uttapam
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with carrots and peas
Vegetable Uttapam
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with vegetables
Spring Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe filled with indo-chinese vegetable mixture
Thali
Vegetables
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant
Bhindi Masala (Jain)
Okra
Chana Masala
Chickpeas
Daal Makhani
Black lentils
Jain Chana Masala
Malai Kofta
Vegetable dumpling with gravy
Matar Paneer
Green peas and cottage cheese
Mixed Vegetable (SN)
Seasonal vegetables
Palak Paneer
Spinach and cottage cheese
Rajmah
Bhaji ONLY
Surti Undhiyu
Aloo Matar
Potatoes and green peas
Parathas
Aloo Paratha
Potato filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Methi Paratha
Fenugreek leaves flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Muli Paratha
White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Onion Paratha
Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Paneer Paratha
Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Plain Paratha
Plain flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Sides
Coconut Chutney (8 oz)
Coconut Chutney (16 oz)
Daal-Gujarati (8 oz)
Daal-Gujarati (16 oz)
Khadhi (8 oz)
Khadhi (16 oz)
Green Chutney (8 oz)
Green Chutney (16 oz)
Halwa (8 oz)
Halwa (16 oz)
Plain Papad
Masala Papad (1 Pc)
Masala Rice Papad (Kicha)
Raita (8 oz)
Raita (16 oz)
Plain Yogurt (8 oz)
Plain Yogurt (16 oz)
Sambhar (8 oz)
Sambhar (16 oz)
Sweet Chutney-Tamarind (8 oz)
Sweet Chutney-Tamarind (16 oz)
Pani (8 oz)
Pani (16 oz)
Pani Puri Masala (8oz)
Pani Puri Masala (16 oz)
Tomato Chutney (8 oz)
Tomato Chutney (16 oz)
Plain Rice (16 oz)
Plain Rice (8 oz)
Bread
Bhatura
Fried bread made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.
Puran Puri
Bread with jaggery based filling garnished with butter
Puri
Fried bread made with whole-wheat flour and oil.
Roti
Whole-wheat flatbread
Naan
Garlic Naan
Pav (1 Pc)
Extra Pav (2 Pc)
Extra Pav W/ Amul Butter (2 Pc)
Rice
Lemon Rice
Rice cooked with a touch of lemon juice and nuts. Served with sambhar
Plain Rice 8 Oz
Plain Rice (16 oz)
Basmati Rice
Pongal
Rice & Lentils mixed with fried cumin seeds, black pepper, green chillies, cashew nuts and ginger in ghee (clarified butter). Served with sambhar
Tamarind Rice
Rice cooked in tamarind sauce garnished with nuts. Served with sambhar
Tomato Rice
Rice cooked with tomatoes, onions and green chilies. Served with sambhar
Vegetable Biryani
Rice cooked in special spices with vegetables. Served with raita.
Yogurt Rice
Rice Cooked which is seasoned and then combined with sour yogurt. Served with sambhar.
Masala Khichdi (16 oz) & Kadhi (8 oz)
Dessert
Gulab Jamun
Jalebi Plate (5 Pc)
Rasgulla
Rasmalai
Kala Jamun
Rasmalai 3pcs
Vadilal Cassatta
Gulab Jamun 4 pcs
4pc Kala Jamun
32 Oz Icecream
Gajar Halwa W Ice Cream
Vadilal Shikand
Chocolate Dosa
Mango Rasmalai
Basundi 8 oz
Basundi 16 oz
Fruit Salad 8 oz
Mukwas Pan
Cassata Family Pack
Badam Kulfi
Badam Pista Kesar (B.P.K)
Chatpati Juicee
Choco Shot
Chocobar
Jaljeera Juicee
Kachcha Pakka Aam
Kala khatta Juicee
Kulfi Malai
Kulfi Thandai
Mango Dolly
Mango Shot
Meva Malai Kulfi
Orange Dolly
Rajwadi Kulfi
Snacks To-Go
Bakharwadi
Bhel Mix
Masala Bhungala
Plain Bhungla
Bombay Mix
Bundi Masala
Bundi Plain
Cashews - Black Pepper (8 oz)
Cashews - Spicy Pepper (8 oz)
Cashews - Black Pepper (16 oz)
Cashews - Spicy Pepper (16 oz)
Chakri Sticks
Chana Chor
Chana Dal
Corn Chiwda
Dalmoth
Fafda (1/2 Lb)
Fulwadi
Green Chili Pickle
Gur Para
Kabuli Chana
Khaman
Masala Peanuts
Matti
Moong
Navrang Chiwada
Pani Puri (50 Pc)
Pillow Delight
Pohe Chiwada
Potato Chiwada
Potato Katri
Tum Tum
Vatana
Aha Snacks
Thalaivaa Snacks
Mahek Snack
Mahek Khakara
Mathia
Fafda 1 Lb
Chorafali
Mini Chorofali
Mini Mathia
Masala-Papdi
Plain-Papdi
Namak-Para
Sweet-Para
Methi-Para
Farsi-Puri
Methi-Puri
Masala-Puri
Medium Plain-Sev
Medium Spicy-Sev
Ratlami-Sev
Super-Sev
Thin spicy - Sev
Thin Plain-Sev
Thin Nylon-Sev
Bhavnagri
Plain Gathiya
Sweets To-Go
Almond Barfi
Balushahi
Besan Ladoo
Cashew Barfi
Chocolate Barfi
Chum Chum
Coconut Barfi
Cream Cutlet
Dry Nut Barfi
Milkcake
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun Sandwich
Jalebi (16oz)
Jalebi (8oz)
Kaju Katri
Kaju Katri Kesar
Kala Jamun
Kalakand
Ladoo
Magas
Mango Barfi
Mix Mithai
Mohanthal
Mysore Pak
Penda White
Penda Kesar
Pista Barfi
Rolls
Soan Papdi Large
Soan Papdi Medium
Soan Papdi Small
Soan Cake
Small Rasagula
Sweet Bundi
Three In One Barfi
Gud Jalebi 8 Oz
Mohanlal Halwa Small
Mohanlal Halwa Big
Special Barfi (14oz
Special Barfi (7 Oz)
Pheni
Ready-2-Go
Badam Shake
Basil Drink
Bottled Water
Can Soda
Coconut Water
Jeeru Soda
Kashmiri Soda
Limca
Mango Lassi
Nimbooz Masala
Pakola
Thumbs Up
Frooti
Maaza Drink
Fanta
Amul Drinks
Mango Juice
Bottled Sugarcane Juice
Storia
Fresh Juices
Shakes and Lassis
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169