Around The Table Catering 310 Market Street Kingston PA 18704
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are an unique kosher vegetarian food truck. We also serve vegan options. We specialise in Middle Eastern food. We serve falafel, tofu shawarma, shakshuka, and much more! Fun fact, we won best food truck of the Lehigh Valley 2022 out of 52 food trucks!
310 market street, Kingston, PA 18704
