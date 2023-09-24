Restaurant info

Located in Kingston, PA, The Bagel Bar stands as a delightful haven for bagel enthusiasts and lovers of fresh baked goods alike. This charming bakery and cafe have earned its reputation for excellence with its commitment to quality and unique offerings. As a kosher certified establishment, it caters to a diverse clientele seeking vegetarian options and a range of dairy delights. Proudly producing New York-style kettle boiled bagels, their creations boast that perfect chewy texture and rich flavor that leaves patrons coming back for more. With a warm and inviting ambiance, The Bagel Bar offers a delectable assortment of fresh baked goods, making it a must-visit spot for those in search of a delectable culinary experience.