Bobo's I 1450 Lombard
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Boboquivari’s, or more commonly known as Bobo’s, serves high-quality beef that has been dry-aged for 4-6 weeks and pan-seared with a hint of rosemary and garlic, resulting in the best steak in San Francisco.
1450 Lombard, San Francisco, CA 94123
