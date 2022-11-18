Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

No reviews yet

1977 North Peace Haven Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Order Again

Popular Items

Baker's Dozen
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Single Bagels and Schmear

Individual Bagels, Cream Cheese and Other Schmear Options
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)

Bagel (Single - No Toppings)

$1.35

A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.

Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)

Bagel (Premium Single - No Toppings)

$2.03

A single bagel in your favorite PREMIUM flavor with no toppings.

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese

$3.24

A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.

Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese

Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.61

A schmear of our hand-mixed, flavored cream cheese on your favorite bagel.

Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings

Bagel & Butter and/or Jelly Toppings

$2.04

Mix and match a buttery schmear with a sweet dollop of jelly on top.

Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese

Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese

$4.01

Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.

Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$8.51

A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.

PB&J

$3.57

The comfort of your favorite PB&J perfectly matched with your favorite bagel. Try a new combo every time!

Breakfast All Day

Egg Sandwiches Your Way
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$3.41

A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.

Bagel & Protein

$3.57
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.02

The egg and American cheese mainstay fulfills your cravings with your choice of egg style, bagel flavor and fresh veggies, if you choose.

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.

Ham, Egg, Cheese

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.

Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.95

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese with all your favorite options: egg style (doubled even for extra protein), select cheese, bagel flavor, and any other extras you can think of.

Bacon and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Ham and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Sausage and Egg

$4.34

A protein packed sandwich customized with options like egg style, double egg, extra protein, veggies and bagel flavor, too!

Turkey Sausage and Egg

$4.34
Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

$5.04

Hey - youz guyz! We got this bagel classic here, cause we see you! Choose your cheez, bagel flavor and even add extras, and we won't even ask, "What exit?" Unless you order Taylor Ham…

Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich

Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich

$3.41

Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.

Cheese Melt (2 Slices)

Cheese Melt (2 Slices)

$2.53

Your favorite cheese on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!

Cheese Melt (4 Slices)

Cheese Melt (4 Slices)

$3.67

Your favorite cheese (with more cheese) on your favorite bagel - all melty like it should be!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.04
Avocado & Fried Egg

Avocado & Fried Egg

$6.17

A whole avocado mashed onto your favorite bagel, a perfectly fried egg and seasoning that ties it all together! Add extras and pair it with your favorite bagel, too!

Breakfast Signatures

Station specialty breakfast sandwiches
Simply Sunny

Simply Sunny

$3.67

Keep it simple with a perfectly fried egg and your favorite melty cheese paired with a bagel of choice. Add extras too, if you want!

Sunny Side Down On The Farm

Sunny Side Down On The Farm

$4.89

It's got eggs, it's got bacon, it's got cheese! It's a barn full of flavor herded onto our 5-Cheese & Bacon premium bagel. Worth getting up with the sunrise every day!

Turkey Trot Lightly

Turkey Trot Lightly

$4.50

An egg white, savory turkey sausage and your favorite bagel - a lighter, healthier way to start your day!

Whole Hen House

Whole Hen House

$5.14

You won't feel cooped up when you bite into this tasty breakfast treat! A fried egg, a slice of grilled chicken and your choice of cheese and bagel. Double the egg and add extras - sly like a fox in a hen house!

Station Oatmeal

Station Oatmeal

$2.58

A delicious, healthy hand mix of oats, flax seed, cinnamon, brown sugar, dried apples and craisins make this a great way to start the day.

Bulk Bagels & Cream Cheese To Go

By the Bakers Dozen and Schmears TO GO
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$15.99

13 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$8.00

6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…

Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

Day Olds - CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

$2.72

Not picky? Love 'em all! Grab a bag of our Day Olds. They freeze perfectly and still toast up with that crunchy, chewy finish.

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.80

Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

$4.23

Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz

Flavored Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.41

Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Flavored Cream Cheese 8 oz

Flavored Cream Cheese 8 oz

$5.37

Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Lox Cream Cheese 4oz

Lox Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.67

A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.20

A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Honey Butter 4oz

Honey Butter 4oz

$2.63

Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.

Honey Butter 8oz

Honey Butter 8oz

$4.38

Sweet and savory heaven in a schmear when you need a little of both. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.

Baked Goods

Muffins, Cookies and More
Muffins

Muffins

$2.75

Select from a variety of fresh, house-baked muffins. Cinnamon, blueberry or chocolate.

Turnovers

Turnovers

$2.50

Apple or Cherry Turnovers make a great pair with your morning Joe or Tea.

Cookies

Cookies

$1.91

Need to add a little sweet with your meal? Enjoy a delicious extra large Sugar, Chocolate Chip or Black & White cookie.

Sweet Breads

Sweet Breads

$3.05

Melt in your mouth goodness is what people say about our variety of Sweet Bread slices. Select from Lemon, Marble, Pumpkin and Ginger loaf slices or a slice of Classic Crumb cake.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Home baked sweetness swirled with loads of spicy cinnamon. Quick grab your cup of Joe and savor every bite.

Croissant

$1.91

Flaky and buttery, a great alternative to our hot, fresh authentic bagels.

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$2.18

Waste not; want not! Our thin and crispy bagel chips made from our hot, fresh, authentic daily bake are a great side to any meal, or make your next chips and dip one of these great dipping flavors: Salt, Garlic Romano or Cinnamon Raisin!

Side Items

Add Items to round out your meal!
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.43

Pick from a variety of chips.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$1.09

Creamy handmade pasta and potato salads to help round out your meal.

Banana

$1.09
Make it a Combo

Make it a Combo

$2.96

Round out your meal with a medium-sized fountain beverage and side of chips for one lower price. And remember to tell us in the Special Instructions section which sandwich your combo applies to.

Add Ons

Add ons and extras on the side or to take home.

Extra Side of Cream Cheese

$1.81

Extra (2 oz) Side of Butter/Honey Butter

$2.03

Sliced Salmon (2oz)

$4.01

Add extra smoked salmon.

Fried Egg on the side

$1.07

Prefer to enjoy your fried egg on the side? We can do that!

Avocado on the Side

$2.40

Add extra avocado just the way you want it.

Grilled Chicken portion

$3.01

Add an extra portion of Grilled Chicken

Hummus (4 oz) Container

$3.41

Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.

Hummus (8 oz) Container

$5.65

Want to enjoy our hummus with your bagels at home? We'll send you home with some.

Chicken Salad (4 oz) Container

$4.00

Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Chicken Salad (8 oz) Container

$5.60

Delicious homemade chicken salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Tuna Salad (4 oz) Container

$4.12

Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Tuna Salad (8 oz) Container

$5.76

Delicious homemade tuna salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Egg Salad (4 oz) Container

$4.12

Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

Egg Salad (8 oz) Container

$5.82

Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.

DRINKS

Select from a wide variety of beverages from coffee and cold brew to Sunshine beverages and Premium Smoothies
HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM

HOT Coffee/Chocolate SM

$1.81

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED

HOT Coffee/Chocolate MED

$2.36

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG

HOT Coffee/Chocolate LG

$2.69

Choose from a selection of coffees or hot chocolate!

HOT Tea SM

$1.81

Regular or decaf tea.

HOT Tea MED

$2.19

Regular or decaf tea.

HOT Tea LG

$2.47

Regular or decaf tea.

Cold Brewed Coffee

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.41

All the caffeine and goodness of a hot brewed coffee with all the quench.

Frozen Cold Brewed Coffee - Coming SOON!

$4.21

Need your caffeine with an extra bit of chill? Enjoy it plain or add a caramel or chocolate flavor shot for one low price!

Soda/Tea SM

$1.81

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Soda/Tea MED

$2.19

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Soda/Tea LG

$2.47

Select fountain beverages and sweet tea.

Milk/Chocolate Milk SM

$1.38

Milk or Chocolate Milk

Milk/Chocolate Milk LG

$2.25

Milk or Chocolate Milk

Bottled Water

$1.86
Juice

Juice

$1.86

Select from a variety of juices: Cranberry, Grape, Orange, Apple, Grapefruit and Fruit Punch

Sunshine Beverage

Sunshine Beverage

$3.29

Sunshine Beverages help round out any meal.

Dr. Browns Soda

Dr. Browns Soda

$1.71

Dr. Browns - a classic pairing with any deli sandwich - especially a bagel!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.34
Naked Juice

Naked Juice

$4.23

Select from a variety of Naked Juice drink options

SMOOTHIES (REGULAR)

SMOOTHIES (REGULAR)

$4.33

An icey treat any time, choose from a variety of fruit flavored options: Strawberry, Strawberry/Banana, Wildberry or Mango

FROZEN FRAPPES

$4.33

Craving the flavors of coffee and other delights in a frosty treat? Try our popular frappes in: Caramel Latte, Coffee Toffee, Mocha Java or Frozen Hot Chocolate.

PREMIUM SMOOTHIES

PREMIUM SMOOTHIES

$7.12Out of stock

All natural, packed with nutrition, our Premium Smoothies, contain whole fresh fruit, honey and Hush Up & Hustle Blender Bombs that kickstart your day with healthy ingredients like cacao, bee pollen, flax seed and more. Worth every sip!

Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)

Box of Joe - Regular (Serves 8-10)

$17.51

Includes cups, stirrers, creamers and sugars.

Cafe Sandwiches

All the deli, cold salad and hot sandwich options to satisfy your day.
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.58

Make-it-your-own turkey sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$6.58

Make-it-your-own ham sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.19

Make-it-your-own roast beef sandwich. Add veggies, condiments, double your deli portion, add cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Club Sandwich

$7.91

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.70

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.70

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.10

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$5.71

A delicious schmear with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with one of our hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses or slice of cheese and your favorite bagel.

Hummus Sandwich

$5.71

Savory classic or red pepper hummus goes perfectly with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper on top. Customize it with your favorite bagel.

BLT

$4.17

BLT - so well known it doesn't need words. Choose from a variety of condiments, veggies and bagel of choice to make this your perfect sammie!

Pizza Bagel Pepperoni

Pizza Bagel Pepperoni

$7.14

Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!

Pizza Bagel

$6.31

Imagine getting to pick the flavor of the crust of your pizza! Well now you can! Customize with veggies and your favorite bagel!

Grilled Chicken

$7.19

Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities

Bagel Dog

Bagel Dog

$3.35

You'll be singing "take me out to the ballgame" when you SCORE our hot dog wrapped in a bagel! We know you'll be back for more!

Lunch Signatures

Station specialty lunch options not to be missed.
California Light

California Light

$7.91

It's not just veggies and cream cheese! This open face sandwich starts with your favorite bagel, a generous helping of Lite Veggie Cream Cheese and finishes with silky avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers.

The Deacon

The Deacon

$7.91

Decadent, bursting with flavor, this not so typical hot roast beef sandwich will leave you wanting more. Topped with tomato, au jus, melted mozzarella and special pizza seasonings on an EVERYTHING bagel is EVERYTHING.

Bacon Cheddar Grill

Bacon Cheddar Grill

$7.91

A hearty mainstay you can make your own. Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar and bacon. Pick your bagel and customize the rest!

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bagel Station is a #1-rated Reader's Choice best bagel cafe serving proudly serving the Winston-Salem community hot, fresh, authentic NY-style bagels since 1990!

Location

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

