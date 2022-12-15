Main picView gallery

Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co.

77 Coxe Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Legendary Pizzas

Our Legendary Pizzas are well...Legendary! Therefore, we do not allow any substitutions. If you'd like to get creative and be your own legend, try the Build Your Own Pizza!

Funky Chicken

$16.99+

3 Cheese Blend, BBQ base, chicken, bacon, & red onion.

Grateful Veg

$18.99+

Pomodoro sauce, vegan cheese, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, & basil.

Hot, Sexy Mother Clucker

$19.99+

Honey base, 3 cheese blend, hot & spicy fried chicken, pimiento cheese, goat cheese, red onion, & bacon.

Johnny Meatball

$18.99+

Herbed crust, parmesan red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, sweet bell peppers, pecorino romano

Mad Mushroom

$17.99+

Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, green olive, & banana pepper.

Magic Dragon

$17.99+

Pesto base, coconut crust, curry chicken, Roma tomato, red onion, mango habañero glaze. **Please add an item note if you would prefer tofu instead of chicken**

Magnum P.I.E.

$17.99+

Red sauce, coconut crust, ham, bacon, pineapple.

Meat Head

$19.99+

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon.

Moon Pie

$17.99+

Parmesan crust, olive oil base, 3 cheese blend, feta, spinach, portobello mushroom, & artichoke heart.

The Margherita

$16.99+

Olive oil base, Pomodoro sauce, buffalo mozzarella, garlic, basil, & Parmesan.

The Vanderbilt

$19.99+

Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, banana pepper.

Shear Delight

$17.99+

Build Your Own Pizza

MEDIUM Hand-Tossed

$14.99

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce.

Gluten-Free (Medium)

$17.99

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce.

LARGE Hand-Tossed

$17.99

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce.

Thin Crust (Large)

$18.99

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce.

Pita

$8.99

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce

Slice

$5.49

Comes standard with our three cheese blend and house red sauce

Detroit Deep Dish

Detroit Deep Dish

$20.49

Topped with Buffalo mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce. Please select one of our pre-built legendary styles or build your own with up to 3 toppings.

Sandwiches

Brew Co. Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb Hickory Nut Gap burger, Benton's bacon, white cheddar, field greens, pickled onion, tomato, garlic-truffle aioli. Served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Impossible burger, field greens, tomato, red onion and your white chedder, Served with fries.

Popeye's Spinach Burger

$12.99

Our signature vegetarian spinach patty, sautéed portabella mushrooms and red onions, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served with fries.

Shareables

Cauliflower Bites

$7.99

Breaded & fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Bites

$7.99

Chicken bites served with fries.

Fries

$5.99

Full Metal Fries

$10.99

French fries topped with sautéed red onion, garlic, bacon, jalapeno, & queso.

Loaded (N)asheville Hot Fries

$10.99

Fries tossed in Hot (N)asheville dust covered in queso, topped with pulled BBQ chicken, gorgonzola and green onions.

Napolean Dynamite Sticks

$12.99

Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our garlic butter sauce and topped with our three cheese blend. Served with Pomodoro sauce.

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

3 Bavarian pretzels sticks with your choice of beer cheese, queso, or Lusty Monk mustard.

Totchos

$7.49

Tots covered in queso.

Tots

$6.99

Truffle Fries

$8.99

French fries tossed in parmesan, rosemary, salt, cracked black pepper. Served with garlic-truffle aioli

Wings

$7.99+

Served with carrots & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried cheese curds served with your choice of Pomodoro sauce or Truffle-Aioli.

Quesadilla- Cheese

$7.99

12" Flour tortilla folded filled with 3 cheese blend

Quesadilla- Chicken

$8.99

12" Flour tortilla folded and filled with grilled chicken and 3 cheese blend.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips & Queso

$8.99

Chili

$4.99+

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, carrot, & pepita seed.

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red pepper, banana pepper, black olive, & feta.

Buffalo Springfield Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, carrots, pickled red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, buffalo fried chicken.

828 ->

$13.00+

American Pale Ale | ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 35 | SRM: 7 Asheville Brewing’s crushable, super-aromatic Pale Ale is hopped with Mosaic American-grown hops. Celebrate the 828 with an 828.

Bronson ->

$14.00+

Brown Ale | ABV: 6.8% | IBU: 22 Rich and toasty, full-bodied brown brewed with UK grown oats. Aromas and flavors of graham crackers and biscuits with a touch of honey sweetness.

Draft Punk ->

$18.00+

In the ever evolving, always revolving world of IPA experimenting with hop blends and methods has always been our favorite thing to do in the brewery . Draft Punk, our “House Double IPA” is a journey around the world of hoppy beer. This latest batch is brewed with a Southern Hemisphere hop trio of Nelson Sauvin, Motueka and Wai-iti creating a resinous and lively fruit punch of a Double IPA.

Fire Escape ->

$14.00+

Pale Ale | ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 30 We add fresh, roasted Jalapeño peppers to our OG Escape Artist Pale to produce this very aromatic brew that carries just a hint of spice. Available on draft at all of

Hans Hefe ->

$14.00+

Hefeweizen | ABV: 5.45% Hans is our homeboy! This is our traditional German hefeweizen with prominent banana notes and a slight clove backbone. We ran a triple decoction with Epiphany Pilsner and Wheat malts to honor the dude that is the fixer of all things.

Big Red Llama ->

$14.00+

Seltzer | ABV: 4.8% Big Red Llama is a strawberry and hibiscus hard seltzer. A little sweet and a touch of ginger spice.

Lemon Space Dog ->

$13.00+

Wheat Ale | ABV: 5.3% | IBU: 13 | SRM: 3 refreshing wheat beer is for lemony deliciousness. fresh lemon zest to gently increase the citrusy aroma and flavor created by the Lemondrop hops. We love lemons, space, and dogs–making this a particularly special beer! This beer is named in honor of the first dog to go to outer space, Laika, who rode Sputnik 2 in 1957.

Los Gatos ->

$14.00+

Black Lager | ABV: 4.9% We got together with our friends form the band Jeff Santiago y Los Gatos to brew up a batch of delicious Black Lager. The beer, “Los Gatos,” is super clean with mellow notes of chocolate.

Mountain Helles ->

$14.00+

Munich Helles | ABV: 5.3% A refreshing, light bodied, and slightly sweet Munich Helles brewed with our friends from Wicked Weed.

Ninja ->

$15.00+

Porter | ABV: 5.6% | IBU: 26 | SRM: 25 Our World Beer Cup 2014 Gold medal winner & 2018 Bronze medal winner. Roasty, smooth brown porter with all-American hops and malts and a chocolatey finish.

Ninjabread Man ->

$15.00+

Holiday Porter | ABV: 5.6% | IBU: 26 | SRM: 25 Named a 2017 Top 20 Best Beers in North Carolina by Paste Magazine and one of the favorite Holiday brews in Western North Carolina. Our brewery works closely with the Asheville Pizza and Brewing chefs to hand-craft a concoction of fresh vanilla beans, toasted cinnamon sticks, raisins, molasses, and caramelized ginger.

Perfect Day ->

$14.00+

India Pale Ale | ABV: 6.5% | IBU: 60 Our clean, citrusy American-style IPA dry-hopped with large amounts of Citra and El Dorado. Silver and bronze medal winner from New York International Beer Competition.

Perfect Haze ->

$14.00+

Hazy India Pale Ale | ABV: 6.2% This 6.2% ABV hazy IPA is our high-quality execution of a new modern classic with flavor and aroma of fresh tropical fruit. In Perfect Haze, a blend of yeasts shrouds our iconic Perfect Day, softening and adding complexity to the flavor.

Rabbit Rabbit ->

$13.00+

Lager | ABV: 4.0% The epitome of an easy drinking Lager, Rabbit Rabbit is brewed with local malt, oats and a kiss of hops. 4% ABV, light body and a clean finish make this an absolute crusher of a beer.

Rocket Girl ->

$13.00+

Kolsch | ABV: 4.2% | IBU: 25 Crisp and easy-drinking beer, brewed with Kolsch yeast to give it the character of both an ale and a lager.

Christmas Jam-->

$14.00+

Packages

Devil’s Foot

$2.50

Athletic

$5.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite

$2.25

Sauces & Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.60

Ranch 2oz

$0.60

Thousand Island 4oz

$0.60

Truffle Aoili

$0.99

BBQ 4oz

$1.25

Blowtorch 4oz

$1.25

Mango Habanero 4oz

$1.25

Mild Buffalo 4oz

$1.25

Spicy Berry Plum 4oz

$1.25

Side Honey Cayenne 4oz

$1.25

Side General Tso 4oz

$1.25

Pizza Sauce 4oz

$0.99

Pomodoro 4oz

$0.99

Pesto 4oz

$2.25

Garlic Butter 2oz

$0.75

Meats & Proteins

(N)Asheville Fried Chicken

$4.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$4.00

Tofu Crumbles

$4.00

All the other stuff

Queso

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

4 oz.

Salsa

$0.75

4 oz.

Sour cream

$0.75

Large Dough Ball

$3.00

Medium Dough Ball

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

77 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

