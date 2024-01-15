Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican cuisine with vibrant rhythms of a lively bar scene located in the heart of Restaurant Row in Manhattan. Visit us and get transported to a Mexican paradise full of color and flavor. Adorned with traditional Mexican decor, Tito Murphy's boasts a warm and inviting ambiance, illuminated by softly glowing starred chandeliers. Our menu offers a symphony of flavors, showcasing the diverse and rich tapestry of Mexican Cuisine. Come and taste the smokiness of sizzling fajitas, or the mouthwatering richness of our tacos. Vegan and Vegetarian options are also available. Don't forget to pair your meal with our signature house-made margaritas, crafted with premium tequila and fresh lime juice and agave.