Arte Pizzeria
1467 W Eisenhower Blvd
Loveland, CO 80537
Pizza
16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)
Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.
16" Half and Half (White Sauce)
Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce per pizza). $1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.
16" Cheese
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
16" Bianca
Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).
16" Margherita
Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
16" Vegetarian
Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)
16" Supreme
Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)
16" Meat Lovers
For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.
16" Garlic Cheese
Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce!
16" Seasonal Pizza
An exotic medley of organic mushrooms from hazel dell mushrooms, baby spinach, and crispy pancetta, atop a base of house made garlic cream sauce.
16" Chicken Pesto
Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)
16" Bruschetta
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
16" Mediterranean
Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)
16" Rustica
Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
16" Contadina
Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.
16" Capricciosa
Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.
16" Stuffed Spinach
A double crust pizza stuffed with spinach that has been sautéed in-house with olive oil and garlic, black olives, freshly grated mozzarella, and romano cheese! Add a 4oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce for .99¢ each.
Gluten Free Cheese
Crispy Gluten-Free crust. Add your choice of classic or gourmet toppings --or keep it simple and delicious with freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese and zesty tomato sauce. **Daiya Dairy-free cheese is also available upon request.
GF Bianca
Thin crust with freshly grated mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses on a garlic and olive oil base (no tomato sauce).
GF Margherita
Our fresh tomato sauce on a thin crust is topped with slice fresh mozzarella, strips of fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
GF Vegetarian
Thin crust with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese (6 toppings)
GF Supreme
Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)
GF Meat Lovers
For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.
GF Garlic Cheese Bread
Classic Neapolitan flatbread topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and hand-chopped fresh garlic. Comes with 4 oz. of our house-made marinara sauce!
GF Seasonal Pizza
Exotic wild mushroom medley from Hazel Dell Farms, In-house garlic cream sauce, crispy pancetta, and baby spinach!
GF Chicken Pesto
Basil Pesto sauce, freshly grated mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese (no tomato sauce)
GF Bruschetta
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
GF Mediterranean
Fresh baby spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, onions, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)
GF Rustica
Thin crust, light olive oil sauce topped with roasted garlic chicken, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, freshly grated mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
GF Contadina
Thin crust pizza with homemade tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers and spicy salami.
GF Capricciosa
Thin crust topped with mushrooms, artichokes, green olives, smoked ham and freshly grated mozzarella.
Calzones
Made to Order Calzone
Your choice of toppings with mozzarella. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Stromboli
Classic Stromboli with Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Comes with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Bianco Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and romano cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Bruschetta Calzone
Marinated tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Capriccioso Calzone
Artichoke, mushroom, green olive, smoked ham, mozzarella and parmesan. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Spinach Calzone
House-sauteéd spinach, black olives, mozzarella and romano cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Vegetarian Calzone
Onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers and marinated tomatoes with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Supreme Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and hand sliced Italian sausage links All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
Cheese Calzone
A blend of freshly grated cheeses. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
4oz Marinara
2oz Marinara
4oz Of Ranch
2oz Ranch
2oz Of Chipotle Ranch
Side Of Mike's Hot Honey
Baked Dishes
Four Cheese Ravioli
6 four-cheese raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan and baked to perfection. All of our baked dishes come with a side of toasted bread - add meatballs for just $1.00 each!
Portobella Ravioli
6 Portabella mushroom raviolis with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with freshly grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Meatball
One savory homemade meatball
Lasagna
Our lasagna is made in-house with fresh pasta sheets, homemade marinara, ricotta, parmesan, romano and freshly grated mozzarella cheeses layered with meatballs, sausage and pepperoni. All of our baked dishes come with a side of toasted bread - add meatballs or sausage links for just $1.00 each!
Salads
Arte
Romaine hearts, fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, green and black olives with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Antipasto
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, Italian salami, green olives, sundried tomatoes served on a bed of romaine lettuce with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Caprese
Hand-Sliced of fresh mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes and fresh basil hand tossed in a simple olive oil dressing
Caesar
Romaine lettuce and homemade croutons hand tossed with a creamy caesar dressing. Add chicken for $2.00
Spinach Walnut
Spinach Walnut Salad Baby spinach, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles and crispy bacon hand tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Greek
Baby spinach, roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and kalamata olives hand tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Desserts
NY Cheesecake
Rich and creamy, with a graham cracker crust. Topped with a strawberry sauce.
Tiramisu
An Italian classic incorporating layers of indulgent mascarpone cheese and lady-fingers dipped in espresso, all topped with cocoa.
Cannoli
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
1 Regular 1 Chocolate Cannoli
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Arte Pizzeria has been proudly serving the best pizza, calzones and salads in Loveland, Colorado for over a decade. Our vegan dough goes through longer leavening processes, giving it a rich flavor and improving digestibility. We shred our own whole milk mozzarella cheese, grind our own pizza sauce, and only use the freshest ingredients possible. "Grazie Mille" from our family to yours!
1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland, CO 80537