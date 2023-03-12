Parlour Victoria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Local seafood brasserie focused on quality of product, sophisticated environment, and live entertainment
Location
1011 K NW Street, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
No Reviews
901 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Michele's - 1201 K Street Northwest
No Reviews
1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant