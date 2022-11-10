Restaurant header imageView gallery

Babushka's - Hyde Park

901 W Platt St

Tampa, FL 33606

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff
Samsa
Khinkali

Zakuski

Semga Bruschettas

$13.00

Smoked salmon piled delicately over cream cheese on crunchy, toasted bread. It's simple, it's delicious, it's a classic!

Russian Charcuterie Board

$16.00

A delightful assortment of Eastern European meats carefully sliced and placed, interspersed with thick, dark rye bread and served with pickled mushrooms, cucumbers and sauerkraut

Pickles Mix

$10.00

Pickled mushrooms, cucumbers, cabbage, and olives. Served with thick rye bread and love

Khachapuri Pie

$13.00

Georgian dish with suluguni cheese, eggs and fresh herbs. Served with dill sauce.

Blinchiki

$7.00

Authentic thin pancakes made of whole wheat. Although at a first glance it may look like a crepe, a blinchik has softer texture and more flavor

Samsa

$8.00

Savory, laminated puff pastry. Filled with cheese or beef and seriously addictive.

Adjaruli Khachapuri

$11.00

Melty cheese inside a boat of soft golden brown bread. Topped with a fresh egg just before serving

Daily Piroshki

$4.00

Salads & Soups

Olivier Salad

$8.00

Russian potato salad with chicken, peas, carrots, pickles, and eggs. Tossed with Olivier dressing and topped with fresh dill!

Vinegret Salad

$8.00

No, not vinaigrette! The delightful beet salad includes sauerkraut, potatoes, and pickles! Olive oil and just a touch of vinegar dress this beautifully colored, traditional salad!

Caesar

$8.00

Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, homemade caesar dressing and croutons

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Tender mushroom soup & homemade croutons

Borscht

$10.00

Classic Ukrainian soup with beets, beef, and sauteed vegetables

Solyanka

$10.00

Hearty and salty Russian soup with three kins of meats, pickles and olives

Babushka's Dumplings

Siberian Pelmeni

$10.00+

Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with pork & beef, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon

Beef Pelmeni

$10.00+

Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with beef, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon

Lamb Pelmeni

$11.00+

Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with ground lamb, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon

Potato Vareniki

$11.00+

Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with potato & dill. Served with sour cream

Sauerkraut Vareniki

$12.00+

Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with sauerkraut. Served with sour cream

Khinkali

$12.00+

Traditional Georgian dumplings, filled with ground lamb and beef

Farmers Cheese Pierogies

$12.00+

Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with farmer's cheese. Served with sour cream

Cherry Pierogies

$12.00+

Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with cherries. Served with sour cream

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00

A Russian Royal Favorite, this tender beef dish is served over perfectly egg noodles and smothered in our signature sauce!

Chicken Kiev - Dinner

$22.00

(2pc) Traditional chicken roll, stuffed with gooey cheese and herbs that ooze when you cut into these breaded, fried darlings! Traditionally served with mashed potatoes.

Golubtzy

$19.00

Softly cooked cabbage leaves wrapped around tender beef and rice filling. Topped with creamy tomato sauce and served with sour cream!

Lamb Plov

$19.00

Fluffy, perfectly cooked Jasmine rice, sauteed with tender lamb and fresh vegetables and herbs! Uzbek... you're going to love it!

Russian-Style Salmon

$23.00

Flaky juicy Scottish salmon pan-fried to perfection with young potatoes and served with Babushka's dill sauce.

Braised Cabbage

$16.00

Slow cooked, shredded cabbage with mushrooms and herbs! Healthy and flavorful!

Lamb Rack

$29.00

Tender, marinated lamb rack served with house-made pesto, hand mashed potatoes and Babushka's red sauce!

Chicken Tabaka

$27.00

A whole hen, halved and baked with a special Russian spice blend and herbs. Delivered with sauteed vegetables.

Kotlety

$21.00

Three tender beef croquettes and fresh herbs, served with our fresh Babushka Salad and hand-mashed potatoes.

Grechotto

$21.00

Buckwheat risotto made with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs. Aromatic and delicious!

Desserts

Honey Cake

$7.00

Classic Medovik - buckwheat honey cream and graham biscuit layered and topped with powdered sugar and fresh fruit

Napoleon

$7.00

Layered, fluffy puff pastry with fresh vanilla cream, garnished with powdered sugar and fresh fruit.

Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy cheesecake swirled with raspberry and topped with creme brulee.

Syrniki

$11.00

Fluffy, sweet pancakes made from farmer's cheese and served with your choice of topping: condensed milk, fruit jam or sour cream.

Blinchiki Banana & Nutella

$11.00

Lovely crepe filled with a light, fluffy Nutella cream and gently sauteed banana. Served with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.

Sides

Homestyle Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Young Garlic Potatoes

$6.00

Pasta

$6.00

Buckwheat

$5.00

Veggie Salad

$6.00

Rye Bread

$4.00

Russian Loaf

$4.00

Lavash

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sauces

Adjika

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Dill Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Dill Sauce (Jar)

$8.00

Toppings

Condensed Milk

$1.00

Raspberry Jam

$1.00

Apricot Jam

$1.00

Chocolate

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Coffee & Tea

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Traditional coffee made in a cezve on heated sand

Czar Nicholas Tea

$5.00

Black tea, rose petals, safflower

Russian Herbal Tea

$5.00

A pot of tea made of a variety of Northern herbs

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Taezhny Tea

$6.00

St. John's wart, marjoram, rose hip, chokeberry, mint

Northern Tea

$6.00

Sea buckthorn, mint, chamomile, thyme

Ivan-Chai

$7.00

Willow herbs, sea buckthorn, lemon

Tsar Alexander II

$5.00

Black Ceylon tea, raspberry

Caucasian Chai Tea

$6.00

Oregano, thyme, cornelian fruit, hawthorn flowers

Americano

$4.00

Espresso drink made with hot water and Caffeine Roasters beans

Cappuccino

$5.00

Classic combination of espresso and frothed milk

Iced Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Kompot

$4.00+

Homemade juice made of cherries, black currants and strawberries

Kvass

$4.00+

Traditional drink made of rye bread

Buratino

$4.00

Russian lemonade with pear

Tarkhun

$4.00

Georgian lemonade made of tarragon

Voss

$5.00

Still or sparkling water

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

House-made freshly squeezed orange juice

Redbull

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

A refreshing mix of lime and mint, topped with simple syrup and lemon-lime soda

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Simply made with lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, grenadine, and topped with a maraschino cherry

Borjomi

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Komrade Kompot

$12.00

Tolstoy Tang

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Pushkin Punch

$12.00

Carribean-Tini

$11.00

Dirty in St. Petersburg

$12.00

Bloody Masha

$12.00

Baikonur Brambleberry

$14.00

Signature Cocktails

Kyiv Mule

$11.00

Russian Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pushkin Punch

$12.00

Medovukha Sangria

$12.00

Trotsky Margarita

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

Rasputin

$13.00

Chocolate-Tini

$12.00

Belka

$12.00

Raspberry Russian

$12.00

Brandy

Ararat

$11.00+

Kvint

$10.00+

Martell

$12.00+

Courvoisier

$9.00+

Hennessy

$11.00+

Domaine Tariquet

$21.00+

Castarede

$18.00+

House Infused Vodka

Infused Flight

$20.00

Horseraddish

$8.00

Black Currant

$8.00

Orange

$8.00

Apple & Cinnamon

$8.00

Cranberry

$9.00

Strawberry

$9.00

Spicy Pear

$8.00

Vodka

Neft - House

$8.00+

Stolichnaya

$7.00+

Russian Standard

$8.00+

Nemiroff

$9.00+

Stolichnaya Elite

$11.00+

Chopin

$10.00+

Russian Standard Gold

$10.00+

Beluga

$9.00+

Beluga Gold

$14.00+

Tito's

$9.00+