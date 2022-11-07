Main picView gallery

Chai 柴院 353 West 46th Street

review star

No reviews yet

353 West 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

凉菜 Appetizer

糖醋小排Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs

糖醋小排Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs

$15.00

Bone-in ribs

格格要吃虾Shrimp Tart Tart

格格要吃虾Shrimp Tart Tart

$14.00

Shrimp Tart Tart

捞汁秋葵Okra Salad

捞汁秋葵Okra Salad

$12.00

Organic okra pods, dressed in spicy sour sauce

胡同素什锦Hutong Vegetables

胡同素什锦Hutong Vegetables

$12.00

Assorted fired tofu, black fungus, carrots, quail eggs, tofu skin, mushrooms

老汤酱牛肉Braised Sliced Beef

老汤酱牛肉Braised Sliced Beef

$15.00
小院酸酸鸡Sour & Spicy Chicken

小院酸酸鸡Sour & Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Bone-in chicken, Thai chili, vinegar sauce

芽菜炉鸭卷Duck Roll

芽菜炉鸭卷Duck Roll

$16.00

Cucumber, bean sprouts, carrots, scallion, Chef’s special sauce

老北京芥末墩Beijing Cabbage

老北京芥末墩Beijing Cabbage

$10.00

Cabbage with Mustard

麻酱花生菠菜Spinach Salad

麻酱花生菠菜Spinach Salad

$12.00

With Peanut, Sesame Paste

乾隆白菜Emperor Qianlong’s Cabbage

乾隆白菜Emperor Qianlong’s Cabbage

$12.00

Sesame sauce, raw cabbage

京城小吃/点心 Dim Sum

柴院四喜拼盘Chai's Treasures Platter

柴院四喜拼盘Chai's Treasures Platter

$16.00

Pea Cakes, Bean Rolls, Snow Balls, Rolling Donkey

老北京爆肚Beijing Beef Tripe

$16.00

With Sesame Sauce, Chili Pepper, Cilantro

糖火烧Brown Sugar Pancake

糖火烧Brown Sugar Pancake

$9.00Out of stock

3pcs

牛肉卷饼Beijing Style Beef Roll

牛肉卷饼Beijing Style Beef Roll

$9.00

Sliced beef, Cilantro, Special Sauce

鲜肉小笼包Xiaolongbao (4)

鲜肉小笼包Xiaolongbao (4)

$8.00

Pork Soup Dumplings

蟹粉小笼包Xiaolongbao with Crab meat (4)

蟹粉小笼包Xiaolongbao with Crab meat (4)

$10.00
冰花煎饺Pan Fried Dumplings (6)

冰花煎饺Pan Fried Dumplings (6)

$12.00
虾饺Shrimp Dumplings (4)

虾饺Shrimp Dumplings (4)

$9.00
红油抄手Red Chili Oil Wontons

红油抄手Red Chili Oil Wontons

$9.00

Pork, Sesame Paste,Chili Oil

春卷素Spring Rolls (4)

春卷素Spring Rolls (4)

$8.00

主厨推荐 Beijing Special

金汤老坛子Signature Seafood Bisque

金汤老坛子Signature Seafood Bisque

$19.00

$19/per person serving, Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Abalone, Beef Tendon, Rice, Bok Choy

锅烧五仁肘子Pork Hock

锅烧五仁肘子Pork Hock

$29.00

With Mixed nuts, steam buns, lettuce

金牌酥皮虾Golden Crispy Prawn

金牌酥皮虾Golden Crispy Prawn

$27.00

Crispy whole prawns, Chef’s special sweet and sour sauce

海胆石锅豆腐Stone Pot Tofu

$26.00

With sea urchin, edamame beans, pork slice

胡同口炖吊子Hutong Pork Stew

胡同口炖吊子Hutong Pork Stew

$26.00

Pork intestine, pork heart, Fried Tofu, Cilantro

京味海参烧蹄筋Land and Sea

京味海参烧蹄筋Land and Sea

$62.00

Braised sea cucumber with beef tendon

老城酥带⻥卷饼Crispy Hairtail

老城酥带⻥卷饼Crispy Hairtail

$28.00

With soft pancakes, scallion and cucumber

金汤凤脂蒸⻩⻥鲞Yellow Croaker In Golden Soup

金汤凤脂蒸⻩⻥鲞Yellow Croaker In Golden Soup

$27.00Out of stock

Steamed Yellow Croaker Stripe, Chicken Stock

红花汁鲜虾豆腐Shrimp and Tofu

红花汁鲜虾豆腐Shrimp and Tofu

$28.00

Chicken stock, shrimps, silky tofu

全⻥泡饼Braised Whole Fish in Brown Sauce

全⻥泡饼Braised Whole Fish in Brown Sauce

$42.00

带刺, with handmade pancakes

松露酱山药烧鲍鱼 braised abalone with Chinese yam

$32.00

小院有鸡鸭 Chicken/Duck

左宗棠松仁仔鸡General Tso’s Chicken

左宗棠松仁仔鸡General Tso’s Chicken

$23.00

Battered Boneless chicken, Pine nuts, Chili pepper

三杯鸡Three Cup Chicken

三杯鸡Three Cup Chicken

$19.00

Boneless chicken, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, basil

宫保鸡丁KungPao Chicken

宫保鸡丁KungPao Chicken

$18.00

Boneless chicken, peanuts, celery, chili peppers

山城辣子鸡Chicken with Szechuan pepper

山城辣子鸡Chicken with Szechuan pepper

$21.00

Deep Fried Boneless chicken with Chili Pepper and Szechuan pepper

酱爆桃仁鸡丁Chicken w. Walnuts

酱爆桃仁鸡丁Chicken w. Walnuts

$19.00

Boneless chicken, caramelized walnuts with Beijing Sauce

鸡里蹦Bouncing Chicken

鸡里蹦Bouncing Chicken

$19.00

Stir fried chicken and shrimp with cucumber

陈皮鸡Orange Chicken

陈皮鸡Orange Chicken

$21.00

Battered boneless chicken, Dried orange, sweet and sour sauce

寻味草原 Beef/Lamb

⻉勒爷烤肉BeiLe Lamb

⻉勒爷烤肉BeiLe Lamb

$28.00

Grilled with scallion, cilantro

醋溜木须羊肉Mushu Lamb w. Vinegar Sauce

醋溜木须羊肉Mushu Lamb w. Vinegar Sauce

$26.00

Black Fungus, egg, sliced lamb

北京烧羊肉Beijing Lamb

$28.00

Braised Lamb belly, pepper salt

老宅子红汤羊肉煲Lamb Stew

老宅子红汤羊肉煲Lamb Stew

$34.00

Estofado de Cordero

孜然香辣羊排Mongolian Lamb Chop

孜然香辣羊排Mongolian Lamb Chop

$42.00Out of stock

Mongolian Lamb Chop

柴院黑椒羊排Chai’s Lamb Chop

柴院黑椒羊排Chai’s Lamb Chop

$42.00Out of stock

Chai’s Lamb Chop

酱焗黑蒜牛肋Boneless Beef Ribs

酱焗黑蒜牛肋Boneless Beef Ribs

$32.00

Boneless Beef Ribs

蒙古牛Mongolian beef

$25.00

费酒孜然羊肉Cumin Lamb

$26.00

太婆酥牛肉Fried beef with red chili peppers

$26.00
黑椒牛柳Beef with Black Pepper Onions, Bell Peppers

黑椒牛柳Beef with Black Pepper Onions, Bell Peppers

$24.00
小炒嫩牛肉Beef with Celery and Chili pepper

小炒嫩牛肉Beef with Celery and Chili pepper

$24.00
水煮牛肉Sliced Beef in Chili Oil

水煮牛肉Sliced Beef in Chili Oil

$23.00

With bean sprouts, cabbage

院子里的猪 Pork

鲍⻥焖猪脚Braised Pork Trotter with abalone

鲍⻥焖猪脚Braised Pork Trotter with abalone

$38.00
京城红烧肉Braised Pork Belly in Brown Sauce

京城红烧肉Braised Pork Belly in Brown Sauce

$25.00

With Quail Eggs

腊八蒜烧肥肠Braised Pork Intestine

$26.00

With LaBa Garlic (A traditional pickled garlic in northern China)

京酱肉丝Shredded Pork with Beijing Sauce

京酱肉丝Shredded Pork with Beijing Sauce

$26.00

Shredded Lean pork, bean curd, scallions

干炸小丸子Deep Fried Meatballs

干炸小丸子Deep Fried Meatballs

$18.00

Ground pork, ginger, with pepper salt and Chef’s special sauce

糖醋里脊Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin

糖醋里脊Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin

$19.00

Deep Fried Lean pork sticks, onions, bell pepper

香辣孜然里脊Pork with Cumin & Pepper

香辣孜然里脊Pork with Cumin & Pepper

$20.00

Deep Fried Lean pork sticks, Cumin, Pepper

四喜⻁眼丸子Eggs in Meat Balls

四喜⻁眼丸子Eggs in Meat Balls

$19.00

Served w. Bok Choy in Brown Sauce

海鲜 Seafood

牛油芝士玉米虾配蒜香意面Cheesy Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00
⻘椒雪花⻥Green Pepper Fish

⻘椒雪花⻥Green Pepper Fish

$28.00

Fish fillet with Thai Chili, Jalapeños, Mushrooms, bean sprouts and cucumber

水煮⻥Fish Fillet in Chili Broth

水煮⻥Fish Fillet in Chili Broth

$28.00

Boneless Sole fillet, bean sprouts, cucumber

金汤酸菜⻥Chai’s Fish Stew w. Pickled Cabbage

金汤酸菜⻥Chai’s Fish Stew w. Pickled Cabbage

$28.00

Boneless Sole fillet, Chinese sauerkraut, Mushrooms, Pumpkin purée

蓝莓干烧⻥Braised Whole Fish in Spicy Brown Sauce

蓝莓干烧⻥Braised Whole Fish in Spicy Brown Sauce

$38.00Out of stock

带刺, Shiitake mushroom, Pork, Blueberry

宫廷抓炒⻥片Crispy Sole Fillet

宫廷抓炒⻥片Crispy Sole Fillet

$24.00

With sweet and sour sauce

宫保油条虾Kung Pao Shrimp

宫保油条虾Kung Pao Shrimp

$26.00

With Chinese fried breadsticks

椒盐大虾Salt and Pepper Prawn

椒盐大虾Salt and Pepper Prawn

$26.00

Crispy Prawns, Flavored with pepper salt

宫廷抓炒大虾Crispy Shrimps

宫廷抓炒大虾Crispy Shrimps

$24.00

With sweet and sour sauce

香辣软壳蟹Soft Shell Crab

香辣软壳蟹Soft Shell Crab

$48.00

Stir-fried soft shell crab with Szechuan peppers

蔬菜 Vegetable

咸蛋黄茄子Egg Yolk Eggplant

$19.00
酸辣土豆丝Sour and Spicy Shredded Potato

酸辣土豆丝Sour and Spicy Shredded Potato

$16.00

Potato, pickled chili pepper, white vinegar

干煸四季豆Stir Fried String Beans

干煸四季豆Stir Fried String Beans

$16.00

With minced pork and preserved veggies

京味烧茄子Beijing Style Eggplant

京味烧茄子Beijing Style Eggplant

$17.00

Eggplant, tomato, garlic

麻婆豆腐Mapo tofu

麻婆豆腐Mapo tofu

$16.00

Silky tofu, minced beef, chili pepper and peppercorn

桂花素⻥翅Stir Fried Vermicelli

桂花素⻥翅Stir Fried Vermicelli

$16.00

With minced celery and pepper

脆菇炒豆苗Pea Shoots

脆菇炒豆苗Pea Shoots

$19.00

with Crispy Mushroom and Carrot

金蒜浸奶油菜Braised Bok Choy w. Golden Garlic

金蒜浸奶油菜Braised Bok Choy w. Golden Garlic

$18.00

Ginger, mushroom

三杯茄子Three Cup Eggplant

三杯茄子Three Cup Eggplant

$17.00

Sliced Eggplant, basil, sesame oil

黑橄榄芦笋Black Olives with Asparagus

黑橄榄芦笋Black Olives with Asparagus

$17.00

清炒⻄兰花Plain Fried Broccoli

$17.00

蒜蓉⻄兰花Garlic Broccoli

$17.00

汤羹 Soup

菌菇鲜虾豆腐羹Mushroom Soup

菌菇鲜虾豆腐羹Mushroom Soup

$18.00

With shrimp and tofu

海皇酸辣羹Hot & Sour Soup

海皇酸辣羹Hot & Sour Soup

$18.00

With Squid and Shrimps

瑶柱发财金丝羹Tofu Soup

瑶柱发财金丝羹Tofu Soup

$19.00

Tofu Threads With Fat Choy and Dried Scallops

五指毛桃炖土鸡Chicken stew

五指毛桃炖土鸡Chicken stew

$25.00

With Ficus Hirta (A Southern Chinese Herb)

主⻝ Noodles/Rice

老北京炸酱面Beijing Zha Jiang Noodles

老北京炸酱面Beijing Zha Jiang Noodles

$16.00

With Soy Bean Paste and Traditional Accompaniments

四季豆焖面House Braised Noodles

四季豆焖面House Braised Noodles

$16.00

With Chinese String Beans, Lean Pork

黑椒炉鸭炒饭Duck Fried Rice With Black Pepper

黑椒炉鸭炒饭Duck Fried Rice With Black Pepper

$18.00
松露牛肉炒饭Beef Fried Rice

松露牛肉炒饭Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

With Black Truffle Sauce

素什锦炒饭Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice

素什锦炒饭Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00
各式炒饭House Fried Rice

各式炒饭House Fried Rice

$14.00

白饭White Rice

$1.50

紫米Purple Rice

$3.00

单点 Side Order

Add Fishhead Pancake加烙饼

$6.00

Add Tofu Skin加豆皮

$3.00

Add Hock Bun加荷叶饼

$4.00

Add Lettuce加生菜

$2.00

Vinegar

Soy Sauce

Chili Oil

Cucumber

Scallion

Salt

甜品 Dessert

杏仁豆腐Almond Pudding

杏仁豆腐Almond Pudding

$9.00

芝士奶兔Cheesy Rabbit

$11.00

五彩冰粉Colorful Icey Jelly

$8.00
贵妃花生酪Peanut Milk Paste

贵妃花生酪Peanut Milk Paste

$8.00
冰糖葫芦Chinese Hawthorn Candycoat

冰糖葫芦Chinese Hawthorn Candycoat

$5.00Out of stock
冰淇淋Ice Cream

冰淇淋Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock
柴院四喜拼盘Chai's Four Treasures Platters

柴院四喜拼盘Chai's Four Treasures Platters

$15.00

老北京酸奶Old Fashioned Yogurt

$6.00

Soft Drinks

桂花酸梅汤Homemade Plum Juice w. osmanthus

$12.00

老北京小吊梨汤Beijing Style Pear Soup

$15.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$9.00

北冰洋Arctic Ocean

$3.00

王老吉Herbal Ice Tea

$3.00

椰汁Coconut Drink

$3.00

可乐Coke

$2.00

健怡可乐Diet Coke

$2.00

雪碧Sprite

$2.00

冰茶Ice tea

$2.00

姜汁汽水Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

353 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All'Antico Vinaio
orange starNo Reviews
729 8th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Chophouse - Times Square LLC - 253 W 47Th street
orange starNo Reviews
253 W 47Th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Upside Pizza - Garment District
orange starNo Reviews
270 W 39th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
orange starNo Reviews
215 W 40th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston