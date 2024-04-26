AT-TA-ROTE Thailicious & Chilling Bar
2231 West Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
First Taste - Start Here
- Pork Jerky Delight$12.75
Sun-dried pork: a beloved snack worldwide, especially in Asia, with intensified flavors for a chewy, savory treat.
- Crispy Pillow Bites$14.75
Our crisp rolls are a tantalizing treat that strikes the perfect balance between crunch and flavor, perfect for light, satisfying cravings.
- Noodle Crisp$12.75
Mee Krob, also known as crispy noodles, is a popular Thai dish adored for its sweet and tangy sauce—a flavorful and visually appealing appetizer loved by many.
- Corn Ribs$10.75
Our corn ribs: a grilled delight, tender and charred, kissed by smoky flavors, a little sweet, a little savory, and irresistible. A true flavor explosion!
- Thai Sausage$11.75
Sai Krok Isaan (Thai Sausage): Beloved Thai delicacy with bold and spicy flavors. Unique mix of aromatic herbs, spices, and fermented pork. A flavorful treat cherished by many.
- Grilled Tongue Bliss$25.75
Experience a unique and satisfying eating delight with our tender and flavorful marinated tongue. The smoky grill marks add visual appeal, making it a favorite among meat lovers.
- Grilled Pork Skewers$13.75
Delight in the mouthwatering Thai street food, Grilled Pork (Moo Ping). Satisfyingly sweet, savory, and smoky, it's a flavorful treat on its own or as part of a larger Thai meal.
- Lime-Kissed Grilled Squid$20.75
Delight in the exquisite flavors of tender, char-grilled squid, brought to life with a tantalizing spicy lime sauce. A perfect harmony of heat and zest awaits your palate.
Salad Sensations
- Tangy Glass Noodles$16.75
Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodles Salad): Refreshing and flavorful Thai delight. Vibrant vegetables, zesty dressing, and chewy glass noodles create a satisfying dish bursting with taste and colors. Enjoy!
- Thai Beef Tartare$19.75Out of stock
Traditional Thai street salad: Tender beef, delightful seasoning. Perfectly portioned for easy enjoyment and beloved by food enthusiasts for its delectable Thai flavor.
- Thai Papaya Salad$15.75
Indulge in the perfect harmony of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Tangy lime juice, aromatic fish sauce, palm sugar, and Thai chilies create an explosion of taste. Crunchy peanuts and umami from dried shrimp complete the delightful experience.
- Lao Papaya Salad$15.75
Immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of "Som Tum Lao." Skillfully prepared by our chefs, this salad showcases traditional Lao ingredients, embracing cultural richness in every bite.
- Shrimp & Trio Salad$17.75
Celebrate harmonious tastes and textures with our "Shrimp & Trio Salad." Sweet corn, lotus root, young coconut, and ground-dried shrimp unite in delightful harmony, creating a culinary wonder that will savor every bite.
- Tam Tad$35.75
Discover the classic Thai spicy salad, "Som Tum" or "Green Papaya Salad." A popular and refreshing delight made with shredded unripe green papaya and a burst of flavorful ingredients. Indulge in the delicious and spicy experience of Thai cuisine!
Flavors of the Broth
- Creamy Tom Yum Soup$8.75
Step into our culinary haven and discover the "Creamy Tom Yum Soup" - a delectable creation that marries bold and zesty traditional Tom Yum flavors with a luscious creamy twist. Get ready for a taste adventure like no other!
- Tom Kha Soup$8.75
Savor the enticing blend of aromatic herbs, citrusy hints, and smooth creaminess in every spoonful of our Thai award-winning "Tom Kha Soup." A comforting embrace for your taste buds awaits as you indulge in the world's best soup.
- Plum Chicken Soup$7.75
Discover the comforting embrace of our Plum Chicken Soup, a savory blend of minced chicken and plump, juicy plums in a rich broth. A delightful fusion of flavors that warms the soul with each spoonful.
Noodle'O Clock
- Thai Street Noodle$18.75
It is a flavorful and comforting noodle dish that combines delicious thin rice noodles, meat, and a savory sauce. This dish is often enjoyed as a street food favorite in Thailand.
- Crab & B.B.Q. Pork Noodles$22.75
It sounds like a delectable blend of roasted pork, crab, and egg noodle flavors. Combining these ingredients creates a mouthwatering and satisfying dish, guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.
- Grilled Pork Noodleicious$19.75
Savor the perfect pairing of grilled pork and egg noodles – a symphony of flavors and textures in every bite.
- Khao Soi$20.75
Khao Soi, a popular Northern Thai dish, offers a delightful balance of creaminess, spiciness, and tanginess—a must-try for a flavorful and satisfying experience.
- Pad Thai$18.75
Pad Thai is another well-known and beloved Thai noodle dish. It is one of the most popular dishes in Thai cuisine in Thailand and worldwide.
- Pad See Ew$17.75
It is a popular Thai dish. It’s a delicious and flavorful Thai noodle dish enjoyed by many.
- Pad Kee Mao$18.75
Discover Pad Kee Mao, or Drunken Noodles: a Thai stir-fried delight with a spicy kick and Thai basil infusion. No alcohol here, just bold, must-try flavors loved everywhere.
Hearty Classics
- Chili Basil$15.75
Chili Basil, also known as 'Pad Ka Praow': A Thai stir-fry masterpiece infused with aromatic Thai basil and crowned with a delightful fried egg. Every bite is a flavor explosion, beckoning diners back for more. A must-try main dish globally acclaimed as the world's favorite stir-fried delight.
- Thai Fried Rice$15.75
"Khao Pad" - Thai Fried Rice, a delectable, stir-fried dish showcasing Thai culinary art. Aromatic jasmine rice, crisp veggies, tender protein infused with exquisite Thai herbs, seasoning, and love.
- Sizzling Spicy Seafood$25.75
"Pad Cha Talay" - Stir-fried Spicy Seafood: A celebration of Thailand's coastal heritage with fresh seafood and aromatic Thai spices. Served with steamed jasmine rice to complement bold flavors, this dish embodies the artistry of Thai cuisine, tantalizing taste buds with every delectable bite.
- Sun & Moon Omelette$22.75
Introducing the Sun & Moon Omelette, also known as the Crab Delight Omelette. A harmonious blend of flavors that will brighten your day and make your taste buds dance.
- Panang Curry$17.75
Savor the rich, aromatic depths of our Panang Curry, a Thai culinary masterpiece. Creamy coconut milk, fragrant herbs, and tender meat or vegetables unite in a harmonious symphony of flavors.
- Red Curry$16.75
Experience the bold and vibrant flavors of our Red Curry, a Thai classic that tantalizes the taste buds with its perfect balance of heat and spices, all complemented by tender meat or fresh vegetables.
- Crying Tiger$29.75
Celebrate the symphony of Thai-inspired delights with our Crying Tiger, featuring succulent grilled beef as the show's star.
- Grilled Pork Collar$21.75
Indulge in the culinary artistry of our Juicy Grilled Pork, showcasing the succulent tenderness of grilled pork collar, a symphony of flavors that promises to enchant your palate.
Chef's Showcase
- Crunchy Pad Thai$25.75
Experience the fusion of classic Pad Thai flavors with crispy wonton and succulent crabmeat for a delightful blend of textures and tastes. Best enjoyed fresh in our dine-in experience to savor its deliciousness fully.
- Eggcellent Beef Fried Rice$32.75
Enjoy your Fried Rice with grilled beef and pickled egg, cooked in flavorful beef tallow for an irresistible taste sensation!
- Crisp ‘n’ Crab Fried Rice$32.75
A delightful and creative fusion: succulent crabmeat and aromatic fried rice paired with crispy softshell crab. An unforgettable combination of textures and tastes that will make your meal memorable.
- Short Ribs Panang Curry$29.75
Enjoy your Short Ribs Panang Curry, a sumptuous Thai curry dish that’s sure to be a hit at the dinner table. This curry combines tender short ribs with aromatic and creamy Panang curry sauce.
- Stewed Pork Knuckle$32.75Out of stock
Also known as "Kao Kha Moo" in Thai, this popular dish features tender knuckles slow cooked in fragrant broth until meltingly tender. Enjoy the rich and satisfying taste of this classic Thai delicacy!
- Mama Hot Pot$30.75
Delightful Thai-inspired soup with Mama instant noodles and the deliciousness of seafood. Bold and zesty Tom Yum flavors for a comforting and warming treaty on chilly days or for satisfying spicy, sour cravings.
- Mama with Tiger Shrimp$28.75
Indulge in stir-fried Mama with tiger shrimp and shrimp eggs (Tobiko), a quick and satisfying meal any day of the week. Tender shrimp, fluffy scrambled eggs, and flavorful stir-fried noodles create a surefire hit at the dinner table!
Tasty Add-Ons
- Green & Gold Medley$7.75
Enhance your meal with our unique pickled mustard greens with egg. Elevate your dining experience with its tangy and savory flavors, adding depth and variety to each bite.
- Magic Cabbages$7.75
Experience the simple yet delightful flavors of stir-fried cabbage with fish sauce. Our chef's expert touch transforms these basic ingredients into a mouthwatering masterpiece.
- Eggplant Tango$7.75
Savor the rich flavors of our stir-fried eggplant, a delectable must-try creation. To enjoy this culinary delight, add it as an extra side dish to your meal.
- Golden Pork Crunch$4.75
Indulge in the crispy goodness of Pork Cracklings as the perfect add-on to your noodle dish. You won't want to miss this flavorful and satisfying extra.
- Eggcellent$3.75
Try our Pickled Egg Yolk in Soy Sauce – it's eggcellent!
- Jasmine Rice$2.75
Enjoy the simplicity of fragrant Jasmine Rice, the perfect complement to any dish.
- Sticky Rice$3.75
Savor the delightful stickiness of our Sticky Rice, a perfect accompaniment that pairs exceptionally well with our salads.
- Riceberry Rice$3.75
Enhance your entrée with our delectable Riceberry Rice, a perfect pairing to complete your meal. Be sure to order it today!
- Coconut Rice$4.75
Introducing our exclusive Coconut Rice, a unique side dish you won't find anywhere within a 100-mile radius. We're setting the trend in culinary excellence!
- Garlic Noodles$4.75
Experience the extraordinary with our Garlic Noodles. While the name may be basic, the taste is anything but. Don't miss out – place your order now!
- Crispy Wontons$4.75
It may sound basic, but its addictive crunch will keep you coming back for more.
- Fried Egg$3.75
Ask your server to include this menu item alongside the main course to enhance your dining experience.
Sweet Endings
- Sweet Rice & Mango$10.75
Indulge in the sweetness of our sweet rice with mango, a delightful dessert that will satisfy your cravings for both sweet and tropical flavors.
- Coconut Ice Cream$9.75Out of stock
It is a creamy and refreshing treat that satisfies your sweet tooth.
- Black & Brown Treat$8.75Out of stock
We're delighted to introduce this item to our menu, inspired by the endless Texan summers that grace us for over 9 months each year.
- Sweet Sticky Rice$5.75
Enjoy our Homemade Sweet Sticky Rice—expertly crafted for a perfect blend of sweetness and stickiness.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thailicious & Chilling Bar
