Arte Pizzeria

Popular Items

PEPPERONI ROLL
16" Cheese
16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)

Pizza

16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)

16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)

$1.00

Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.

16" Half and Half (White Sauce)

16" Half and Half (White Sauce)

$1.00

Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce per pizza). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$17.49

Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.

16" Bianca

16" Bianca

$22.99

Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$23.99

Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$24.99

Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$26.99

Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$23.99

For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.

16" Garlic Cheese

16" Garlic Cheese

$17.99

Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce!

16" Seasonal Pizza

16" Seasonal Pizza

$29.99

An exotic medley of organic mushrooms from hazel dell mushrooms, baby spinach, and crispy pancetta, atop a base of house made garlic cream sauce.

16" Chicken Pesto

16" Chicken Pesto

$23.99

Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)

16" Bruschetta

16" Bruschetta

$21.99

Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).

16" Mediterranean

16" Mediterranean

$26.99

Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)

16" Rustica

16" Rustica

$23.99

Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

16" Contadina

16" Contadina

$23.99

Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.

16" Capricciosa

16" Capricciosa

$23.99

Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.

16" Stuffed Spinach

16" Stuffed Spinach

$29.99

A double crust pizza stuffed with spinach that has been sautéed in-house with olive oil and garlic, black olives, freshly grated mozzarella, and romano cheese! Add a 4oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce for .99¢ each.

14" Half and Half (Red Sauce)

14" Half and Half (Red Sauce)

$1.00

Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce per pizza). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.

14" Half and Half (White Sauce)

14" Half and Half (White Sauce)

$1.00

Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce per pizza). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$16.49

Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.

14" Bianca

14" Bianca

$20.99

Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$21.99

Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

14" Vegetarian

14" Vegetarian

$22.99

Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$24.99

Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$21.99

For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.

14" Garlic Cheese

14" Garlic Cheese

$16.99

Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce

14" Seasonal Pizza

14" Seasonal Pizza

$26.99

An exotic medley of organic mushrooms from hazel dell mushroom farm, baby spinach, and crispy pancetta, atop a base of house made garlic cream sauce.

14" Chicken Pesto

14" Chicken Pesto

$21.99

Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)

14" Bruschetta

14" Bruschetta

$19.99

Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).

14" Mediterranean

14" Mediterranean

$24.99

Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)

14" Rustica

14" Rustica

$21.99

Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

14" Contadina

14" Contadina

$21.99

Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.

14" Capricciosa

14" Capricciosa

$21.99

Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.

14" Stuffed Spinach

14" Stuffed Spinach

$26.99

A double crust pizza stuffed with spinach that has been sautéed in-house with olive oil and garlic, black olives, freshly grated mozzarella, and romano cheese! Add a 4oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce for .99¢ each.

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$15.49

Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.

12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$18.99

Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$19.99

Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

12" Vegetarian

12" Vegetarian

$20.99

Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$22.99

Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$19.99

For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.

12" Garlic Cheese

12" Garlic Cheese

$15.99

Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce!

12" Seasonal Pizza

12" Seasonal Pizza

$24.99

An exotic medley of organic mushrooms from hazel dell mushroom farm, baby spinach, and crispy pancetta, atop a base of house made garlic cream sauce.

12" Chicken pesto

12" Chicken pesto

$19.99

Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)

12" Bruschetta

12" Bruschetta

$17.99

Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).

12" Mediterranean

12" Mediterranean

$22.99

Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)

12" Rustica

12" Rustica

$19.99

Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

12" Contadina

12" Contadina

$19.99

Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.

12" Capricciosa

12" Capricciosa

$21.99

Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.

12" Stuffed Spinach

12" Stuffed Spinach

$23.99

A double crust pizza stuffed with spinach that has been sautéed in-house with olive oil and garlic, black olives, freshly grated mozzarella, and romano cheese! Add a 4oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce for .99¢ each.

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Gluten-Free crust. Add your choice of classic or gourmet toppings --or keep it simple and delicious with freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese and zesty tomato sauce. **Daiya Dairy-free cheese is also available upon request.

GF Bianca

$18.99

Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).

GF Margherita

$19.99

Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

GF Vegetarian

$20.99

Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)

GF Supreme

$22.99

Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)

GF Meat Lovers

$19.99

For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.

GF Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.99

Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce!

GF Seasonal Pizza

$24.99

Exotic wild mushroom medley from Hazel Dell Farms, In-house garlic cream sauce, crispy pancetta, and baby spinach!

GF Chicken Pesto

$19.99

Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)

GF Bruschetta

$17.99

Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).

GF Mediterranean

$22.99

Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)

GF Rustica

$19.99

Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.

GF Contadina

$19.99

Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.

GF Capricciosa

$20.99

Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.

Pepperoni Rolls

PEPPERONI ROLL

PEPPERONI ROLL

$3.75

8 Count Of Pepperoni Rolls

$29.00

2oz of Ranch

$0.75

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.50

Side Of Mike's Hot Honey

$1.50

Calzones

Made to Order Calzone

Made to Order Calzone

$12.99

Your choice of toppings with mozzarella. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$14.99

Classic Stromboli with Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Comes with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Bianco Calzone

$13.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Bruschetta Calzone

$13.99

Marinated tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Capriccioso Calzone

$14.99

Artichoke, mushroom, green olive, smoked ham, mozzarella and parmesan. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Spinach Calzone

$14.99

House-sauteéd spinach, black olives, mozzarella and romano cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Vegetarian Calzone

$14.99

Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers and marinated tomatoes with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Supreme Calzone

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and hand sliced Italian sausage links All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$12.99

A blend of freshly grated cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.

4oz Marinara

4oz Marinara

$0.99

2oz Marinara

$0.50
4oz Of Ranch

4oz Of Ranch

$1.50
2oz Ranch

2oz Ranch

$0.75
2oz Of Chipotle Ranch

2oz Of Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Side Of Mike's Hot Honey

$1.50

Baked Dishes

Four Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

6 four-cheese raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and baked to perfection. All of our baked dishes come with a side of toasted bread - add meatballs for just $1.00 each!

Portobella Ravioli

Portobella Ravioli

$9.99

6 Portabella mushroom raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Meatball

Meatball

$1.50

One savory homemade meatball

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.49

Our lasagna is made in-house with fresh pasta sheets, homemade marinara, ricotta, parmesan, romano and freshly grated mozzarella cheeses layered with meatballs, sausage and pepperoni. All of our baked dishes come with a side of toasted bread - add meatballs or sausage links for just $1.00 each!

Salads

Arte

Arte

$9.99

Romaine hearts, fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, green and black olives with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, Italian salami, green olives, sundried tomatoes served on a bed of romaine lettuce with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Hand-Sliced of fresh mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes and fresh basil hand tossed in a simple olive oil dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce and homemade croutons hand tossed with a creamy caesar dressing. Add chicken for $2.00

Spinach Walnut

Spinach Walnut

$9.99

Spinach Walnut Salad Baby spinach, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles and crispy bacon hand tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Greek

Greek

$9.99

Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and kalamata olives hand tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Rich and creamy, with a graham cracker crust. Topped with a strawberry sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.99

An Italian classic incorporating layers of indulgent mascarpone cheese and lady-fingers dipped in espresso, all topped with cocoa.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.99

Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$8.99

1 Regular 1 Chocolate Cannoli

$8.49

NA Beverage

Can Beverage

Can Beverage

$1.75

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite

2 Liter Beverage

2 Liter Beverage

$3.99

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite

Specialty Drinks

Specialty Drinks

$3.49

Limonata, Aranciata, IBC Root Beer, Bottled Water, Arizona Green Tea, Blood Orange Soda

Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Arte Pizzeria has been proudly serving the best pizza, calzones and salads in Loveland, Colorado for over a decade. Our vegan dough goes through longer leavening processes, giving it a rich flavor and improving digestibility. We shred our own whole milk mozzarella cheese, grind our own pizza sauce, and only use the freshest ingredients possible. "Grazie Mille" from our family to yours!

Website

Location

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Arte Pizzeria image
Arte Pizzeria image

