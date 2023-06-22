Restaurant header imageView gallery

Back Home BBQ & Brew Co

review star

No reviews yet

1328 Mars-Evans City Road Ste. 6

Evans City, PA 16033

Back Home BBQ & Brew Co.

Sharables

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, queso, onions, tomatos, jalapenos, choice of meat

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Chicken, cream cheese, ranch, celery, fresh fried tortilla chips - no substitutions

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken dip inside egg roll, ranch dip

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Housemade pickles, breaded, fried, ranch dipper

Hawg Cakes

$10.00

Pulled pork cake served w/ Carolina Mustard Sauce

Hog Heaven Egg Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork, cilantro, jalapenos, sweet corn, bbq sauce, ranch dipper

Reuben Egg Rolls

$11.00

Smoked pastrami, saurkraut, swiss cheese, Reuben Sauce Dipper

Smokifried Wings

$12.00

8 smoked then fried wings, choice of sauce, ranch, celery

This Little Piggy Egg Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork, cheddar, pickles, onions, sweet bbq sauce, ranch dipper

Son of a Beast

$25.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

From the Pit

5 oz. Brisket

$9.00

1/2 lb. Brisket

$18.00

1 lb. Brisket

$34.00

You Pick Two

$18.00

2 meats + 2 sides

You Pick Three

$22.00

3 meats + 2 sides

Beast Feast

$40.00

Brisket, pork, ribs, sausage, chicken + 2 sides

5 oz Pulled Pork

$6.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$12.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$20.00

4 bone Ribs

$10.00

1/2 rack Ribs

$15.00

Full rack Ribs

$28.00

5 oz Chicken

$5.00

1lb Smoked Chicken

$18.00

1/2lb Smoked Chicken

$10.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.00

Kitchen Creations

BBQ Sundae

$16.00

BBQ Tacos

$13.00

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Cuban

$15.00

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Southern-Manti Sandwich

$14.00

Straight Up Sammies

$12.00

Burgers

Back Home Burger

$16.00

Bacon, fried pickles, ranch

Butler Burger

$16.00

Bacon, queso, jalapeno

Moink Burger

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Mustard Sauce

Moinkinator Burger

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Coleslaw, Mustard Sauce

What-A-Burger

$15.00

LTO, Mustard

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Scott's Tots

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

"Kalered" Greens

$5.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Fries

$5.00

Sauce Flight

$4.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Sauces

Beverage Menu

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Water

Seltzer Water

Miss Kims Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gift Certificate

Amount

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

35

$35.00

45

$45.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

15

$15.00

Miscellaneous

Tee Shirt & Coozie

Tee shirt

$20.00

Coozie

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing the tastes of Texas and North Carolina to PA served along side craft beers!

Location

1328 Mars-Evans City Road Ste. 6, Evans City, PA 16033

Directions

