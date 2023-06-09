Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baklava Bakery J&H

review star

No reviews yet

200 E Flagler Street #301

Miami, FL 33131

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$24.00+

The original baklava: ground pistachio or walnut center between layers and layers of buttery, flaky pastry infused with sweet syrup & rose water.

Ballorie

Ballorie

$24.00+

A traditional dessert made with a rich pistachio filling sandwiched between delicious rose-infused stringy dough.

Burma

Burma

$32.00+

Unparalleled purity for the true pistachio lover. Perfectly roasted pistachios nestled in a roulade of crispy, golden threads of pastry.

Bird's Nest

Bird's Nest

$24.00+

A baklava variety that consists of layered rectangular sheets of phyllo dough that are filled with chopped pistachios.

Ma'amoul

Ma'amoul

$20.00+

A soft butter cookie made with semolina flour, stuffed with ground pistachios, dates, or walnuts and soaked in a rose and sugar water syrup.

Turkish Delights

Turkish Delights

$16.00+
Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Truffles

$24.00+

Chocolate truffles inspired by our candied nut collection. Pick your favourite nut to go on top of a delicious dark chocolate truffle to make the perfect bite.

Baklava Cups

$12.00+

Candied Nuts

Oreo Pecans

Oreo Pecans

$18.00
Lotus Biscoff Pecans

Lotus Biscoff Pecans

$18.00
Ferrero Pecans

Ferrero Pecans

$18.00
Berry Pecans

Berry Pecans

$18.00
Ferrero Hazelnuts

Ferrero Hazelnuts

$18.00
Lotus Biscoff Hazelnuts

Lotus Biscoff Hazelnuts

$18.00
Turkish Pistachios

Turkish Pistachios

$18.00

Drinks

Coffee

Specialty Soda

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Baklava Bakery, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality Middle Eastern pastries with imported ingredients that convey a true taste of Lebanese tradition.

Location

200 E Flagler Street #301, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

