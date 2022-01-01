Bobo's I 1450 Lombard

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron-skillet Roasted

Single mussels

$21.95

single

Double mussels

$39.95

double

Shrimp

$21.95

single

Mussels & Shrimp

$39.95

Combo Mussels, Shrimp & 1/2 Crab

$74.95

Double Shrimp

$39.95

Appetizers

Bread

$3.50

Clam Chowder

$14.95

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$24.95

fresh crab meat, lemon, cocktail sauce

Prawn Cocktail

$21.95

prawns, lemon, cocktail sauce

Crispy Crab Cakes

$19.95

crispy cucumbers & ponzu relish

Crab & Spinach Fondue

$19.95

served w/crostini

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$19.95

diced chilies, olive oil, ponzu sauce

Steak Tartare

$27.95

mustard, onions, Anchovies, lemon, capers, chives, w/shire sauce

Bacon Slab

$22.95

Jack Daniels glaze w/red chilies pineapple &chives

Add crab cake

$9.95

Salads

House

$13.95

roasted salted pumpkin seeds, chopped lettuce,toy box tomatoes, red onion,balsamic vinegar & evoo

Iceberg Wedge

$14.95

(boggiatto

Caesar

$15.95

croutons & shaved parmigiano cheese

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Toy box tomatoes, basil, fresh burrata cheese, black lava salt

Crab Caesar

$29.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$14.95

chives, butter, cheese & cream

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.95

chives, butter, cream

Crispy Garlic Fries

$9.95

w/parsley & garlic

Creamy Spinach

$10.95

chopped spinach, cream, herbs & cheese

Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

panchetta & shaved parmigiano

Creamy Garlic Noodles

$19.95

garlic, butter, smoked paprika &cheese

Portobello Mushrooms

$11.95

capers, butter, lemon, white wine

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.95

chives, cheese, sour cream, & bacon

Onion Rings

$9.95

cream corn

$9.95

The Steak

Filet Mignon 9oz.

$55.00

Bone in Ribeye 16oz.

$74.00

Bone-in Filet Mignon 12+oz.

$65.00

Dry-aged Bone-in New York 16+oz.

$65.00

Bone in filet 16oz.

$78.00

surf & turf lobster + filet

$82.95

Special Ribeye

$52.95

Prime-Aged Supercuts

Super Bone-In Filet

$95.00

New York, New York (Sinatra's cut) 22+oz

$77.00

Bone-in Ribeye 22oz

$88.00

Bobo's Porterhouse

$111.95

49ers Porterhouse

$175.00

Tomahawk

$139.00

The Crab

Half Order Crab 1 pound

$39.95

Dungeness crab roasted in garlic sauce

Whole Crab 2 pounds

$69.95

Lots of Crab 3 pounds

$105.95

Two Whole Crabs 4 pounds

$135.95

Crab Feast 6+ pounds

$185.95

Extra Crab Sauce

$4.00

Fish & Pasta

Branzino Chinois

$35.95

whole sizzling sea bas with ginger & ponzu

Lobster Tails

$62.95

6oz. lobster tails(2) broiled with lemon butter white wine and capers

Salmon Filet

$35.95

sauteed crispy with lemon butter, white wine & capers

Angel Hair Crab Lasagna

$35.95

basil, cream sauce, tomatoes, cheese fresh crab

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

creamy alfredo sauce and parmigiano cheese

Crab Fettuccine Alfredo

$35.95

Add Crab Add Shrimp

Add Crab

$19.95

Add Shrimp

$14.95

Cake cut fee

Cake cut fee

$25.00

Dessert wine / Ports

chateau haut- moulerye

$22.00

delas muscat

$12.00

royal tokaji

$19.00

Riesling vin de glacier

$15.00

rosa regale moscato

$15.00

riversaltes saint Michel 1945

$37.00

froseca ruby

$13.00

froseca tawny 10

$16.00

sandemans tawny 40

$35.00

taylor Fladgate 20

$23.00

colheita 1997

$25.00

Quinta Do Vesuvio 2001

$25.00

Smith Woodhouse Tawny 20

$20.00

Smith Woodhouse vintage 2000

$26.00

Vodka

titos

$14.00

chopin

$16.00

Belvedre

$16.00

Grey goose

$15.00

kettle one

$15.00

Gin

Tanquerary

$13.00

Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

209

$14.00

tequila

Patron

$16.00

el jimador

$14.00

1942

$35.00

casa amigos

$20.00

forteleza repo

$18.00Out of stock

cuervo reserva familia

$40.00

don julio anejo

$22.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

mezcal mal bien

$14.00Out of stock

Siete leguas

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

bourbon/rye

jack daniels

$14.00

buffalo trace

$14.00

makers mark

$14.00

bulleit bourbon

$14.00

bulleit rye

$14.00

eagle rare

$16.00

woodford

$16.00

basil hayden

$18.00

blantons

$20.00

jameson

$14.00

tempelton rye

$16.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Four roses

$15.00

Segrams 7

$13.00

Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

balvenie 12

$18.00

j.w. black

$18.00

lagphroaig 1/4 cask

$22.00

Ardbeg

$20.00

oban 14

$25.00

highland park 12

$25.00

lagavulin 16

$32.00

macallan 12

$18.00

macallan 18

$50.00

j.w. blue

$50.00

chivas 12

$16.00

dewars

$14.00

suntory toki

$18.00

hibiki

$25.00

the yamazaki

$45.00

kaiyo

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$22.00

cognac/brandy

hennessey vs

$16.00

hennessey vsop

$23.00

remy xo

$35.00

courvoisier xo

$35.00

caymus

$50.00

Cordial

Limoncello

$12.00

Baileys

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Amaretto

$14.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Limoncello+

$12.00

Amaro

Fernet

$14.00

Montenegro

$16.00

Nonino

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Mount Gay

$15.00

Myers Dark

$14.00

Desserts

Dunce cap cones

$3.00

creme bruille

$12.00

chocolate lava cake

$12.00

lava cake a la mode

$15.00

vanilla gelato

$12.00

sorbet

$12.00

panna cotta

$12.00

cheese cake

$12.00

4 dunce cap cones

$12.00

Single gelato

$3.50

single sorbet

$3.50

Birthday cone

$3.00

Anniversary cone

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Tea

$4.50

double espresso

$8.00

double latte

$9.50

double cappucino

$9.50

mocha

$5.00

Machiato

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Double machiato

$9.50

Beer

Anchor Steam

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Launitas IPA

$8.00

Guinness Stout

$10.00

Corona

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Blood Orange juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$8.00

club soda

$5.00

tonic water

$5.00

ginger ale

$5.00

ginger beer

$6.00

cherry coke

$5.00

Virgin margarita

$8.00

Virgin mojito

$8.00

Large pellegrino

$7.00

Corkage

Corkage 750ml

$35.00
Boboquivari’s, or more commonly known as Bobo’s, serves high-quality beef that has been dry-aged for 4-6 weeks and pan-seared with a hint of rosemary and garlic, resulting in the best steak in San Francisco.

Location

1450 Lombard, San Francisco, CA 94123

