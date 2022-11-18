- Home
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
No reviews yet
1977 North Peace Haven Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Single Bagels and Schmear
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)
A single bagel in your favorite PREMIUM flavor with no toppings.
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese
A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings
Mix and match a buttery schmear with a sweet dollop of jelly on top.
Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese
Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.
Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.
PB&J
The comfort of your favorite PB&J perfectly matched with your favorite bagel. Try a new combo every time!
Breakfast All Day
Egg Sandwich
A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.
Bagel & Protein
Egg and Cheese
The egg and American cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, bagel flavor and fresh veggies, if you choose.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.
Bacon and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Ham and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Sausage and Egg
A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!
Turkey Sausage and Egg
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese
Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…
Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich
Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.
Cheese Melt (2 Slices)
Your favorite cheese on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!
Cheese Melt (4 Slices)
Your favorite cheese (with more cheese) on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!
Avocado Toast
Avocado & Fried Egg
A whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, a perfectly fried egg and seasoning that ties it all together! Add extras and pair it with your favorite bagel, too!
Breakfast Signatures
Simply Sunny
Keep it simple with a perfectly fried egg and your favorite melty cheese paired with a bagel of choice. Add extras too, if you want!
Sunny Side Down On The Farm
It's got eggs, it's got bacon, it's got cheese! It's a barn full of flavor herded onto our 5-Cheese & Bacon premium bagel. Worth getting up with the sunrise every day!
Turkey Trot Lightly
An egg white, savory turkey sausage and your favorite bagel - a lighter, healthier way to start your day!
Whole Hen House
You won't feel cooped up when you bite into this tasty breakfast treat! A fried egg, a slice of grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and bagel. Double the egg and add extras - sly like a fox in a hen house!
Station Oatmeal
A delicious, healthy hand mix of oats, flax seed, cinnamon, brown sugar, dried apples and craisins make this a great way to start the day.
Bulk Bagels & Cream Cheese To Go
Baker's Dozen
13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Half Dozen
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE
Not picky? Love 'em all! Grab a bag of our Day Olds. They freeze perfectly and still toast up with that crunchy, chewy finish.
Plain Cream Cheese 4oz
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Flavored Cream Cheese 8 oz
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Lox Cream Cheese 4oz
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Honey Butter 4oz
Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Honey Butter 8oz
Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Baked Goods
Muffins
Select from a variety of fresh, house-baked muffins. Cinnamon, blueberry or chocolate.
Turnovers
Apple or Cherry Turnovers make a great pair with your morning Joe or Tea.
Cookies
Need to add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large Sugar, Chocolate Chip or Black & White cookie.
Sweet Breads
Melt in your mouth goodness is what people say about our variety of Sweet Bread slices. Select from Lemon, Marble, Pumpkin and Ginger loaf slices or a slice of Classic Crumb cake.
Cinnamon Roll
Home baked sweetness swirled with loads of spicy cinnamon. Quick grab your cup of Joe and savor every bite.
Croissant
Flaky and buttery, a great alternative to our hot, fresh authentic bagels.
Bagel Chips
Waste not; want not! Our thin and crispy bagel chips made from our hot, fresh, authentic daily bake are a great side to any meal, or make your next chips and dip one of these great dipping flavors: Salt, Garlic Romano or Cinnamon Raisin!
Side Items
CHIPS
Pick from a variety of chips.
Side Salad
Creamy handmade pasta and potato salads to help round out your meal.
Banana
Make it a Combo
Round out your meal with a medium-sized fountain beverage and side of chips for one lower price. And remember to tell us in the Special Instructions section which sandwich your combo applies to.
Add Ons
Extra Side of Cream Cheese
Extra (2 oz) Side of Butter/Honey Butter
Sliced Salmon (2oz)
Add extra smoked salmon.
Fried Egg on the side
Prefer to enjoy your fried egg on the side? We can do that!
Avocado on the Side
Add extra avocado just the way you want it.
Grilled Chicken portion
Add an extra portion of Grilled Chicken
Hummus (4 oz) Container
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Hummus (8 oz) Container
Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.
Chicken Salad (4 oz) Container
Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Chicken Salad (8 oz) Container
Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Tuna Salad (4 oz) Container
Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Tuna Salad (8 oz) Container
Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Egg Salad (4 oz) Container
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Egg Salad (8 oz) Container
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
DRINKS
HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG
Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!
HOT Tea SM
Regular or decaf tea.
HOT Tea MED
Regular or decaf tea.
HOT Tea LG
Regular or decaf tea.
Cold Brewed Coffee
All the caffeine and goodness of a hot brewed coffee with all the quench.
Frozen Cold Brewed Coffee - Coming SOON!
Need your caffeine with an extra bit of chill? Enjoy it plain or add a caramel or chocolate flavor shot for one low price!
Soda/Tea SM
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Soda/Tea MED
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Soda/Tea LG
Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.
Milk/Chocolate Milk SM
Milk or Chocolate Milk
Milk/Chocolate Milk LG
Milk or Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Juice
Select from a variety of juices: Cranberry, Grape, Orange, Apple, Grapefruit and Fruit Punch
Sunshine Beverage
Sunshine Beverages help round out any meal.
Dr. Browns Soda
Dr. Browns - a classic pairing with any deli sandwich - especially a bagel!
Kombucha
Naked Juice
Select from a variety of Naked Juice drink options
SMOOTHIES (REGULAR)
An icey treat any time, choose from a variety of fruit flavored options: Strawberry, Strawberry/Banana, Wildberry or Mango
FROZEN FRAPPES
Craving the flavors of coffee and other delights in a frosty treat? Try our popular frappes in: Caramel Latte, Coffee Toffee, Mocha Java or Frozen Hot Chocolate.
PREMIUM SMOOTHIES
All natural, packed with nutrition, our Premium Smoothies, contain whole fresh fruit, honey and Hush Up & Hustle Blender Bombs that kickstart your day with healthy ingredients like cacao, bee pollen, flax seed and more. Worth every sip!
Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)
Includes cups, stirrers, creamers and sugars.
Cafe Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Ham Sandwich
Make-it-your-own ham sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Roast Beef Sandwich
Make-it-your-own roast beef sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Club Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Egg Salad Sandwich
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Vegetarian
A delicious schmear with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with one of our hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses or slice of cheese and your favorite bagel.
Hummus Sandwich
Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.
BLT
BLT - so well known it doesn't need words. Choose from a variety of condiments, veggies and bagel of choice to make this your perfect sammie!
Pizza Bagel Pepperoni
Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!
Pizza Bagel
Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!
Grilled Chicken
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Bagel Dog
You'll be singing "take me out to the ballgame" when you SCORE our hot dog wrapped in a bagel! We know you'll be back for more!
Lunch Signatures
California Light
It's not just veggies and cream cheese! This open face sandwich starts with your favorite bagel, a generous helping of Lite Veggie Cream Cheese and finishes with silky avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers.
The Deacon
Decadent, bursting with flavor, this not so typical hot roast beef sandwich will leave you wanting more. Topped with tomato, au jus, melted mozzarella and special pizza seasonings on an EVERYTHING bagel is EVERYTHING.
Bacon Cheddar Grill
A hearty mainstay you can make your own. Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar and bacon. Pick your bagel and customize the rest!
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Bagel Station is a #1-rated Reader's Choice best bagel cafe serving proudly serving the Winston-Salem community hot, fresh, authentic NY-style bagels since 1990!
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106