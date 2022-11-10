Babushka's - Hyde Park
901 W Platt St
Tampa, FL 33606
Popular Items
Zakuski
Semga Bruschettas
Smoked salmon piled delicately over cream cheese on crunchy, toasted bread. It's simple, it's delicious, it's a classic!
Russian Charcuterie Board
A delightful assortment of Eastern European meats carefully sliced and placed, interspersed with thick, dark rye bread and served with pickled mushrooms, cucumbers and sauerkraut
Pickles Mix
Pickled mushrooms, cucumbers, cabbage, and olives. Served with thick rye bread and love
Khachapuri Pie
Georgian dish with suluguni cheese, eggs and fresh herbs. Served with dill sauce.
Blinchiki
Authentic thin pancakes made of whole wheat. Although at a first glance it may look like a crepe, a blinchik has softer texture and more flavor
Samsa
Savory, laminated puff pastry. Filled with cheese or beef and seriously addictive.
Adjaruli Khachapuri
Melty cheese inside a boat of soft golden brown bread. Topped with a fresh egg just before serving
Daily Piroshki
Salads & Soups
Olivier Salad
Russian potato salad with chicken, peas, carrots, pickles, and eggs. Tossed with Olivier dressing and topped with fresh dill!
Vinegret Salad
No, not vinaigrette! The delightful beet salad includes sauerkraut, potatoes, and pickles! Olive oil and just a touch of vinegar dress this beautifully colored, traditional salad!
Caesar
Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, homemade caesar dressing and croutons
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Tender mushroom soup & homemade croutons
Borscht
Classic Ukrainian soup with beets, beef, and sauteed vegetables
Solyanka
Hearty and salty Russian soup with three kins of meats, pickles and olives
Babushka's Dumplings
Siberian Pelmeni
Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with pork & beef, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon
Beef Pelmeni
Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with beef, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon
Lamb Pelmeni
Classic Russian Dumplings, filled with ground lamb, wrapped in a thin dough and boiled in chicken bouillon
Potato Vareniki
Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with potato & dill. Served with sour cream
Sauerkraut Vareniki
Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with sauerkraut. Served with sour cream
Khinkali
Traditional Georgian dumplings, filled with ground lamb and beef
Farmers Cheese Pierogies
Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with farmer's cheese. Served with sour cream
Cherry Pierogies
Ukrainian homemade vareniki (pierogis), filled with cherries. Served with sour cream
Entrees
Beef Stroganoff
A Russian Royal Favorite, this tender beef dish is served over perfectly egg noodles and smothered in our signature sauce!
Chicken Kiev - Dinner
(2pc) Traditional chicken roll, stuffed with gooey cheese and herbs that ooze when you cut into these breaded, fried darlings! Traditionally served with mashed potatoes.
Golubtzy
Softly cooked cabbage leaves wrapped around tender beef and rice filling. Topped with creamy tomato sauce and served with sour cream!
Lamb Plov
Fluffy, perfectly cooked Jasmine rice, sauteed with tender lamb and fresh vegetables and herbs! Uzbek... you're going to love it!
Russian-Style Salmon
Flaky juicy Scottish salmon pan-fried to perfection with young potatoes and served with Babushka's dill sauce.
Braised Cabbage
Slow cooked, shredded cabbage with mushrooms and herbs! Healthy and flavorful!
Lamb Rack
Tender, marinated lamb rack served with house-made pesto, hand mashed potatoes and Babushka's red sauce!
Chicken Tabaka
A whole hen, halved and baked with a special Russian spice blend and herbs. Delivered with sauteed vegetables.
Kotlety
Three tender beef croquettes and fresh herbs, served with our fresh Babushka Salad and hand-mashed potatoes.
Grechotto
Buckwheat risotto made with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs. Aromatic and delicious!
Desserts
Honey Cake
Classic Medovik - buckwheat honey cream and graham biscuit layered and topped with powdered sugar and fresh fruit
Napoleon
Layered, fluffy puff pastry with fresh vanilla cream, garnished with powdered sugar and fresh fruit.
Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake swirled with raspberry and topped with creme brulee.
Syrniki
Fluffy, sweet pancakes made from farmer's cheese and served with your choice of topping: condensed milk, fruit jam or sour cream.
Blinchiki Banana & Nutella
Lovely crepe filled with a light, fluffy Nutella cream and gently sauteed banana. Served with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.
Sides
Sauces
Toppings
Coffee & Tea
Turkish Coffee
Traditional coffee made in a cezve on heated sand
Czar Nicholas Tea
Black tea, rose petals, safflower
Russian Herbal Tea
A pot of tea made of a variety of Northern herbs
Regular Coffee
Taezhny Tea
St. John's wart, marjoram, rose hip, chokeberry, mint
Northern Tea
Sea buckthorn, mint, chamomile, thyme
Ivan-Chai
Willow herbs, sea buckthorn, lemon
Tsar Alexander II
Black Ceylon tea, raspberry
Caucasian Chai Tea
Oregano, thyme, cornelian fruit, hawthorn flowers
Americano
Espresso drink made with hot water and Caffeine Roasters beans
Cappuccino
Classic combination of espresso and frothed milk
Iced Tea
Espresso
Latte
Cold Beverages
Kompot
Homemade juice made of cherries, black currants and strawberries
Kvass
Traditional drink made of rye bread
Buratino
Russian lemonade with pear
Tarkhun
Georgian lemonade made of tarragon
Voss
Still or sparkling water
Fresh Orange Juice
House-made freshly squeezed orange juice
Redbull
Virgin Mojito
A refreshing mix of lime and mint, topped with simple syrup and lemon-lime soda
Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Simply made with lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, grenadine, and topped with a maraschino cherry