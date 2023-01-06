Restaurant header imageView gallery

BarDough

review star

No reviews yet

350 W 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

Soda/Juice

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pinneapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Cafe

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

NA Beers

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

N/A To go Beverages

Coke Can

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$4.00

Sprite Can

$4.00

Ginger Ale Can

$4.00

T shirts

S Shirt

$20.00

M Shirt

$20.00

L Shirt

$20.00

XL Shirt

$20.00

XXL Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

BarDough is a family business, located on Restaurant Row in the theater district. Here, you'll find a cozy, intimate setting for perhaps some of the best pizza in NYC plus a vast array of excellent cocktails.

Location

350 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

