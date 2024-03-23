Barbette 1600 W Lake St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Barbette is simply good food, all day and night. In France they call it a brasserie-- the welcoming and eclectic atmosphere works for just you, a book, and an espresso, or for an important celebration with friends and family. We call many local farmer's friends and in addition to a wine list that will put you over the moon, we offer many gluten-free and vegetarian options. We love it when you’re here. Come on in or order online!
Location
1600 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant