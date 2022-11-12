Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Arslans Turkish Street Food 113 Walnut Avenue

113 Walnut Avenue

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Popular Items

Wraps

Beef & Lamb Doner Wrap

$14.50

In lavash with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, fries, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs, & white sauce

Chicken Doner Wrap

$13.50

In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, fries, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce

Combo Doner Wrap

$14.00

Beef & Lamb + Chicken Doner, in lavash with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, fries, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs, & white sauce

Falafel Wrap

$12.50

In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce.

Side of fries

$3.50

Plates

$19.00

Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides. **please note that rice pilaf contains gluten and is cooked with butter**

$17.50

Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides. **please note that rice pilaf contains gluten and is cooked with butter**

Combo Doner Plate

$18.25

Beef & Lamb + Chicken Doner - served with white sauce, pita & choice of 2 sides.

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides. **please note that rice pilaf contains gluten and is cooked with butter**

Boxes

Halal Doner Kebab or Falafel - served in a box full of fries, with a choice of sauce. (THIS IS NOT A WRAP W/ SIDE OF FRIES)
$13.00

Beef & Lamb Doner - served in a box full of fries, with a choice of sauce.

$12.00

Chicken Doner - served in a box full of fries, with a choice of sauce.

Combo Doner Box

$12.50

Beef & Lamb + Chicken Doner - served in a box full of fries, with a choice of sauce.

Falafel Box

$11.00

Falafel pieces - served in a box full of fries, with a choice of sauce.

Mezes (small plates)

small plates
Red Lentil Kofte

$14.00

Seasoned red lentil & bulgur patties. (vegan) Served with mixed greens, lemon wedges, pickles & cacik sauce.

Hummus w/ pita

$7.00
Turkish vegan Lahmacun (Pizza)

$15.00

Turkish flatbread/pizza. Flatbread topped with seasoned vegan meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, herbs, & lemon wedges.

Sigara Borek

$7.50

feta cheese wrapped in phyllo & fried, served with white sauce

Sauces

White Sauce

$0.50

mayo, yogurt, garlic & dill

Cacik

$0.50

yogurt, cucumber, garlic & dry mint

Tahini

$0.50

Tahini, garlic, lemon juice & cumin. *vegan*

Hot Sauce

Extras

Extra Falafel (6 Piece)

$6.00

Doner - 6 oz. (Meat only)

$10.00

Beef & Lamb Doner, Chicken Doner, or Combo.

Dolma (4 Piece)

$4.00

seasoned grains wrapped in grape leaves

Bulgur Pilaf

$4.00

wheat grain, cooked with tomato and red bell pepper. mildly spicy. *vegan*

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

**please note that rice pilaf contains gluten and is cooked with butter**

small fries

$3.50

large fries

$5.00

Pita

$1.25

Side of hummus

$4.00

Dessert

$5.00

large slice of pistachio baklava. carrot is in reference to its shape, this does not contain carrot.

Turkish delight

$2.25

Flavors: -Strawberry & Milk, Coconut (V) (GF) (Nuts Free) -Rose Petals, Pomegranate, Pistachio (V)(GF) -Chocolate & Hazelnut, Milk, Rose Petals (GF) -Mango, Sliced Pistachio (V)(GF) -Saffron, Pomegranate, Roasted Pistachio (GF)(V) -Milk & Chocolate, Hazelnut, Sliced Pistachio (GF) -Blackberry, Cornstarch (GF)(V)(Nuts Free) -Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnuts, Powder Pistachio (GF) -Chocolate & Raspberry, Roasted & Ground Hazelnut (GF) -Pomegranate, Roasted Hazelnuts, Powder Pistachio (GF) (V) -Pomegranate & Milk, Coconut, Roasted Pistachio (GF) (V) -Black Mulberry, Roasted Pistachio, Sliced Pistachio (GF) (V)

Drinks

Soda, 12 oz can

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper or 7-UP

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.05

Mandarin, Lime, Mineragua, or Pineapple

Apple Juice

$3.25

Martinellis

Sidral Mundet

$3.75

Yogurt Drink

$4.50

Karoun Original or Karoun Mint

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.75

San Pelegrino - 1 liter

$6.00

Turkish Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf - Black tea

$4.00

unsweetened

Snapple Iced Tea

$4.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate 15.5 oz can

$4.50

Lemon Elation, Revel berry, Bluephoria or Orange Exuberance

Uludağ Gazoz

$4.00

Uludağ Frutti

$3.50

Strawberry, Peach, Pomegranate, Lemon, or Strawberry & Watermelon

Frutti Extra

$4.00

Melon or Mandarin

Beypazari

$3.50

Pomegranate, Mandarin, Mango/Pineapple or Strawberry/Watermelon.

Freez Mix

$4.00

Mango & Peach, Pineapple & Coconut, Lychee, Lemon & Mint, Ginger & Lemon or Kiwi & Lime

Fresher

$4.00

Pineapple, Strawberry, Mandarin or Apple

Lassi

$4.75

Mango

Vimto

$3.00

Rani Float - Peach

$3.50

Salgam juice - 1 liter

$10.00

Fermented black carrot juice. Original or Spicy.

Soup & Salad

Gunun Corbasi (soup of the day) BOWL

$5.50

Red Lentil (vegetarian)

Gunun Corbasi (soup of the day) CUP

$3.00

Red Lentil (vegetarian)

Coban Salad

$10.50+

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parsley. Tossed in lemon juice & olive oil, Pomegranate Molasses drizzle.

Istanbul Salad

$12.50+

Lettuce, Arugula, Red Cabbage, Carrots, & Tomatoes. Tossed with lemon juice & EVOO. Garnished with Feta & Olives.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

In pita, side of fries & white sauce.

Kids Beef & Lamb Doner wrap

$12.00

beef & lamb doner wrapped in lavash, side of fries & white sauce.

Kids Chicken Doner wrap

$12.00

Chicken Doner wrapped in lavash, served with fries & white sauce.

Kids Beef & Lamb Doner plate

$11.00

Beef & Lamb Doner plate, served with rice & white sauce.

Kids Chicken Doner plate

$11.00

Chicken Doner, served with rice & white sauce.

Merchandise

Emirelli wood fire grilled olives

$12.00

Turkish Coffee set

$15.00

Emirelli Wildflower Honey w/ comb

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and experience Turkish culture and hospitality meshed with Santa Cruz's low-key vibe. The food is fresh, delicious and will leave you craving more...

Location

113 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

