Brewster's Bar & Grill

Popular Items

Brewster Burger
Fish & Chips
15 Wings

STARTERS

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Homemade salsa with a basket of our fresh-fried tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

$7.00

Brewster’s homemade cheese dip with fresh-fried tortilla chips, flour tortillas or fried potato chips.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Hand-breaded pickle chips served with a side of ranch.

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Battered & fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara.

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.50

Hand-cut breaded chicken strips deep-fried and served with homemade honey mustard and a side of fries.

Chicken & Cheese Egg Rolls

$9.00

Hand-rolled with grilled chicken, white American and pepper jack cheeses - deep fried and served with a side of salsa.

Fish & Chips

$10.50

Hand-breaded cod filets served with tartar sauce and fries.

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Hand-breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce and a side of fries.

Nachos (Small)

$8.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped off with queso, cheddar-jack cheese, choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & jalapeños.

Nachos (Large)

$14.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped off with queso, cheddar-jack cheese, choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & jalapeños.

Quesadillas

$12.00

A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa. (Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)

Starter Sampler

$15.00

Smaller portions of our Chicken Fingers, Cheese Quesadillas, Fried Pickles, & Cheese Sticks. Served with sides of honey mustard, salsa, ranch dressing and marinara.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.00

WINGS

Five & Fries

Five & Fries

$8.00

Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.50

Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.

15 Wings

$20.50

Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.

20 Wings

$28.50

Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.

BURGERS

Brewster Burger

$12.00

Bacon & cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Grilled onions, Swiss & 1000 island on rye.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Haystack Burger

Haystack Burger

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and fried onion straws with lettuce & tomato.

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Four slices of American cheese on grilled white bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, onion & tomato on a kaiser roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried chicken breast - tossed in our signature buffalo sauce - topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion and served on a toasted kaiser roll.

B. L. T.

$10.00

Strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.

French Dip

$10.00

Shaved beef and melted provolone in a toasted hoagie roll. Served au jus.

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$11.00

Shaved beef, provolone cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms in a hoagie.

Brewster's Reuben

$11.00

Slow-cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.

Hot Dog

$7.00

All-beef Nathans hot dog.

ENTREES

Chicken Fajitas

$11.00

Char-grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

Chopped Steak

$12.00

Topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes & green beans or broccoli plus dinner bread.

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Fried steak smothered in country gravy, served with mashed potatoes & green beans or broccoli plus dinner bread.

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fried cod, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack cheese and sriracha aioli. Served with a side of salsa & tortilla chips.

Brewster's Burrito

$12.00

Homemade pico de gallo & your choice of meat in a tortilla topped with queso. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

DINNER SALADS

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceberg & romaine lettuce blend with cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon & croutons.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.50

Home-made chicken salad atop a blend of iceberg & romaine with cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon & croutons.

SIDES

French Fries

$3.00

Generous serving of seasoned crinkle-cut fries.

Fried Potato Chips

$4.00

Thin-cut, fresh-fried & seasoned.

Tater Tots

$4.00

Generous serving of crispy seasoned potato rounds.

Onion Rings

$4.00

Crispy fried onion rings.

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Home-made, with white or brown gravy.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

With extra cheese on top!

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Seasoned and steamed.

Green Beans

$3.00

Country-style green beans, with bacon.

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Smaller version of our large garden salad.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Smaller version of our large caesar salad.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Our home-made soup changes daily.

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Our home-made soup changes daily.

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Homemade and topped with cheese & onions.

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Homemade and topped with cheese & onions.

DESSERTS

Brownie a la Mode

$6.00

Chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta, GA 30066

Directions

Gallery
Brewster's Bar & Grill image
Brewster's Bar & Grill image
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

