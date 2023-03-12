Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlour Victoria

1011 K NW Street

Washington, DC 20001

APPETIZERS

DEVILED EGGS

$14.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA POKE

$26.00

CHESAPEAKE CRAB DIP

$32.00

CEVICHE

$22.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$18.00

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$18.00

GRILLED OYSTERS

$18.00

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$25.00Out of stock

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE

$29.00+

ROYAL TOWER

$295.00

GRAND TOWER

$195.00

PETIT TOWER

$95.00

SIBERIAN STURGEON

$68.00

MALOSSOL OSSETRA

$95.00

SOUP/SALAD

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP

$9.00

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL

$15.00

CREAM OF CRAB - CUP

$9.00

CREAM OF CRAB - BOWL

$15.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$15.00

COBB SALAD

$19.00

BURRATA SALAD

$19.00

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$28.00

SEARED ROCKFISH

$45.00

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$39.00

VERLASSO SALMON

$40.00

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$64.00

MARYLAND CRAB CAKE

$32.00

DIVER SEA SCALLOPS

$55.00

LIVE LOBSTER

$50.00

EASTERN SHORE FRIED CHICKEN

$28.00+

WAGYU FLAT IRON STEAK FRITES

$55.00

80Z FILET

$58.00

VICTORIAN BURGER

$19.00

SIDES

SWEET CORN PUDDING

$12.00

HANDCUT FRIES

$10.00

HONEY SRIRACHA BRUSSELS

$12.00

GRILLED BROCCOLINI

$14.00

SHELLS N' CHEESE

$12.00

LOADED CRAB FRIES

$16.00

S/POTATO BISCUITS

$12.00

B/MILK BISCUITS

$12.00

DESSERTS

COSMIC CRISP APPLE CAKE

$13.00

POT DE CREME

$14.00

CHEESECAKE MOUSSE

$13.00

GLS - WARRE'S

$16.00

GLS - CHURCHILL 30 YR

$38.00

GLS - CARMO VINHOS 10 YR

$14.00

GLS - GRAHAMS 20 YR

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Local seafood brasserie focused on quality of product, sophisticated environment, and live entertainment

Location

1011 K NW Street, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

