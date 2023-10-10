- Home
Avotoasty - Marina
1796 Union Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
TOAST
Naked Toasty
Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper
Veggie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
Salmon Toasty
BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon
Hummus Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon
Bruschetta Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
Prosciutto Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens
Eggy Toasty
BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.
Breckie Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes
Basik Toasty
Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam
Unicorn Toasty
Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!
BOWLS
Acai Bowl 🍌🍓
Organic acai puree blend topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, coconut & honey flakes & honey
Caprese Bowl
Spring mix topped with avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side and a side of sourdough bread.
Super Bowl
Looking for a customized bowl? Add your favorite toppings to our base of spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado & chickpeas. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
PASTRIES
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie 🍪
An irresistible blend of dark chocolate chips and walnuts with a touch of cinnamon. Vegan gluten free cookies with a thick, chewy texture.
Muffins
Our gluten free and/or vegan muffins are delicious when warmed and paired with your favorite drink.
Pumpkin Bread
Vegan, delicious and fluffy pumpkin bread
DRINKS
Double Espresso
Enjoy a double shot of Sightglass espresso
Americano
Our 12oz americano is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and hot water
Cappuccino
Our 8oz cappuccino is prepared with a double shot of Sightglass espresso and perfectly steam and frothy milk.
Latte
BEST SELLER Enjoy Sightglass' signature double espresso with your choice of milk, our drinks are prepared with 2% milk, for milk alternatives select below.
Drip Coffee ☕
Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Sightglass' signature coffee
Cold Brew
Enjoy Sightglass delicious signature cold brew coffee over ice
Mocha
A wonderful combination of San Francisco chocolate and coffee in this staple go to drink.
Chagaccino
Boost your morning latte with Chaga; this mushroom supports immunity, promotes anti-aging, boosts your energy, and protects your chill.
Lavender Latte
Sightglass' signature double espresso with hint of lavender, topped with dry lavender and with your choice milk.