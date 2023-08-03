- Home
Art Priori 18250 Collins Ave
18250 Collins Ave
North Miami Beac, FL 33160
Dinner
Salad
Greek Salad
mesclun, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta, kalamata olives, dressed with olive oil
Bordeaux Salad
roasted beets, grilled bell pepper, apple, rocket, goat cheese, nuts, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce
Frisée aux Lardons Salad
frisée, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, poached egg, croutons, goat cheese, dressed with creamy mustard-balsamic dressing
De Bistec Salad
grilled skirt steak, zoodles, rocket, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, dressed with honey-balsamic sauce
Grilled Octopus Salad
rocket, tomato, red onion, potato, dressed with chef's special sauce
Brie “Ile de France” Salad
baked brie, rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, nuts, pomegranate, dressed with cranberry sauce
Burrata Salad
over tomatoes, rocket, basil leaves, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce
Poitou-Charentes Salad
warm goat cheese tart, poached pear, sliced prosciutto, mesclun, dressed with champagne vinegar
Cold Appetizers
Mezze for Two
hummus, tzatziki, mushroom dip
Foie-Gras Pate
topped with fig marmalade, croutons, dry fruits
Chicken Mousse “Black Currant”
chicken liver spread, topped with topped with brandy, softened black currants
Salmon Gravlax
thinly sliced salmon, marinated in sugar, served on a bed of pink Himalayan salt
Whipped Ricotta
whole milk ricotta, fresh mint, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, honey, flat bread
Charcuterie for Two: Meats
assorted cold meats
Charcuterie for Two: Pickled
assorted pickled delicacies
Charcuterie for Two: Cheeses
assorted cheeses
Raw Bar
Oysters: Blue Point
1/2 dozen
Oysters: Kumamoto
1/2 dozen
Oysters: Prince Edward Island
1/2 dozen
Oyster Shooters
three oyster shots with lemon juice, grated jalapeno, quail egg, flying fish roe, chef's signature sauce
Carpaccio: Beef
beef: rocket, parmesan, aioli, dressed with yuzu truffle sauce, balsamic reduction
Tartar: Beef
beef: shallots, cornichons, capers, egg yolk, mustard, parsley, Tabasco, Worchester sauce
Tartar: Tuna
tuna: mango, avocado, microgreens, dressed with soy sauce and mango-chutney sauce
Crudo: Chilean sea bass
chilean sea bass: microgreens, jalapeno, dressed with spicy citrus yuzu ponzu
Crudo: Tuna
tuna: lemon mascarpone, toasted almonds, apple, parsley, dressed with vinaigrette
Louis XIV
caviar served with egg yolk, egg white, onion, chives, creme fraiche, mini crepes
Caviar: Red
served with creme fraiche, toast
Caviar: Black
served with creme fraiche, toast
Seafood Tower
Blue Point oysters, Kumamoto oysters, poached shrimps, chilled cold-water lobster, tuna tartar, assorted sashimi, Chilean king crab, caviar
Hot Appetizers
Patatas Bravas
homemade aioli, creme fraiche, topped with salmon roe
Roasted Bone Marrow
shallot confit, citrus, thyme, parsley, garlic, dressed with cognac
Foie-Gras
seared duck liver over caramelized apple, dressed with mulberry sauce
Dates “à Cheval”
stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped with sliced bacon, baked in “spiceberry” sauce
Escargot Gratinée
baked with herbs in garlic butter
Calamari
fried, topped with spicy aioli
Grilled Spanish Octopus
finger potato, cherry tomato, spicy aioli
Lobster Ravioli
in seafood bisque cream sauce, dressed with cognac
Brie “Jacques”
baked in butterscotch, topped with honey, toasted walnuts, dried fruit
Soup
Of the Sea
Cioppino for Two
spicy tomato, tiger prawns, scallops, lobster, mussels, calamari, whitefish filet, lobster
Lobster
baked, stuffed with crab meat, spinach, mozzarella, oregano, topped with garlic-lemon butter
Chilean Sea Bass
cooked in organic cedar plank, served with vegetables, dressed with miso-glaze sauce and soy foam
Branzino
grilled, served with aioli, crispy carrot, salad
Arctic Char
baked, rocket, topped with cranberry marmalade, foam
Mussels “Marinieres”
poached in white wine with shallots, thyme, tomatoes, basil and butter
Swordfish
baked, topped with lemon, creamy marble sauce
Diver Scallops
dressed with pesto cream sauce
Frutti Di Mare
spaghetti with shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinated in olive oil and lemon zest with creamy sauce
Lobster Fettuccine
with creamy sauce, saffron
Squid Ink Spaghetti
dressed with bisque sauce, bacon crumbs
Garnalen Shrimp
shallot, thymine, garlic, vegetable broth, cream, saffron
Pike Tornado
Creamy Shrimp Risotto
Dover Sole Meuniere
Of the Land
Burger: Beef
beef: sirloin patty, caramelized onion, gruyere
Burger: Lamb
lamb: rocket, capers, mayonnaise, tomato
Skirt Steak, 10 oz
rocket, veg, dressed with chipotle sauce
Pozharsky Cutlets
breaded cutlets of ground chicken, dressed with mushroom sauce
Coq Dans Le Vin
Cornish hen in puff pastry, champignons, shallot, red wine, cognac, bacon, carrots
Ribeye Steak, 14 oz
New York Strip Reserve, 12 oz
Beefsteak in Seaweed Butter Sauce, 10 oz
Filet Mignon
Pork Medallion
Leg of Lamb
Duck Magre
Tamahack, 42 oz
Dessert
Marquis
delicate dark chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry puree
Strudel
stuffed with apples and dried apricots, served hot with scoop of ice cream
Tiramisu
layered with whipped cream and mascarpone, flavored with cocoa
Éclairs
choux dough, filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate
Napoleon
layers of flakey dough with custard cream, topped with chocolate sauce
Poached Pear
vanilla sauce, raspberry praline, stuffed with vanilla mascarpone
Pavlova
topped with raspberry praline, softly whipped cream, and fresh berries
Tarte Tatin
upside-down cake made of thin pastry, pears in caramel sauce, served hot with a scoop of ice cream
Halva Parfait
frozen, with whipped cream, honey caramel, rum, walnut, topped with glazed chocolate
Cheese Fritters (Syrniki)
berries, sour cream, honey
Fruit Platter for Two
watermelon, berries, melon, orange, grapes
Ice Cream
vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry
Chocolate Lava
Lemon Tart
Mousse Raspberry
Mousse White Chocolate
Mousse Duo Chocolate
Caramel Sea Salt
Vanilla Bean
Pistachio
Dark Chocolate
Hazelnut
Banana Dolce De Leche
Sorbet Lemon
Sorbet Mango
Sorbet Raspberry
Sorbet Strawberry
Brunch / Lunch
Eggs
Omelette: Spanish
bacon, peppers, onion, potatoes, cheddar
Omelette: Italian
tomato, basil, spinach, mozzarella, olives
Omelette: French
cherry tomato, spinach, crumbled goat cheese, capers
Omelette: Protein
egg whites, chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, zucchini
Benedict: Original
Benedict: Salmon Avocado
Benedict: Lobster
Benedict: Latke
Three Eggs: Scrambled
Three Eggs: Sunny Side Up
Shakshuka
Maghreb style in a sauce of tomato, olive oil, feta cheese, peppers, onion, and spices
Savory
Croque Madame
ham, gruyere, bechamel sauce, fried egg, served on toasted bread with cornichons, rocket
Croissant with Prosciutto
rocket, blue cheese, glazed with thousand island and balsamic
Chicken Mousse “Black Currant”
chicken liver spread, topped with topped with brandy, softened black currants
Tartine: Original
original: creamy burrata, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, rocket, balsamic glaze, pesto
Tartine: Smoked salmon
smoked salmon: creme fraiche, capers, radish, rocket
Tartine: Sorrento
sorrento: roasted grape honey, whipped ricotta, prosciutto, cashew
Creamy Oatmeal
topped with granola and yogurt, fruit, honey
Sweet
Stuffed French Toast
two slices of French loaf stuffed with mascarpone, served with fresh whipped cream, fruit
Pancakes: Nutella
nutella: with raspberry, toasted almonds
Pancakes: Blueberry
blueberry: with maple syrup, whipped cream
Pancakes: Tiramisu and amaretto
tiramisu and amaretto: with mascarpone, grated chocolate
Crepes: Nutella
nutella, strawberry, mascarpone, walnuts
Crepes: Dulce de leche
dulche de leche, mascarpone, berries, pistachio
Crepes: Strawberry
strawberry, lemon curd, chantilly cream, flambe
Soup
Classic French Onion
veal broth, caramelized onions, gruyere
Lobster Bisque
bergamot, dressed with cognac
Avocado Escargot Cappuccino
avocado, champignon mushrooms, escargot, olive oil, whole milk foam
Gazpacho: Original
hardened bread, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, garlic, drizzled with olive oil, wine vinegar
Gazpacho: Beet-raspberry
cucumber, onion, beet, fresh dill, raspberry, drizzled with olive oil
Wraps & Sandos
Duck Wrap
duck breast, mesclun greens, pears, roasted almond, raspberry sauce
Poulette Wrap
grilled chicken breast, tomato, rocket, parmesan, red onion, pesto, croutons
Salmon Wrap
lox, capers, tomato, rocket, red onion, burrata
Steak Sandwich
skirt steak, caramelized onions, mozzarella, on a pressed baguette
Parisian Sandwich
salami, gruyere, cornichons, dijon mustard, on a pressed baguette
French Onion Fromage Sandwich
caramelized onions, gruyere, on a pressed baguette
Entree
Calamari
fried, topped with spicy aioli
Grilled Spanish Octopus
finger potato, cherry tomato, spicy aioli
Chilean Sea Bass
cooked in organic cedar plank, served with vegetables, dressed with miso-glaze sauce and soy foam
Branzino
grilled, served with aioli, crispy carrot, salad
Diver Scallops
dressed with pesto cream sauce
Frutti Di Mare
spaghetti with shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinated in olive oil and lemon zest with creamy sauce
Lobster Fettuccine
with creamy sauce, saffron
Squid Ink Spaghetti
dressed with bisque sauce, bacon crumbs
Garnalen Shrimp
grilled, marinated in chili and mint
Creamy Shrimp Risotto
Dover Sole Meuniere
pan seared, topped with lemon and capers
Burger: Beef
beef: sirloin patty, caramelized onion, gruyere
Burger: Lamb
lamb: rocket, capers, mayonnaise, tomato
Ribeye Steak, 14 oz
onions, rosemary, grilled vegetables, drizzled with tomato-basil sauce
New York Strip Reserve, 12 oz
rosemary, grilled vegetables
Skirt Steak, 10 oz
rocket, veg, dressed with chipotle sauce
Beefsteak In Seaweed Butter Sauce, 10 oz
garlic, unsalted butter, dressed with chopped coriander, served with foie-gras mousse
Filet Mignon
layered with portobello mushrooms in cream sauce, served on bed of spinach and green asparagus shoots
Pork Medallion
baked, shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, dressed with cream-mushroom sauce
Leg Of Lamb
baked in batter with sweet mustard, rosemary, ginger and Provencal spices, served with vegetables
Duck “Magre”
duck breast in honey and spices, served on bed of sautéd spinach with apple and pear, dressed with mulberry sauce
Pozharsky Cutlets
breaded cutlets of ground chicken, dressed with mushroom sauce
Coq Dans Le Vin
cornish hen, champignons, shallot, red wine, cognac, bacon, carrots
