Breakfast

Idly(4)

$8.99

Plain Dosa

$11.99

Masala Dosa

$12.99

Onion Dosa

$12.99

Kara Dosa

$12.99

Cheese Dosa

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$13.99

Egg Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$13.99

Plain Uthappam

$11.99

Onion Uthappam

$12.99

Poori with Potato Masala

$11.99

Appetizers

Gobi 65 Dry

$11.99

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Baby Corn Manchuria

$11.99

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

Paneer Manchuria

$11.99

Chicken pakoda

$12.99

Chicken 65 Wet

$12.99

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Andhra Mirapakodi

$12.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99

Mutton Pepper Fry

$15.99

Fish Fry

$15.99

Biryani's

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabad Egg Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Fry Biryani

$16.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$16.99

Thalapakatti Chicken Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Goat Biryani

$18.99

Entrees

Sambar

$6.99

Dal Tadka

$10.99

Vegetable Kurma

$12.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Egg Masala

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chicken Butter Masala

$14.99

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Andhra Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken Vindalo

$15.99

Goat Vindalo

$17.99

Fish Curry

$16.99

Breads

Paratha(2 pieces)

$6.99

Paratha with Saalan

$7.99

Veg Kothu Paratha

$9.99

Egg Kothu Paratha

$10.99

Chicken Kothu Paratha

$11.99

Indo Chinese

White Rice

$4.99

Veg Fried Rice

$13.99

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Veg Noodles

$13.99

Egg Noodles

$14.99

Chicken Noodles

$15.99

Snacks

Samosa (2)

$5.99

Mirchi Bajji (4)

$7.99

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Potato Bajji(4)

$5.49

Onion Pakoda

$6.59

Punugulu (10 Piece)

$8.99Out of stock

Desserts

Gulab Jamun (4)

$4.39

Rasmalai(3)

$4.39

Rasgolla (3)

$5.49

Gajar Ka Halwa

$6.59

Drinks

Tea

$1.99

Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite

$2.99

Thums up / Mazza

$3.99

Badam Milk

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Chikko Milk Shake

$6.99

Kids Specials

Chocolate Milk

$5.49

Kids Chocolate Dosa

$8.79

Kids Cheese Dosa

$8.79

Kids Veg Fried Rice

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Kids Veg Noodles

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Noodles

$10.99