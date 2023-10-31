Fall Wine Dinner

$160.00

We cordially invite you to join us for our fall six course wine pairing dinner Wednesday November 8th! Butlered hors d'oeuvres will begin at 5:30, dinner service will begin at 6pm. We'll be sampling some delicious Mediterranean cuisine, intentionally paired with beautiful French wines. We're honored to host Christian Dalbavie, CSW as our wine aficionado and presenter for the evening. Tax and gratuity included.